Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Ted Lasso Offers World Cup Encouragement to Team USA Players With Hometown Billboards
The most famous American soccer coach in world is offering words of motivation to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team members ahead of their first World Cup match in Qatar. Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis' title character from the hit Apple TV show about a U.S. football coach with little knowledge of soccer taking over an English Premier League team, wrote inspirational messages tailored for each player.
NBC Miami
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
The Safest Places To Retire Outside the US
Some retirees want to stretch their dollars, while others are most concerned with proximity to family, fishing holes or golf courses. Plenty of other folks just want to feel safe as age, and if...
Comments / 0