WPFO
Search for wanted suspect leads to drug bust in Penobscot County
GREENBUSH (WGME) -- A search for a wanted suspect led police to a significant drug bust in Greenbush last Friday. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to a home in Greenbush to try and find a wanted suspect. When the arrived, they saw some run to the back of the home.
WMUR.com
'Active shooter' reports at Maine schools were result of hoax, officials confirm
SANFORD, Maine — Multiple threats of active shooters at schools across Maine were made Tuesday morning, but investigators in that state said they were the result of a hoax. The reports triggered significant law enforcement responses and lockdowns, including at schools in Sanford, Gardiner and Portland, among others. “The...
wabi.tv
1 dead, 1 injured in Waterboro domestic violence incident
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman is recovering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder and a man is dead following a domestic incident in Waterboro. The York County Sheriffs Office says deputies were called to Lakeview Drive for a report of a shooting around 2 PM yesterday. The Maine State Police Tactical Team also responded.
wabi.tv
Judge finds Corinna man guilty of crimes connected with infant daughter’s fentanyl overdose
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Corinna man charged in connection with his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal fentanyl overdose will soon find out how long he’ll spend in prison. Zachary Borg, 28, was found guilty Thursday of felony aggravated assault. A judge also found him guilty on three misdemeanor...
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 26-Year-Old Cold Case
It has taken nearly three decades, but the Maine State Police have made an arrest in connection with a sexual assault from 1996. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, Maine State Police investigators arrested 56-year-old Jason Follette of Gouldsboro on November 9, 2022. Detectives...
WMTW
Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians
AUGUSTA, Maine — A man who fell asleep at the wheel and killed three pedestrians in August last year is losing his driver's license for nine years. Robert Santerre, 58, of Chelsea, must also pay $5,000 for a memorial at the scene where the crash happened. Santerre was sentenced...
WMTW
Driver killed after truck leaves Maine roadway, flips over
CORINTH, Maine — A man is dead following a crash in Penobscot County Sunday evening. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to the crass on Hudson Road in Corinth around 7:32 p.m. When they arrived, officials said they found a pick-truck in the woods....
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
Belfast — Belfast Police reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 4. Holly Boone, 34, of Belfast, was issued a...
foxbangor.com
Waterville teen indicted by Federal Grand Jury
WATERVILLE– A Waterville man has been indicted for conspiring to provide materials to support terrorists and possessing homemade explosive devices. A Federal Grand Jury charged Xavier Pelkey, 19 in a two count indictment. According to the indictment and court records, between November 2021 and February 2022, Pelkey allegedly conspired...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 1-9. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 1. William E. Foster, 36,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. William R. Poulin, 37, of Somerville was issued a summons Nov. 7 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
wabi.tv
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
penbaypilot.com
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
WPFO
Kids in these 2 Maine counties are at greater risk for poor mental health
(BDN) -- Complex emotions among middle-schoolers are nothing new, but the sadness and hopelessness of students in two of Maine’s poorest counties prior to the COVID-19 pandemic have health officials and youth advocates concerned. In Piscataquis County, 30 percent of middle school students experienced feeling so sad or hopeless...
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
185-Year-Old Home Now Brand New and For Sale in Bangor
It is pretty amazing how many homes there are in the Bangor area that are old. Very old. Like a hundred and fifty years old, or close to it. Here is an example of a house that has been standing where it is today since 1837. That was 185 years ago.
Man Facing 30 Years & 2 Million Dollar Fine for Drug Charges in Waterville, Maine
Guilty Plea for Possessing Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute. A 31-year-old Waterville man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Facing 30 Years in Prison and 2 Million Dollar Fine. Patrick Hanson faces up to 30 years in prison with up to 2 million dollars in fines....
