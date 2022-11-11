Read full article on original website
Houston's newest sushi restaurant-cocktail bar opens with black-rice rolls and more
The owners of Bosscat Kitchen & Libations are ready to introduce Houston to their next project. Ten Sushi + Cocktail Bar opens for lunch and dinner this Thursday, November 17.Located directly across Mid Lane from Bosscat in the 200 Park Place building (4200 Westheimer Rd.), Ten Sushi serves as pan-Asian menu of sushi alongside Japanese, Chinese, and Thai-inspired dishes. Co-owner John Reed tells CultureMap that opening Ten will create a symbiotic relationship with Bosscat, the whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant that’s been a neighborhood staple since it opened in 2017.“The more I got into the River Oaks/Highland Village area, I realized...
Longtime Houston kolache bakery rises in Kingwood with sweet and savory fare and dog-friendly patio
A Houston kolache staple has arrived in Kingwood. Kolache Shoppe opened its third Houston-area location at 4521 Kingwood Dr.Open since 1970, Kolache Shoppe is known for its Czech-inspired, sweet and savory pastries that come with both traditional fruit toppings and a wide array of meat fillings. Seasonal specials — currently cranberry & cream and a Bacon Jalapeño Popper Sausage sourced from Blood Bros. BBQ — keep things fresh. The Kingwood location is different from the Greenway Plaza and Heights bakeries in a few ways. Most importantly, it's Kolache Shoppe's first franchised outpost. Franchisees Jordan and Kristy Armendinger took their backgrounds...
Hot Heights Thai restaurant's owner set to open luxurious, artful new eatery in River Oaks
The owner of a popular Thai restaurant will soon add a second concept to her roster. Kin Dee co-owner Lukkaew Srasrisuwan will open MaKiin next spring.Located on the first floor of the Hanover River Oaks luxury high-rise, MaKiin will offer a more upscale experience than Kin Dee, which opened in the Heights in 2020. Details on what exactly that means are still being worked out, but diners can expect a more luxurious environment and different dishes than Srasrisuwan’s first restaurant. Notably, Kin Dee chef Miranda Loetkhamfu is not involved in the project.Named after a Thai phrase that translates as “come...
Houston Zoo uncorks adults-only wine and light show with new varietals, live music, food, and more
These brisk winds and lower temps mean are a welcome sign for holiday-loving locals who're ready to celebrate fall fun. Now, Houston's beloved center is getting into the act with the return of a popular adult holiday light experience.Houston Zoo will host its annual Sip & Sparkle on Thursday, November 17 from 6 pm to 10 pm. New for this year, guests can sip wines from global regions including California, France, and Argentina.As the name implies, Sip & Sparkle invites visitors — aged 21 and older only — to stroll through the zoo's dazzling and site-wide holiday lights while...
Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta acquires award-winning oceanfront resort in sunny Southern California
Devotees of Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta's nationwide hospitality brands are in for a treat. The Billionaire Dollar Buyer has just secured an award-winning, 30-acre resort in sunny SoCal.Fertitta has purchased the acclaimed Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel, a premier, landmark beachfront property in the sunny, SoCal getaway destination. Notably, the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel is one of only six hotels in the U.S. to score the Forbes Triple Five-Star hotel status. The Montage has also been included among Travel + Leisure’s Top Hotels in the World. Image courtesy of Montage Laguna BeachFertitta's newest purchase...
Innovative national auto dealership drives into Houston area with massive inventory and online shopping
Houstonians in search of new wheels will soon have a new option, thanks to a national chain steering into town.Florida-based CarSquad will open its first Houston outpost near Katy at the northwest intersection of I-10 and Highway 99, the company announced. The 15-acre site is slated to open in early 2023.CarSquad’s Katy location will feature a large sales floor, detailing floor, and test drive area (occupying more than 21,000 square feet) and an inventory lot that can accommodate up to 1,500 vehicles, which makes it one of the largest car dealership stores in the Houston area.How does CarSquad work? Interested...
These 24 best restaurant deals salute Houston's heroes on Veterans Day
Restaurants across the Houston area will be honoring those who served our country with special deals on Veterans Day. Both veterans and active duty military personnel will find everything from heft discounts to free meals as a way to show appreciation for their service.Note that a form of identification proving one’s status as a veteran is typically required to claim the discount. Atlas Restaurant GroupThe company’s three restaurants — Ouzo Bay and Loch Bar in River Oaks District and Italian steakhouse Marmo in Montrose — are offering a 50-percent discount to veterans and active duty military.Becks Prime The Houston staple...
3 easy steps for becoming a Houston SPCA foster
Remember at the start of the pandemic when people began brightening up their homebound lives by adopting cats and dogs in droves?The Houston SPCA's Foster Family program was created after so many animal lovers stepped up to help save lives, and now you can continue that legacy by signing up for your own foster.Joining Foster Family takes just three simple steps:Complete the online registration at HoustonSPCA.orgWatch the training video and pass a short quizMake an appointment to pick up supplies and bring your foster homeWhat makes Foster Family different? The Houston SPCA provides all needed supplies, including Hill’s Science Diet...
11 eye-catching November openings no Houston art fan should miss
If you’re wondering what to do with all those visiting friends and family for the holidays once the last pie has been eaten, you can be thankful for a cornucopia of art on view this month. From golden treasures to immersive and kid-friendly art in the park, from modernist masters to underground contemporary light art, Houston has visual (and sound) art treat for every family member this month. "A Blissful Abyss” at Sawyer Yards (now through January 15, 2023)In this Winter edition of the tenant exhibition at Sabine Street Studios, the artists respond to the poetic context of "Emptiness is...
Wheel of Fortune Live spins into Houston with puzzles, prizes, and celebrity host
We’re all subject to the wheel of fortune, but not all get to watch it turn onstage. Lucky Houstonians will get that chance on January 27, 2023, when “Wheel of Fortune Live” comes to town. This “theatrical experience” is not exactly the same as the long-running game show — since it’s not broadcast — but there are still opportunities to win big prizes.The Sony Pictures Television-backed stage show is the only official experience outside of the filmed show, and it’s traveling across the country to make sure everyone gets a chance to see it. The tour will also stop in...
Ben Berg's red sauce Italian-American bistro splashes into Sugar Land Town Square
Ben Berg’s red sauce Italian restaurant has opened in its new home. B.B. Italia bistro & Bar has begun dinner service in Sugar Land Town Square (16250 City Walk).Originally opened in 2019 in the former Carmelo's space in the Energy Corridor (now Maize), B.B. Italia serves classic Italian-American fare like chicken parmesan, spaghetti and meatballs, fried calamari, and pizza. The original location closed in February 2021 due to diminished business as office workers stayed home during the pandemic. It joins other Berg Hospitality concepts such as B&B Butchers, The Annie Café & Bar, and newly opened nightclub Emilia’s Havana. ...
Global favorite dim sum restaurant opens in Katy with freshly made dumplings and signature BBQ buns
One of the world’s most acclaimed dim sum restaurants has opened in Katy. Tim Ho Wan is now serving bbq pork buns, shu mai, and more. Known for its freshly prepared dim sum specialties, Tim Ho Wan’s reputation stems from a Hong Kong location that held a Michelin star from 2010 through 2021, making it one of the least expensive restaurants in the world to be recognized by the famous dining guide. Currently, the Hong Kong restaurant has Bib Gourmand status, which indicates that it serves quality food at affordable prices. Locally, diners can expect to pay between $6 and...
World Series-winning Astros free agent players lead Houston's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Here are the Houston Astros World Series champs who may not return next year, experts say. The team's core will remain intact, but some familiar faces may be moving on to new teams.2. Houston's Megan Thee Stallion blasts superstar Drake for apparent diss on new his new album. “Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** n—–!,” she tweeted.3. Houston Astros announce Mattress Mack will throw first pitch in World Series Game 6 at Minute Maid Park. Fans petitioned for the furniture pitchman to receive the honor after his viral moment confronting a fan in Philadelphia.4. Pop rock powerhouse Paramore heads to Houston on new North American arena tour. The act famous for anthemic singles such as "Ain't It Fun," "Misery Business," and "Still Into You" is coming to H-Town.5. Goode Co. announces opening date for highly anticipated new Heights Tex-Mex restaurant. The well-regarded restaurant serves both Tex-Mex staples like fajitas and enchiladas alongside dishes that nod to the family's roots in South Texas.
World's largest bounce house springs into Houston with space, sports, and ninja-type fun
Houstonians ready to jump around this weekend are in luck, as a Guinness -certified tour springs into town for some bouncy fun. The Big Bounce America returns to the Houston area for weekend activities starting Saturday, November 12 and running through Sunday, November 26 at Katy Mills Mall.Boasting the quite literally — and quite perfectly titled — The World’s Largest Bounce House, at a mammoth and record-holding 16,000 square feet, the touring attraction also includes a new Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; an obstacle course called The Giant that spans more than 900 feet; and a space-themed wonderland...
Houstonians score a ton of fun at CultureMap's first-ever Tailgate party
Houston’s biggest sports fans partied overtime at CultureMap's newest signature event, The Tailgate.Recently held at Silver Street Studios, the celebration of all things sports attracted a crowd ready to have some game day fun.And they certainly didn't go hungry. Past Tastemaker Awards winners and nominees brought snacks galore, from Thai sausage to pizza bites to brisket sliders and more. Guests could vote for their favorite munchies via QR code, leading to d’Alba Craft Kitchen & Cocktails taking home the trophy for their Falcon Lakes Bolognese. J-Bar-M Barbecue’s cochinita pibil sausage wraps also earned raves. Drool over a full list of...
Celebrity and royal favorite fragrance house graces Galleria boutique with new must-have collection
Photo credit House of Creed/Instagram Creed fragrances are made with 15 to 20 percent natural oils. Photo credit House of CreedTheir latest collection is made from Italian leather in a French navy blue hue with beige suede interiors. Photo credit House of Creed/Instagram House of Creed fragrances have been worn by royalty and celebrities worldwide. Photo credit House of CreedThe brand's perfume sleeves are perfect for traveling. Photo credit House of...
Goode Co. announces opening date for highly anticipated new Heights Tex-Mex restaurant
The wait is almost over for Goode Company’s debut in the Heights. Kitchen & Cantina, the company’s Tex-Mex restaurant, will open for dinner on Tuesday, November 8 with lunch to follow on November 10. For Goode Company Restaurants president and chef Levi Goode, the time is right to be in the Heights. “I really enjoy all that the Heights has offered in the past and where it’s going,” Goode tells CultureMap. “Being that we’ve been in the community for as long as we have, just seemed like a natural fit to have Kitchen and Cantina here.”Goode Co. first announced its...
Hot new Korean steakhouse sizzles in the Heights with tableside-grilled meats and classic fare
Houston’s newest Korean steakhouse has opened in the Heights. Karne began its soft opening this week ahead of its grand opening November 11.Located in a recently constructed building at 2805 White Oak Dr., Karne is the latest project from Houston restaurateur Jason Cho. Known for his Korean fried chicken restaurant Dak & Bop and as the franchisee for the Galleria-area location of Korean coffee shop Tom N Toms, Cho partnered with chef Yurum “KP” Nam to open Karne. Nam brings extensive experience to his role, including acclaimed restaurants The Modern and Gramercy Tavern, as well as Zusik, a Korean restaurant...
One-of-a-kind Marilyn Monroe necklace dazzles in exclusive 2-day event at posh Post Oak jeweler
Although Marilyn Monroe famously sang that diamonds are a "girl's best friend" in the 1953 hit Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, her nicest and reportedly most sentimental piece of jewelry was a pearl necklace. Legendary baseball player Joe DiMaggio gifted her the necklace during their 10-day honeymoon in Japan, later saying it was "the happiest time" of their short marriage. Monroe, who primarily wore costume jewelry, loved the necklace so much that she wore it to the Santa Monica, California courthouse along with white gloves and a black coat when she divorced DiMaggio just nine months later.The famous 16-inch strand of cultured...
Magnificent Memorial-area mansion shatters record as most expensive home sold in Houston
Houston is no stranger to multi-million dollar home sales. Driving through River Oaks, Hunter's Creek, or West U means passing home after home with seven-figure price tags. But, 120 Carnarvon Dr. is special. Tucked into the beautifully wooded acres behind the tony Houstonian Club and Spa, the home dubbed The Manor on Carnarvon recently sold for more than $20 million, setting a record for the most-expensive single-family home sale in MLS in Houston history.Sworn to secrecy, representatives from listing firm Douglas Elliman Realty couldn't disclose the actual sale price to CultureMap. Suffice it to say, as it was once listed...
