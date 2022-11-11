ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 124

Leslye Mahoney
4d ago

again he dragged it in when you jerks nominated him and got him elected he destroyed the republican party and showed them to be scared little rich white boys afraid of a bully.

Reply(8)
26
Michael Miller
4d ago

this man has been wrong every time he has opened his mouth for the last decade, how does he even have an audience?

Reply(7)
22
Satan is a Republican
3d ago

The thing that I have learned is that voters don’t care. They don’t care how bad their guy is they just hate democrats that much. They would rather see their party burn this country to the ground and they are willing to kill capital police officers to do it. 😈🐑🐑🐑

Reply
7
Related
Fox Business

Texas rep rips Biden’s ‘cruel economy,’ vows to uncover 'greatest theft of American tax dollars in US history'

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, slammed President Biden for vowing to do "nothing" differently for the remainder of his term, arguing that now that the GOP have reclaimed the House of Representatives, they will finally hold the administration accountable for their mistrusted government spending.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’

Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
ALASKA STATE
MSNBC

Facing GOP blame for midterms, Trump pushes ‘stable genius’ line

Just hours before Americans started learning the results of the midterm elections, Donald Trump explained his perspective on the best way to interpret the vote tallies. “Well, I think if [Republicans] win, I should get all the credit,” the former president said. “If they lose, I should not be blamed at all.”
Newsweek

Lawyers React to Trump's Claim He 'Fixed' DeSantis Election to Stop Loss

Legal experts have reacted to unfounded claims that Donald Trump sent federal agents to stop Florida's 2018 gubernatorial election being "stolen" from Ron DeSantis. In a lengthy statement attacking the Florida governor, Trump took credit for helping DeSantis win the 2018 GOP primary over Florida's agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, and the midterm election against Democrat Andrew Gillum.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
20K+
Followers
995
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy