Related
Page Six

‘SNL’ star Chris Redd sucker-punched amid Kenan Thompson love drama

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Redd was rushed to a hospital Wednesday night in NYC after being sucker-punched outside the Comedy Cellar. Sources say that Redd appeared to have been targeted by two men who seemed to be waiting for him. Sources say the comic arrived at the famed MacDougal Street club to perform a 15-minute set. He was hanging outside around 9:30 p.m. when one of the men approached him and slugged him “out of nowhere,” according to a source, before running off. “There was blood everywhere,” we’re told. Insiders said the men had been outside the club for about an hour...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Variety

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’

Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Maya Rudolph recalls feeling ‘humiliated’ on David Letterman show: ‘I did not have a good time’

Maya Rudolph has recounted feeling “embarrassed and humiliated” during her first appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.The Saturday Night Live alum made her debut guest appearance on the late-night talk show in 2009.In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Rudolph, 50, reflected on her earlier years in the business when she struggled with red carpets, interviews and talk shows. “It would always feel like someone was stealing my soul,” she described. “That’s where, over the years, I created a persona to protect myself.”She then recalled her first experience joining David Letterman on his show....
Fox News

Fox News

