Space fans across Central Florida share photos, videos of Artemis I rocket launch
As the Artemis I mission rocket blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center early Wednesday morning, people from across Central Florida came out to watch the flight. The Space Launch System rocket used in the mission was the most powerful rocket ever to launch, with nearly 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff.
Florida’s Fourth Estate: Why Ginger says Matt reminds her a lot of her dad
ORLANDO, Fla. – After internet trolls bashed News 6 anchor Matt Austin’s daughters on Facebook, he responded with a video message, making it clear he did not appreciate the negative commentary and letting his girls know he is “always gonna have their back.”. [WATCH NEWS 6+ TAKEOVER...
Looking for Christmas lights in Central Florida? Find a display near you
ORLANDO, Fla. – Twinkling lights will soon be aglow across Central Florida, and if you need some Christmas cheer, they’re the perfect pick-me-up. Here’s a list of Christmas displays going up around Central Florida, now through the end of the year, and many of them are free. We’ll add more events as we learn about them.
Here’s when cooler weather will arrive in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing much cooler temperatures that are on the way to Central Florida. We can expect highs in the low 80s Wednesday in Orlando ahead of a front. We will see a couple of showers along the boundary with a minimal coverage of rain through the morning.
2 accused in Flagler theft possibly tied to similar crimes across Florida, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified two men who worked to steal a woman’s wallet and cell phone last month at a Palm Coast supermarket and may possibly be connected to similar crimes across the state. Deputies said the victim...
‘You have to be here early:’ Historic Artemis I moon mission launch brings crowds to Florida parks
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA’s Artemis I moon mission launch early Wednesday packed nearby parks, as many came to witness the historic moment. The launch was the first test flight for the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — and NASA will attempt to keep the capsule in lunar orbit.
Solar-powered town shines on as powerful Hurricane Ian damages surrounding areas
BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. – Hurricane Ian, packing winds of 150 mph, pounded southwest Florida at the end of September, bringing 18-foot storm surge and widespread flooding. It could be Florida’s costliest hurricane, with damage estimates nearing $100 billion. More than 110 people lost their lives in the storm,...
Gov. DeSantis announces program to recruit veterans for teaching roles in Florida Panhandle
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new program to recruit veterans for teaching positions at schools in Florida’s Panhandle. “Today, I’m directing Commissioner Diaz and Florida (Department of Education) to create a first-of-its-kind purple star school teacher leadership program,” the governor said.
Will you see the Artemis moon rocket launch from home? Check this map
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Artemis I mission is expected to launch from Kennedy Space Center during a two-hour launch window that opens at 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday. You don’t have to go out to Cape Canaveral to watch the launch. [TRENDING: Artemis I’s launch may be...
Roller coaster weather: Cool day, then mid-80s, then even cooler
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing much cooler air across Central Florida. Behind a front, we do have a few additional clouds but high temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 70s Monday after starting out in the 40s and 50s across Central Florida. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Wilbur-by-the-Sea homeowners speak out over damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Homeowners in Wilbur-By-The-Sea spoke directly to Volusia County officials Monday evening regarding storm repairs in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicole. During the meeting inside the Wilbur Boathouse, residents expressed concern about the lack of a seawall at the county-owned beach access property. [TRENDING: Florida flight...
Florida emergency management director assembling post-hurricane task force
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management said his first glimpse of the damage along the Volusia County coastline was far worse than the TV news video and photographs presented. Director Kevin Guthrie told News 6 the video he had reviewed shows the...
WATCH: Drone video shows Florida homes falling into ocean after Nicole rips through state
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – Drone video provided by Bridgepoint Global shows the devastation wrought on the beachside community of Wilbur-By-The-Sea after Nicole battered Florida’s east coast causing rapid erosion. The video taken Thursday shows a palm tree plummeting into the Atlantic Ocean as sand quickly loses its tenuous grip...
FHP: Small plane makes emergency landing at Anastasia State Park beach, flips
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing Monday morning at Anastasia State Park’s beach, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. News 6 partner News4JAX learned of the incident shortly before noon just north of the St. Johns County Ocean Pier in St. Augustine Beach.
Florida property insurance special legislative session details still being worked out
– Nearly a month after Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would be calling state lawmakers back to the Florida Capitol for a second time this year to address the state’s property insurance crisis, the specific dates of the legislative session have not yet been publicly announced. Some lawmakers believe...
The Weekly: Florida Republicans dominate midterm election
ORLANDO, Fla. – After sweeping victories for Florida Republicans in Tuesday’s midterm election, it’s clear the nation’s onetime premier swing state is now solidly red. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio, the two Republicans at the top of the ticket, dominated their Democratic opponents, winning their respective races by 19% and 16%.
Ask Trooper Steve: Are there any times a seat belt is NOT required by law?
FLORIDA – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. The question this week: Are there any times a seat belt is NOT required by law?. [TRENDING:...
