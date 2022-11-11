ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury’s ‘Tis the Season Spectacular promises some spectacular sights and surprises

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each year Hen Henderlite and Shari Graham seem to out do themselves when it comes to the ‘Tis the Season Spectacular. The Holiday Caravan parade in Spencer and downtown Salisbury was replaced in 2018 after controversy regarding an entry. Graham and Henderlite took over, created a “new” parade, and promised an experience that would be dazzling.
Dallas lays to rest first Black police offer in Gaston Co.

DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Isaac Carter Jr., the first Black police officer in Gaston County, was laid to rest Monday. Carter was 85 years old and the father of seven children. Carter served the town of Dallas for 25 years, starting in 1973. He was the first Black officer in the town and county.
Kannapolis Parks & Recreation offers senior trips

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for Seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting The Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the Ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Activities also include a Senior Christmas...
Charlotte's CATS Bus System: 15 WBTV Investigations In 1 Minute

Henrietta Goode decided to fight back against the hospital garnishing her tax refund to collect on alleged unpaid medical bills. Republican lawmakers refuse to approve the tax hike, pointing to the continued failed bus system. Human remains found in rural Gaston County.
Juvenile killed, man injured in northwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place in northwest Charlotte on Tuesday evening. According to police, a man and a juvenile boy were shot on Griers Grove Road at Fred Alexander Park just after 7 p.m. The boy was pronounced dead at...
Report: Affordable housing hard to find in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - While the Charlotte housing market shows signs of softening, homes in the region that are priced affordably are becoming increasingly difficult to find, according to a new report. Home buyers and renters in the eight-county region are entering a second year of high prices and a...
Southern Rowan Christmas parade steps off on Tuesday, November 22

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the first Christmas parades in the area is set to step off next Tuesday in Landis and China Grove. The Southern Rowan Christmas Parade will celebrate its 44th year of entertaining crowds. The parade will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Landis and 4:00...
Two people injured in shooting at Salisbury house party

One of the victims in the shooting was identified as Devin Chandler. He was from Huntersville and was a graduate from William Amos Hough High School.
Salisbury Academy to open location in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Academy has announced that the Salisbury Academy Upper School will be located at 316 Depot Street in downtown Salisbury. According to the school, the new downtown location enhances the SA experiential education model by leveraging the community as a classroom and community leaders as educators. Salisbury Academy Upper School students will engage in authentic work daily enhanced by the wealth of resources in the community to build their life skills and personal interests.
Kannapolis tree lighting ceremony is this Saturday, November 19

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Kannapolis Christmas will officially kick off at Village Park with the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony & Celebration of Lights at 6 p.m., Saturday, November 19. The Celebration of Lights will then run thru December 30. The Kannapolis Christmas Parade returns on December 10. The Celebration...
Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill

A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend.
Student killed in U.Va shooting lived in Huntersville, source says

According to the York County Sheriff's Office, a request for an Amber Alert has been submitted to...
