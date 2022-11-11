ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ted Lasso Offers World Cup Encouragement to Team USA Players With Hometown Billboards

The most famous American soccer coach in world is offering words of motivation to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team members ahead of their first World Cup match in Qatar. Ted Lasso, Jason Sudeikis' title character from the hit Apple TV show about a U.S. football coach with little knowledge of soccer taking over an English Premier League team, wrote inspirational messages tailored for each player.
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018

It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

