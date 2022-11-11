San Pedro Bay ports officials continue to field questions about whether the loss of cargo to East and Gulf coast ports is permanent as Los Angeles reported another slump in monthly volumes. The Port of Los Angeles said Tuesday it handled 678,429 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in October, which reflected a 25 percent decline from a year ago. The fall was driven by declines across both imports and exports and marked the lowest October volume since 2009. Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka attributed the month’s “steep decline” to three main factors, including an earlier peak shipping season and a...

