New Jersey State

WSB Radio

50 years after Apollo, Artemis I lifts off

One small step has been made in the return to the moon as Artemis I blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday. The lift off was successful after several delays, including hydrogen fuel leaks, system issues and two hurricanes, pushed back the missions, CBS News reported. Originally, the Artemis...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Sourcing Journal

LA Mayor on Port Labor Deal: ‘Let’s Knock This Out’

San Pedro Bay ports officials continue to field questions about whether the loss of cargo to East and Gulf coast ports is permanent as Los Angeles reported another slump in monthly volumes.  The Port of Los Angeles said Tuesday it handled 678,429 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in October, which reflected a 25 percent decline from a year ago. The fall was driven by declines across both imports and exports and marked the lowest October volume since 2009.  Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka attributed the month’s “steep decline” to three main factors, including an earlier peak shipping season and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

