Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony's son, receives basketball offer from Syracuse
Four-star recruit Kiyan Anthony has received an offer from Syracuse -- the same school his father, former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, played basketball at. Carmelo Anthony earned the Most Outstanding Player honor in the 2003 NCAA Tournament after lifting his team to a national championship. That is the Orange's first and only NCAA Tournament trophy.
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Goes missing in loss
Gordon contributed four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound in 26 minutes during Monday's 122-106 loss to the Clippers. Gordon was a non-factor in the loss, highlighting just how volatile his value can be. Despite scoring in double-digits in the majority of games, he still sits well outside the top 150, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a possible streaming candidate on low-volume nights.
Jazz's Rudy Gay: Won't suit up Tuesday
Gay will miss Tuesday's game versus the Knicks due to a left hand sprain, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Despite a lengthy injury history, Gay hadn't missed a game yet this season due to injury before Tuesday, though he missed a three-game stretch while in COVID-19 protocols. The veteran's next chance to rejoin the action surfaces Friday versus the Suns.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable Tuesday
Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports. Nurkic has been tabbed questionable for each of the past three games and was later ruled out for every one of them. Thus, it's still unclear if the center will be able to play or will remain out for a fourth straight matchup.
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Hits pay dirt in overtime loss
Schultz had six receptions (eight targets) for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to Green Bay. Schultz picked up where he left off before the bye week with another strong fantasy performance. The 26-year-old is averaging 5.7 receptions and 59.0 yards over his last three contests. More importantly, he served as the lead tight end for third straight week after having limited availability early in the season due to a nagging knee injury. Schultz's stock is on the rise heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Vikings next Sunday.
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis leads off updated Top 25 And 1 following impressive start
Saturdays in November are typically light days in college basketball because football dominates every television window. Thus, most prominent programs simply schedule around it, which is why Saint Louis was the only team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings to play Saturday. Final score:...
Giants' Tae Crowder: Benched for Week 10
Crowder will operate as a backup during Sunday's matchup against Houston, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Micah McFadden is expected to replace Crowder as the starter for Week 10, but it remains to be seen if it's a permanent move. Crowder recorded 37 tackles and a sack across the first seven games of the season, but he played a season-low 21 defensive snaps in Week 8 and appears to have been supplanted during the Giants' Week 9 bye.
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out
Middleton (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Atlanta. Middleton, who's yet to play this season following offseason wrist surgery, went on a G League assignment at the beginning of November, which appeared to be a positive sign, but it's still unclear when he may return to game action. The All-Star forward's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Cleveland.
Stars' Jamie Benn: Stays warm with power-play assist
Benn notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers. Benn's collected six goals and five helpers over his last six games, picking up the scoring pace greatly in November. The 33-year-old has 14 points (eight on the power play), 35 shots on net, 20 hits and a plus-3 rating in 15 contests this season. As long as he's rolling, he needs to be on fantasy rosters, as he can add enough grit to supplement his surprising scoring numbers.
Lakers' preference is to see Dennis Schroder, Thomas Bryant play before making roster changes, per report
The 3-10 Los Angeles Lakers have been perpetual trade candidates since this offseason, but given all of the injuries they have dealt with thus far this season, a more immediate option would have always been a free-agent addition. The Lakers have worked out Moe Harkless, Joe Wieskamp and Tony Snell during the season, but thus far, have signed no new players to their roster since opening night.
Islanders' Josh Bailey: Unavailable Monday
Bailey (undisclosed) is expected to miss Monday's game against Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey was a late scratch Monday and it's unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has five points while averaging 15:17 of ice time through 15 games this season. Ross Johnston will be back in the lineup to face the Senators.
Jason Heyward: Cut loose by Cubs
The Cubs granted Heyward (knee) his unconditional release Monday. Chicago reinstated Heyward from the 60-day injured list last week in what amounted to a procedural move, but he won't stick around on the 40-man roster after Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer previously announced in August that the veteran outfielder wouldn't be retained for the 2023 season. Though Heyward was an everyday player and positive clubhouse presence on the Cubs' 2016 World Series-winning squad, he was otherwise a massive disappointment after inking an eight-year, $184 million deal with Chicago in December 2015. Over his seven seasons in Chicago, Heyward slashed .245/.323/.377 (88 wRC+) across 2,836 plate appearances. The Cubs will eat the remaining $22 million on Heyward's deal while allowing the 33-year-old to hit free agency, but he's unlikely to fetch much more than a minor-league deal or a low-cost one-year MLB deal on the open market this winter.
Marlins' Jeff Brigham: Designated for assignment
Brigham was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday. Brigham spent the final month of the season in the majors but won't retain his spot on Miami's 40-man roster. The 30-year-old appeared in 16 big-league games and had a 3.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB over 24 innings.
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Out again Sunday
Brogdon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Thunder. Brogdon will miss a third straight game due to a hamstring issue. In his absence, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White are candidates for increased roles off the bench.
Vikings' Duke Shelley: Has key pass breakup
Shelley played three snaps on defense in Sunday's win over Buffalo, but had a key pass breakup in the end zone on the final series in overtime. Shelly was pressed into action when Akayleb Evans left with a concussion. It's a side note to a wild game, but the little-used Shelley likely saved the game by breaking up a touchdown pass intended for Dawson Knox. He could have a larger role next week if Evans is out.
Texans' Jalen Pitre: Losing snaps
Pitre logged six tackles over 56 snaps in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants in Week 10. Pitre had a big missed tackle in the third quarter, when Darius Slayton angled past the rookie for a 54-yard touchdown. He was benched for a few plays following the incident. Pitre leads the Texans with with 12 missed tackles, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. After playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps over the first five weeks, making an early push for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Pitre has hovered at 84 percent in the four games since. Missed tackles appear to be costing him playing time.
Nets' Joe Tsai says Kyrie Irving must 'show people that he's sorry' before returning from suspension
Kyrie Irving met with Nets owners Joe and Clara Tsai on Thursday, and while that meeting reportedly was productive, there appears to be no momentum towards a return during Brooklyn's upcoming four-game road trip, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Irving's suspension will last a minimum of five games, but there is no defined endpoint. The Nets have given Irving the following list of six steps to complete before he can return to the team.
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: DFA'd by Toronto
Tapia was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. The 28-year-old was acquired from the Rockies in March and played in 128 games last season, but Toronto has elected to remove him from the 40-man roster in order to protect prospects from the Rule 5 draft. Tapia had a .265/.292/.380 slash line with seven home runs, 52 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 431 plate appearances during 2022.
Bears' Justin Layne: Picked up by Chicago
The Bears claimed Layne off waivers Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Layne was a 2019 third-round draft pick by Pittsburgh and spent his first three NFL campaigns with the Steelers. He played in all 17 games last season but was used primarily on special teams. The same can be said for his usage in 2022, as he's played in seven games for the Giants but mainly as a special-teams contributor. There's a shot that Layne will be able to rejuvenate his defensive career in Chicago.
Packers' Aaron Jones: Runs freely in overtime win
Jones rushed 24 times for 138 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over Dallas. The Packers had a clear game plan to attack Dallas' premier pass rush with their ground game, and Jones led the charge with his fourth 100-yard game of the season. It hasn't been all roses for the star running back, as he has produced five games of 50 or less rushing yards through 10 weeks. Overall, the 27-year-old is still producing like an RB1 while boasting a career-best 5.6 yards per carry. Jones will face a stiff test against Tennessee on a short week Thursday.
