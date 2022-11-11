Read full article on original website
Related
The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US
Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...
13 Best Places on the West Coast for Couples To Live on Only a Social Security Check
As of March, the average monthly Social Security benefit is $1,618.29 for an individual, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Doubling up for a couple, that's $3,236.58. Social...
50 years after Apollo, Artemis I lifts off
One small step has been made in the return to the moon as Artemis I blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday. The lift off was successful after several delays, including hydrogen fuel leaks, system issues and two hurricanes, pushed back the missions, CBS News reported. Originally, the Artemis...
Midterm elections 2022: Republicans still waiting on House results as Trump pitches for 2024 – live
Republicans need to gain one more seat to secure control of lower chamber of Congress
Asylum seeker wished for an 'actual book' to read, people sent him hundreds: 'Amazing feeling'
Despite having two university degrees, he is now living on a pound a day and struggling to survive.
LA Mayor on Port Labor Deal: ‘Let’s Knock This Out’
San Pedro Bay ports officials continue to field questions about whether the loss of cargo to East and Gulf coast ports is permanent as Los Angeles reported another slump in monthly volumes. The Port of Los Angeles said Tuesday it handled 678,429 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in October, which reflected a 25 percent decline from a year ago. The fall was driven by declines across both imports and exports and marked the lowest October volume since 2009. Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka attributed the month’s “steep decline” to three main factors, including an earlier peak shipping season and a...
Comments / 0