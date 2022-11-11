Read full article on original website
Bernie Sanders Sees A Democratic Party That Looks More Like Him Than Ever
“Obviously, the election on Tuesday night went a hell of a lot better than we had anticipated.”. This was Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) scientific assessment of the 2022 midterms. He watched returns at home in Vermont — “I try to keep out of D.C. except when necessary,” he offers — and stayed up until four in the morning waiting for results. The night had been full of bright spots for the 81-year-old Democratic socialist, but the most promising had been John Fetterman’s decisive win in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race. “There’s no candidate who ran who was more strongly identified with the working class of Pennsylvania than John Fetterman,” Sanders says. “He really hit a nerve that I hope we can all learn from.”
'Will absolutely come down to Calif.': Control of House hinges on 10 races
LOS ANGELES — Days after ballots were cast in California’s midterm election, 10 of the congressional races deemed most at risk of flipping remained too close to call. Those hotly contested races could determine control of Congress or, at a minimum, influence the margin of power. Republicans need to pick up a net of just five seats across the nation to gain a majority in the House of Representatives.
Some media barred as Nevada governor-elect pledges openness
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo returned Monday to the high school where he graduated in 1980 to pledge transparency and put education at the top of his Republican agenda when he replaces Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. But some media representatives were excluded from his victory speech.
With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point
About half of Georgia voters cast a ballot for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Most of these voters wouldn’t trust Walker to run the check-out at a Family Dollar. But that’s the whole point. Herschel Walker has repeatedly proven himself to be stupid. Herschel Walker’s voters aren’t necessarily stupid....
One California proposition is now among the most unpopular in history
"I've been in the industry from the jump, and I've never seen anything like this."
Ivanka Trump Reveals She Will Not Be ‘Involved’ In Dad Donald Trump’s 2024 Presidential Run
Ivanka Trump will not be a part of her father former President Donald Trump’s election campaign for president in 2024. The former senior advisor, 41, in her father’s administration released a statement on her Instagram on Tuesday, November 15. She explained that even though she still has “love and support” for her dad, 76, she doesn’t plan to take part in his campaign as she had during his 2016 and 2020 runs.
Matt Gaetz is now battling Marjorie Taylor Greene over Kevin McCarthy
The question of who might succeed Nancy Pelosi as speaker is less clear than it was just weeks ago.
Strictly Legal: Giuliani remains on the hook for libel claim
Two Georgia election workers who were “caught in the crossfire of [Rudy] Giuliani’s campaign to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 election” will have their day in court now that the federal court for the District of Columbia denied Giuliani’s motion to dismiss their complaint. As has happened so many times over...
Reporter witnesses, details uncomfortable Dianne Feinstein memory lapse
It's not the first time Insider's congressional reporters have detailed witnessing a Feinstein memory lapse.
Nevada high court rejects plea to stop county's hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency writ from two voting rights groups on Monday that sought to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, meaning that the county clerk can continue the hand-counting of ballots that have been counted by machine tabulators.
Israel deploys remote-controlled robotic guns in West Bank
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. AL-AROUB REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — In two volatile spots in the occupied West Bank, Israel has installed robotic weapons that can fire tear gas, stun grenades and sponge-tipped bullets at Palestinian protesters. The weapons, perched over...
Murray Hooper execution in Arizona: Lethal injection scheduled for 10 a.m.
Murray Hooper was set to become the third man executed in Arizona in six months. He was scheduled to die by lethal injection at 10. a.m. Wednesday. Hooper, 76, was convicted in Maricopa County Superior Court in 1982 for his role in the 1980 New Year's Eve murders of William Patrick Redmond, 46, and his 70-year-old mother-in-law Helen Genevieve Phelps. ...
Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Students huddled inside laboratory closets and darkened dorm rooms across the University of Virginia while others moved far away from library windows and barricaded the doors of its stately academic buildings after an ominous warning flashed on their screens: “RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.”. Responding to...
