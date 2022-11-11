Read full article on original website
University of Idaho homicides: What to know about the 4 victims allegedly killed near campus
Here's what we know so far about four University of Idaho students killed in an apparent quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend. No suspects are in custody.
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend nearly half his age; denies reports of awful audition with Julia Roberts
Russell Crowe hit the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, accompanied by his much younger girlfriend, 31-year-old Britney Theriot. Crowe is 58. The New Zealand-born actor was there to promote his new film "Poker Face," which he not only stars in, but also directed. Crowe...
HipHopDX.com
Ice-T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On 'SNL' With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
‘SNL’ star Chris Redd sucker-punched amid Kenan Thompson love drama
Former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Redd was rushed to a hospital Wednesday night in NYC after being sucker-punched outside the Comedy Cellar. Sources say that Redd appeared to have been targeted by two men who seemed to be waiting for him. Sources say the comic arrived at the famed MacDougal Street club to perform a 15-minute set. He was hanging outside around 9:30 p.m. when one of the men approached him and slugged him “out of nowhere,” according to a source, before running off. “There was blood everywhere,” we’re told. Insiders said the men had been outside the club for about an hour...
Gabriel Iglesias Boldly Predicts That Saturday Night Live Is ‘Not Going To Be Around For Much Longer’
Stand-up superstar Gabriel Iglesias never made it to SNL, and while it seems he may be interested in hosting, he also feels as if the window for such things is coming to a close.
‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’
Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Alabama man beats 14-year-old daughter with shower curtain rod after she discovers possible affair: Police
An Alabama man beat his 14-year-old daughter after she allegedly found a social media account he was using to possibly have an affair, police said.
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
Trevor Noah Brutally Nails Why Oprah Winfrey Had To Turn On Dr. Oz
"The Daily Show" host offered a few noteworthy comparisons to make his point about Oprah's endorsement.
Drew Barrymore recalls being ‘drunk’ and making out with George Clooney's friend after her divorce in 2002
Drew Barrymore is sharing details about a time she was "drunk" and "made out" with one of George Clooney’s best friends. Clooney is set to appear as a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, and in a preview of the episode, Barrymore revealed that she had an intimate moment with Waldo Sanchez, Clooney's hairstylist friend.
Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’
Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
"Saturday Night Live" star Chris Redd was rushed to the hospital this week after he was attacked at a comedy club in New York City, according to entertainment website TMZ and news site The Hill.
MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace Married a 'New York Times' Writer Earlier This Year — Details
Nicolle Wallace is a certified multi-hyphenate woman. The former White House Communications Director (during George W. Bush's presidential tenure) has also hosted The View, written several books, served as a senior advisor on John McCain's 2008 presidential campaign, and more. Article continues below advertisement. Now Nicolle Wallace is an MSNBC...
Slim Thug Reacts to Jay-Z Canceling Kanye West & Calls Out Rappers
Kanye West should have his right to opinion just like the next person, because if you research a lot of the things he is saying, he's actually speaking the truth about a lot of things.
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
'Grimes' Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support
Updated November 11, 2022: This story has been updated to correct that the Tweet purportedly sent from Grimes' Twitter account was posted from a parody account and was not an actual Tweet by Grimes. Previously, this story incorrectly reported that the Tweet was authentic. Grimes and Elon Musk have a...
‘Cobra Kai’ star Ralph Macchio explains why he turned down Will Smith’s ‘Karate Kid’ remake: 'Door was open'
Will Smith asked Ralph Macchio to be involved with his remake of "The Karate Kid" – but the actor who famously played Daniel LaRusso turned down the offer. The "Cobra Kai" star shared his account in a new memoir titled "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me," which details his rise to stardom with the beloved film franchise. The book is out on Tuesday.
Maya Rudolph recalls feeling ‘humiliated’ on David Letterman show: ‘I did not have a good time’
Maya Rudolph has recounted feeling “embarrassed and humiliated” during her first appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.The Saturday Night Live alum made her debut guest appearance on the late-night talk show in 2009.In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Rudolph, 50, reflected on her earlier years in the business when she struggled with red carpets, interviews and talk shows. “It would always feel like someone was stealing my soul,” she described. “That’s where, over the years, I created a persona to protect myself.”She then recalled her first experience joining David Letterman on his show....
