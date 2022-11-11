After a brief hiatus, Natalie Morales is back on the news beat.
In one of her first efforts for CBS News, Morales was called upon to explore a decades-old murder in Colorado for “48 Hours.” “It was more like a baptism by ice,” confesses Judy Tygard, the executive producer of the long-running program. “We had Natalie traipsing through the forest and the snow and out on these bitter, cold, deserted passes in Colorado, and we gave her a very simple task: Master a 40 year old case in a few weeks.”
On Friday, Morales will tell readers about an investigation into the...
