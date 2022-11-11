Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
‘Fire Country’ Is Hot, ‘The Real Love Boat’ Is Not: 10 New Broadcast Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers
Ranking the viewership of new fall broadcast series sounds easy — but like everything else about TV, it’s more complicated than it looks. Consider this ranking an educated snapshot. IndieWire elected to rank freshman series by the overall-viewer averages of their series premieres. These Nielsen numbers include any viewer (age 2 or older) and counts one week of delayed viewing. We’ve included ratings in the key adults 18-49 demographics but elected to rank shows by total viewers. This lets us avoid tied rankings and provides more-digestible numbers, but it disproportionately rewards older-skewing shows (i.e., CBS). In general, CBS was the uncontested...
KFVS12
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
(Gray News) - Actor John Aniston, known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives,” had died at the age of 89. Aniston’s daughter, actress Jennifer Aniston, confirmed that he died on Friday in an Instagram post. “You were one...
27 Things People Thought Were The Height Of Class As Kids But That Turned Out To Be Extremely Ordinary
"I thought Lunchables were really fancy, since my mom never let me have them when I was growing up. But I found out later in life that she just didn't let us have them because she didn't think they were healthy."
Comments / 0