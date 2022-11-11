Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
'Wednesday' actor Jenna Ortega says she freaked out Christina Ricci on set with her dark sense of humor: 'I made it weird'
Jenna Ortega said she freaked out Christina Ricci when filming "Wednesday," calling it "one of the most awkward experiences I've ever had."
Denise Richards says she, husband shot at in road rage incident in Los Angeles
Actress Denise Richards said she and her husband Aaron Phypers were unharmed after being fired upon in a road rage incident in Los Angeles on Monday, but law enforcement officials said they had no reports of it.
NECN
Jay Leno Sends Message After Suffering Burns to Face in Gasoline Fire
Jay Leno was hospitalized and canceled a conference appearance after suffering a serious medical injury, a burn to his face and hands, after one of his cars caught fire without warning. Leno, the car fanatic and longtime Tonight Show host, was being treated at the Grossman Burn Center in Los...
NECN
Five New Categories On the Grammy Nominations List This Year
The Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday with some significant additions. The academy earlier this year added five new categories including songwriter of the year to honor music’s best composer and a special song for social change award. The non-classical songwriter category will...
‘Fire Country’ Is Hot, ‘The Real Love Boat’ Is Not: 10 New Broadcast Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers
Ranking the viewership of new fall broadcast series sounds easy — but like everything else about TV, it’s more complicated than it looks. Consider this ranking an educated snapshot. IndieWire elected to rank freshman series by the overall-viewer averages of their series premieres. These Nielsen numbers include any viewer (age 2 or older) and counts one week of delayed viewing. We’ve included ratings in the key adults 18-49 demographics but elected to rank shows by total viewers. This lets us avoid tied rankings and provides more-digestible numbers, but it disproportionately rewards older-skewing shows (i.e., CBS). In general, CBS was the uncontested...
