Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Here are the Houston Astros World Series champs who may not return next year, experts say. The team's core will remain intact, but some familiar faces may be moving on to new teams.2. Houston's Megan Thee Stallion blasts superstar Drake for apparent diss on new his new album. “Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** n—–!,” she tweeted.3. Houston Astros announce Mattress Mack will throw first pitch in World Series Game 6 at Minute Maid Park. Fans petitioned for the furniture pitchman to receive the honor after his viral moment confronting a fan in Philadelphia.4. Pop rock powerhouse Paramore heads to Houston on new North American arena tour. The act famous for anthemic singles such as "Ain't It Fun," "Misery Business," and "Still Into You" is coming to H-Town.5. Goode Co. announces opening date for highly anticipated new Heights Tex-Mex restaurant. The well-regarded restaurant serves both Tex-Mex staples like fajitas and enchiladas alongside dishes that nod to the family's roots in South Texas.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO