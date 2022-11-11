Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Padres' Nick Martinez: Back with Friars
Martinez agreed to a three-year contract with the Padres on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. The right-hander declined his $6.5 million player option with the Padres for 2023 last week, but he quickly reached a new deal with the club. Martinez opened 2022 in the rotation but shifted to the bullpen in June and eventually served as the fill-in closer, and he finished the campaign with a 3.47 ERA over 106.1 innings. The 32-year-old should have more staying power as a starter next season since Mike Clevinger and Sean Manaea -- who combined for 50 starts in 2022 -- are now free agents.
CBS Sports
Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: DFA'd by Tampa Bay
Yarbrough (oblique) was designated for assignment Tuesday by the Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The left-hander finished the season on the injured list with an oblique strain, and it appears the Rays won't be tendering him a contract for 2023. Yarbrough was an effective rotation piece across his first three big-league seasons, but he struggled over the past two years and had a 4.50 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 61:22 K:BB in 80 frames during 2022.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: DFA'd by Toronto
Tapia was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. The 28-year-old was acquired from the Rockies in March and played in 128 games last season, but Toronto has elected to remove him from the 40-man roster in order to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft. Tapia had a .265/.292/.380 slash line with seven home runs, 52 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 431 plate appearances during 2022.
CBS Sports
49ers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Converts big play in win
McCloud caught his lone target for 33 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers. Jimmy Garoppolo caught the Chargers in cover zero and dialed up McCloud on a streak for a big gain. It was the return specialist's only target on seven offensive snaps (10 percent). The 26-year-old has big-play ability, but he is too low on the depth chart to rely upon in fantasy. McCloud will continue serving as the team's No. 4 wideout and return man against the Cardinals next Monday.
CBS Sports
MLB free agency tracker: Clayton Kershaw stays with Dodgers; key relievers sign big deals
Major League Baseball's free agency period opened earlier this month, allowing teams and players alike to begin the process of reaching agreements ahead of the 2023 season. The action is likely to pick up even more in the coming weeks, with the winter meetings set to begin on Dec. 4.
CBS Sports
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Undergoes hernia surgery
Maldonado underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a sports hernia, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Maldonado played through the injury late in the year, though you wouldn't necessarily be able to tell based on his numbers. His 85 wRC+ in the second half wasn't a strong mark, though it was much better than his 61 wRC+ in the first half. Whether or not the defense-first catcher's spring preparation will be affected by his recovery remains to be seen.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Lewin Diaz: DFA'd by Miami
Diaz was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Diaz appeared in 46 games over the final two months of the season, but he was unable to take advantage of the playing time with a .518 OPS and 30.5 percent strikeout rate during that stretch.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: DFA'd by Miami
Hernandez was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Hernandez opened 2022 in Miami's starting rotation but was demoted to the minors in June. He started in 10 of 20 appearances and finished with a 6.35 ERA across 62.1 innings, so the Marlins decided not to keep him on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
CBS Sports
Giants' Henry Mondeaux: Gets contract from Big Blue
The Giants signed Mondeaux to their active roster Monday, Art Stapleton of The Record Sports reports. New York used up all of Mondeaux's practice squad elevations, so the Giants had to choose between signing him and letting him go. Mondeaux should continue to provide depth along the defensive line as a member of the 53-man roster.
CBS Sports
Rays' Bligh Madris: Designated for assignment
Madris was designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday. Madris was claimed off waivers by Tampa by in mid-September but never saw game action with the team. He played in 39 contests for the Pirates before he was waived and had a .177/.244/.265 slash line in 123 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Losing snaps
Pitre logged six tackles over 56 snaps in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10. Pitre had a big missed tackle in the third quarter, when Darius Slayton angled past the rookie for a 54-yard touchdown. He was benched for a few plays following the incident. Pitre leads the Texans with with 12 missed tackles, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. After playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps over the first five weeks, making an early push for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pitre has hovered at 84 percent in the four games since. Missed tackles appear to be costing him playing time.
CBS Sports
Royals' Brent Rooker: Designated for assignment
Rooker was designated for assignment by the Royals on Tuesday. A 28-year-old with plus right-handed power and limited defensive utility, Rooker has played for three teams in the past two seasons. It's possible he could try to land with another organization this offseason, otherwise he will likely return to Triple-A Omaha.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Suffers knee injury Sunday
Ertz sustained a knee injury during Sunday's game at the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. On third-and-4 late in the first quarter, quarterback Colt McCoy connected with Ertz for a 12-yard completion. However, Ertz was in noticeable pain right away and walked slowly to the sideline tent before getting carted to the locker room. If he doesn't return, he'll end Week 10 action with just the one catch. Rookie second-round pick Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are the next tight ends up for the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Cooper Kupp injury: Fantasy Football waiver-wire replacements to add include two Week 10 breakouts
The Rams season has been an absolute nightmare, and it might have taken a worst-case scenario turn Sunday against the Cardinals with wide receiver Cooper Kupp leaving with an ankle injury, one of a number of potentially significant injuries we've seen around the NFL in Week 10. Kupp, who has...
CBS Sports
Guardians' Kirk McCarty: DFA'd by Cleveland
McCarty was designated for assignment by the Guardians on Tuesday. McCarty made his big-league debut last season but won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason. The 27-year-old had a 4.54 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB across 37.2 innings.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Early Week 11 Waiver Wire: Christian Watson leads the way, but don't sleep on these RBs
Fantasy Football players have been waiting for a running back to emerge as a must-start option for the Chiefs since they released Kareem Hunt back in 2018. Clyde Edwards-Helaire never lived up to the hype of being a first-round pick, and it looks like the Chiefs may have given up on him in Week 10, which could clear the way for not one but two viable starting options to emerge from the Chiefs backfield on waivers.
CBS Sports
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Hauls in 41 yards in Giants debut
Hodgins caught both of his targets for 41 yards in a 24-16 victory versus the Texans in Week 10. New York signed Hodgins on Wednesday and didn't wait long to integrate him into the offense. He surprisingly played 43 offensive snaps, third among wideouts on the team behind Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson. Hodgins was targeted only twice, but he caught the ball for good yardage on each occasion, gaining 15 yards on his first reception late in the first quarter and registering 26 yards on a big third-and-seven reception during a third-quarter drive that ended with a Saquon Barkley touchdown. Slayton and Robinson are the No. 1 and 2 wideouts in a mediocre Giants passing attack, but there's a path for Hodgins to work his way up to the No. 3 spot, especially with Kenny Golladay (two drops on two targets) failing to make a positive impact again Sunday.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 11 Quarterback Rankings: Josh Allen stumbles -- just a bit! -- out of the top spot
Who would've thought before the season that, at their Week 11 bye week, Tua Tagovailoa would be a must-stash QB, while you might have a tough decision to make about whether Tom Brady deserves a spot on your bench for the next week. For what it's worth, I'd probably try to hang on to him unless I have a must-start option for the stretch run, but I'm genuinely not sure if I'd rather have Brady or Geno Smith if it came down to it; Brady has more upside in a higher-volume passing attack, but Smith has just been a lot better this season, outscoring him by 2.0 points per game. I lean toward keeping Brady, but it's not a slam dunk, which shows how far we've come since the start of the season -- in both directions.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 11, 2022: Model says start Darius Slayton, sit Dak Prescott
If your Fantasy football picks usually feature Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle or Mike Evans, you'll need a reliable streaming option for your Week 11 Fantasy football lineups with the Dolphins and Buccaneers on bye. Among the most notable streaming options in Week 11 is Packers wide receiver Christian Watson. The rookie wideout recorded four receptions for 107 yards and three touchdowns in Green Bay's 31-28 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Cooper Kupp injury: Rams All-Pro wideout reportedly may miss time; Sean McVay says ankle 'didn't look good'
The Los Angeles Rams dropped to 3-6 on the season after falling to the Arizona Cardinals, 27-17. If Sean McVay's team has any chance of clawing out of the NFC West basement, they'll need their star wideout Cooper Kupp healthy, which is now in question. Kupp exited the game early...
Comments / 0