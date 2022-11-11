This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Groceries bills in the US are becoming increasingly more expensive, as families are spending roughly $460 more per month on average due to inflation. Food is one of the many things getting pricier, which could mean grocery trips need to be more focused on things you actually need. You can start by learning how to preserve the shelf life of food in your fridge (like meat, milk, eggs, fruit and vegetables) and to only toss foods that have gone bad.

