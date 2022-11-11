ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Walking Dead Showrunner Braces Fans for a 'Highly Emotional' Series Finale

There’s nothing left for Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang to do but hope. The Season 11 and series finale is in the can. Now she has only to wait and see whether viewers think she stuck the landing. She has ample reason to be optimistic, though. “It’s a highly emotional episode,” she tells TVLine. “It’s a ride. For the audience, there will be tears, and the tears will come for different reasons for different characters. “But we really felt that at the core of this, there’s horror in this world. There’s obviously action and adventure. But the reason people follow...
Variety

Natalie Morales Investigates a ‘48 Hours’ Mystery in Return to News for CBS

After a brief hiatus, Natalie Morales is back on the news beat. In one of her first efforts for CBS News, Morales was called upon to explore a decades-old murder in Colorado for “48 Hours.” “It was more like a baptism by ice,” confesses Judy Tygard, the executive producer of the long-running program. “We had Natalie traipsing through the forest and the snow and out on these bitter, cold, deserted passes in Colorado, and we gave her a very simple task: Master a 40 year old case in a few weeks.” On Friday, Morales will tell readers about an investigation into the...
