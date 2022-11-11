Read full article on original website
Leslye Mahoney
4d ago
again he dragged it in when you jerks nominated him and got him elected he destroyed the republican party and showed them to be scared little rich white boys afraid of a bully.
Michael Miller
4d ago
this man has been wrong every time he has opened his mouth for the last decade, how does he even have an audience?
Satan is a Republican
3d ago
The thing that I have learned is that voters don’t care. They don’t care how bad their guy is they just hate democrats that much. They would rather see their party burn this country to the ground and they are willing to kill capital police officers to do it. 😈🐑🐑🐑
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Larry Kudlow: Joe Biden saying that he inherited a terrible recession is a 'bold-faced lie'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow blasts President Biden for politicizing crime and slams Dems' economic policies with election night just a few days away on 'Kudlow.'
Texas rep rips Biden’s ‘cruel economy,’ vows to uncover 'greatest theft of American tax dollars in US history'
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, slammed President Biden for vowing to do "nothing" differently for the remainder of his term, arguing that now that the GOP have reclaimed the House of Representatives, they will finally hold the administration accountable for their mistrusted government spending.
Mary Trump warns ‘much worse things’ will happen if Trump indictment decision not made before 2024 announcement
Mary Trump, former president Donald Trump’s niece, has warned that the clock is ticking for the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland to decide on whether to indict her uncle now that the midterm elections are over. Ms Trump was speaking on The Dean Obeidallah Show on...
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Sarah Palin tells supporters to stop donating to the GOP: ‘They opposed me every step of the way’
Sarah Palin has gone nuclear on the Republican Party, claiming the GOP sabotaged her Alaska House race and that they deserved their drubbing in the midterms. In a conspiracy-laden Instagram post, Ms Palin blamed the “cockamamie” ranked choice voting system, Senator Lisa Murkowski and the “dark, dysfunctional GOP machine” after she was seemingly trounced by Democrat Mary Peltola for a second time in three months.
Trump breaks silence on DeSantis re-election victory in Florida governor race: 'I got more votes'
Former President Trump took a victory lap on social media to commend Republicans, especially the more than 200 he endorsed, for crucial victories in Tuesday’s midterm elections. He also commented on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who could become a rival in the 2024 Republican presidential primary election, and...
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Nearly three-quarters of Jewish voters think Trump and Maga are a ‘threat to Jews in America’, survey finds
Jewish people block entrance to Trump administration's 'concentration camps' for migrants. American Jewish voters overwhelmingly backed Democrats in Tuesday’s midterm election and view former president Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again (Maga) movement as a threat, a survey conducted by the liberal advocacy group J-Street has found.
Trump's Latest Mini Meltdown Shows He's Very, Very Insecure About Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump wants everyone to know he received more votes in Florida during the 2020 presidential election than Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) received during his reelection campaign in the state this week. The ex-president, who is reportedly very unhappy with his one-time protege, fired off a size comparison Wednesday on...
Not 2016 anymore: Six reasons Trump can't do to DeSantis what he did to Jeb Bush
Former President Donald Trump launched his political career by steamrolling a once-popular Republican governor of Florida in the GOP primaries, assigning him a nickname and embarrassing him in debates.
MSNBC
Facing GOP blame for midterms, Trump pushes ‘stable genius’ line
Just hours before Americans started learning the results of the midterm elections, Donald Trump explained his perspective on the best way to interpret the vote tallies. “Well, I think if [Republicans] win, I should get all the credit,” the former president said. “If they lose, I should not be blamed at all.”
Religious Outlet Says Violence Must Be Option if Republicans Lose Midterms
Church Militant host Michael Voris said violence "in and of itself is not immoral" as officials warn of potential violence following the 2022 midterm elections.
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
(The Hill) — A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Donald Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul...
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Donald Trump was planning on taking credit for a GOP "red wave" at a Mar-a-Lago party. But several of his endorsees fell short and the party fell flat, reports say. Some Republicans are blaming Trump for the disappointing performance. Former President Donald Trump's plans to claim credit for Republican Party...
Washington Examiner
Trump acolyte Herschel Walker may turn to 'huge draw' DeSantis ahead of Georgia runoff
Herschel Walker's success in the Georgia Senate runoff could hinge on the participation and backing of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), rather than former President Donald Trump, according to some Republicans. Trump helped recruit his friend Walker into the Senate contest last year. However, Trump's relationship with Georgia has been...
Donald Trump Jr rants about ‘brainless’ election winners after two days of humiliated midterm silence
Morning Joe celebrates the end of Trump: ‘This is Ron DeSantis’s party’. Donald Trump Jr has finally returned to social media and ranted about “brainless” election winners after two days of humiliating midterm silence. The former president’s eldest son had predicted a “bloodbath” for Democrats on...
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
Lawyers React to Trump's Claim He 'Fixed' DeSantis Election to Stop Loss
Legal experts have reacted to unfounded claims that Donald Trump sent federal agents to stop Florida's 2018 gubernatorial election being "stolen" from Ron DeSantis. In a lengthy statement attacking the Florida governor, Trump took credit for helping DeSantis win the 2018 GOP primary over Florida's agriculture commissioner, Adam Putnam, and the midterm election against Democrat Andrew Gillum.
Trump says DeSantis should be reelected one day after labeling him ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’
Former President Trump at a Sunday rally told Floridians they should reelect Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) just one day after Trump had nicknamed his potential 2024 rival “Ron DeSanctimonious.”. Trump held the rally in support of Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) reelection bid, but DeSantis, who will appear alongside Rubio...
