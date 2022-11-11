ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

First Coast News

St. Augustine couple's home floods for second time in six weeks, this time with fuel

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — In St. Augustine, major flooding for the second time in six weeks has been a one-two punch for those whose homes were badly damaged from Ian. In Davis Shores, a couple that had nearly two feet of water in their home from Ian are dealing with even worse damage from Nicole because they're also dealing with diesel fuel that came from a lift station a few houses down the road.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
click orlando

Wilbur-by-the-Sea homeowners speak out over damage from Hurricane Nicole

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Homeowners in Wilbur-By-The-Sea spoke directly to Volusia County officials Monday evening regarding storm repairs in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. During the meeting inside the Wilbur Boathouse, residents expressed concern about the lack of a seawall at the county-owned beach access property. [TRENDING: Florida flight...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Solar-powered town shines on as powerful Hurricane Ian damages surrounding areas

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, packing winds of 150 mph, pounded southwest Florida at the end of September, bringing 18-foot storm surge and widespread flooding. It could be Florida’s costliest hurricane, with damage estimates nearing $100 billion. More than 110 people lost their lives in the storm,...
click orlando

Looking for Christmas lights in Central Florida? Find a display near you

ORLANDO, Fla. – Twinkling lights will soon be aglow across Central Florida, and if you need some Christmas cheer, they’re the perfect pick-me-up. Here’s a list of Christmas displays going up around Central Florida, now through the end of the year, and many of them are free. We’ll add more events as we learn about them.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Small lane crashes on St. Augustine beach

St. Johns County Fire Rescue and St. Augustine Fire Department responded Monday afternoon to a report of a plane crash at the beach at Anastasia State Park. Responding firefighters met with the pilot, who was reported to be uninjured. The small plane settled upside-down in the surf north of the county pier.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
Florida and Beyond

26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!

Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s when cooler weather will arrive in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing much cooler temperatures that are on the way to Central Florida. We can expect highs in the low 80s Wednesday in Orlando ahead of a front. We will see a couple of showers along the boundary with a minimal coverage of rain through the morning.
ORLANDO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
VENICE, FL
Action News Jax

Traffic Alert: Eastbound lanes of Nocatee Parkway reopen hours after life-threatening crash

SAINT JOHNS, Fla. — UPDATED: The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Nocatee Parkway at Davis Park Rd. is back open hours after a life-threatening crash. ORIGINAL: The St. John’s Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit had reported a significant traffic crash with life-threatening injuries in the eastbound lanes of Nocatee Parkway at Davis Park Rd.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

