FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
capecod.com
Sunday photo essay: Dennis
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
capecod.com
Nauset High School Renovation Project Looks for Additional $38M
EASTHAM – Voters in the Nauset Regional School District will decide whether to approve another $38,100,000 million for the high school’s renovation project. The original budget set and approved by voters in the school’s district in 2020 was about $132 million. Record economic inflation rates as well...
capecod.com
Provincetown Voters Approve $75M for Wastewater
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown voters approved about $75 million for sewer expansion projects at the recent special town meeting. The meeting was attended by over 360 voters at the Auditorium at Provincetown Town Hall. The money is spread across five articles that aim to modernize the town’s wastewater infrastructure.
10 most expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Nov. 6-12
A house in Chatham that sold for $6.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cape Cod between Nov. 6 and Nov. 12. In total, 160 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $831,385, $509 per square foot.
capecod.com
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free victim after crash on Route 6 in Eastham
EASTHAM – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a victim from a crash scene in Eastham late Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 by the Fairway Restaurant. It was not believed any of the injuries were life-threatening. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Six Affordable Homes Completed in Harwich
HARWICH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is inviting the public to celebrate the completion of six affordable homes in Harwich. The dedication and open house for the homes on Murray Lane (93 – 97 Main Street) in West Harwich is happening on Thursday, November 17th at 2pm.
capecod.com
Eastham Police say no cause for alarm after volatile liquid safely detonated
EASTHAM – From Eastham Police: If you heard an explosion in the area of Old Orchard Road Tuesday afternoon, there is no need for alarm. A volatile liquid was located in Eastham, secured by the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad and safely detonated at the transfer station. The liquid was not related to any criminal or suspicious activity and there is no threat to the public.
capecod.com
New details: Provincetown Police cruiser involved in crash
PROVINCETOWN – A Provincetown Police cruiser was involved in a traffic crash late Sunday morning. The collision reportedly occurred shortly after 11:30 AM on Race Point Road near the Provincelands Visitor Center. The officer was evaluated and transported to Cape Cod Hospital but is expected to be okay. Provincetown Police called for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction team to investigate the crash.
capecod.com
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Jim and Meatball! (WATCH VIDEO!)
Meet Jim! Jim is an adorable 11-month-old mixed-breed puppy looking for his new home. He’s a high-energy pup, super friendly, and loves everyone he meets. He’s also a big fan of being outdoors, so an active household would be ideal for him. Jim is very dog friendly, and because he’s undersocialized, he needs to go to a home with another dog.
capecod.com
Barnstable Seeking Public Input on Long-term Projects
BARNSTABLE – Both businesses and residents are being urged by Barnstable to respond to a survey that will help decide the town’s long-term goals. The input will help ongoing updates to the Barnstable Local Comprehensive Plan, which will outline projects ranging from climate resiliency to affordable housing. Those...
whdh.com
7 Investigates: Chaotic Crossing
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dangerous and scary. That’s how parents and pedestrians describe a traffic intersection near Boston’s North End. 7 Investigates staked it out and found a chaotic crossing. Caroline Goggin has the story. A jogger swerves when a car rolls toward him. Dozens of kids are forced...
capecod.com
Orleans Fire Chief Addresses Staffing Challenges
ORLEANS – Orleans Fire Chief Geoff Deering discussed the department’s staffing shortage at a recent meeting of the town’s select board and recommended ways to address the issue. The chief said that most days the department doesn’t have enough personnel to have two ambulances, or an ambulance...
capecod.com
Downtown Hyannis Plan Seeks Public Input
HYANNIS – The Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District and the Town of Barnstable are seeking public input on plans for possible changes to downtown Hyannis at a pair of upcoming events. City planner and writer Jeff Speck will be on Cape Cod to work on the Reimagining Downtown...
capecod.com
LISTEN: Rob Galibois Talks Win and Plans as Next Cape and Islands DA
HYANNIS – Democrat Attorney Rob Galibois has come out on top in the race for Cape and Islands District Attorney, defeating Republican opponent and current Assistant DA Dan Higgins. Among his first priorities include the appointment of the office’s first woman Assistant District Attorney, a role that will go...
capecod.com
Chatham Acquires Property for Affordable Housing
CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham has acquired a property that will be used for developing affordable housing. The town and its Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board of Trustees purchased a roughly 2.5 acre parcel of land on Main Street in West Chatham. The closing happened on November 7th.
capecod.com
Cape Cod Drought Conditions Improve
HYANNIS – The significant drought conditions that have gripped the Cape Cod region for much of the summer and fall season have begun to alleviate, according to State Energy and Environmental Affairs officials. Cape Cod has been downgraded to the lowest level of Level 1 – Mild Drought status,...
capecod.com
Providence man charged with trafficking cocaine on Martha’s Vineyard
OAK BLUFFS – On Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority. The warrant was issued by the Edgartown District Court to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine distribution.
capecod.com
4Cs Announces Blue Economy Career Day
HYANNIS – Cape Cod Community College will welcome high school students to its campus for an educational program about the region’s blue economy and careers in the field. The college is inviting students from Cape Cod, the Islands, and Southern Plymouth County to its WaterWORKS 2023 Blue Economy Career Day.
capecod.com
Former Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chairman Sentenced in Bribery Case
MASHPEE – Former chairman of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Cedric Cromwell has been sentenced for bribery related to the Tribe’s Taunton casino plans. He has been sentenced to three years in prison and one year of supervised release, as well as faces fines totaling $25,000. Architecture firm owner...
25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile
No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
