I-79 Bridge Inspections this Week in Allegheny County
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities at the I-79 Glenfield interchange in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Thursday, November 15-17 weather permitting. Inspection activities will occur on the I-79 bridge over Deer Run Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day....
Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard Single-lane Restrictions This Week in Haysville
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions are underway on Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in Haysville Borough, Allegheny County. Single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 65 in both directions at the intersection with River Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, November 18. Crews will conduct pole removal and sign installation work.
I-79 Lane Restrictions This Week in Allegheny County
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-79 in Allegheny County, will occur this week, Monday through Friday, November 14-18 weather permitting. Starting Monday, single-lane restrictions will occur on I-79 between the bridges over Glenfield Road and Red Mud Hollow Road daily from 8 a.m....
Three Accidents Involving Ten Cars Occurred Friday Morning on Pa Turnpike in Beaver County
(North Sewickley Twp., Pa.) All lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike westbound were blocked Friday morning due to multiple crashes between Beaver Valley and Cranberry exits. In all there were three crashes involving ten vehicles on the stretch of roadway. The Accidents occurred around 10 AM and eleven people were taken...
Shel Cracker Plant in Potter Township Commencing Operations
(Potter Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Shell Chemical Appalachia LLC, a subsidiary of Shell plc, announced Tuesday morning that it has commenced operations of the Shell Polymers Cracker Plant in Potter Twp. . The facility is the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the Northeastern United States and has a designed...
Church Van Stolen in Franklin Twp., Butler County
(Franklin Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Butler are reporting that they were called to the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Franklin Twp., Butler County at 9:43 AM yesterday, November 16, 2022, for reports of a burglary. Troopers said that they were informed by Church Pastor Benjamin Osterling...
Kennywood Taking Flight in 2023 with New Spinvasion, First Ride of Its Kind in the United States
(Photo provided with release) (WEST MIFFLIN, PA) Pittsburgh’s Thrill and Entertainment Destination – Kennywood – will take flight next season with a new, out-of-this-world attraction unlike anything else in America. Spinvasion, an intergalactic multi-action spin ride, will blast off as the centerpiece of the all-new Area 412 in the spring of 2023. Spinvasion provides an electrifying combination of speed and gravity, along with its unique single rider experience.
No One Injured in Two Vehicle Accident in Perry Township, Lawrence County
(Perry Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident at 7:02 PM Saturday, November 12, 2022, along Wilson Ave. in Perry Twp., Lawrence County,. Troopers reported via release that upon arriving and investigating that...
Baden Police Chief Retires Unexpectedly
(Baden, Pa.) Baden Community leaders and citizens are left with many questions on Tuesday after David Christner the borough Police Chief suddenly retired yesterday. There have been many rumors circulating the borough about an internal investigation that is being conducted and there was no reason given for the chief’s abrupted departure.
Conway Man Charged with DUI After One Vehicle Accident on Route 18 in Lawrence County
(North Beaver Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident at 10:22 PM Saturday, November 12, 2022 along Pa. Route 18 in North Beaver Township, Lawrence County. Troopers said when they arrived on the...
Pa State Police Looking For Help Identifying Hit and Run Vehicle on I-376 in Beaver County
(Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they received a report last Tuesday November 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM from 32-year-old Sharon Graves of East Palestine, Ohio that she was involved in a hit and run accident on I-376 between the Monaca and Center Exits. Graves...
Wampum Man Killed in Clinton Twp. Motorcycle Accident
(Clinton Twp., Butler County, Pa.) Pa State Police are reporting that 36-year-old Roy Herr Jr., of Wampum was killed while riding his motorcycle around 4:19 PM on November 10, 2022. According to Troopers, Herr crashed after losing control and exiting the roadway and striking a guide rail on Glade Mill...
Review panel probes lack of police at funeral before shots
Pittsburgh Police gather outside the Destiny of Faith Church in Pittsburgh, Friday Oct. 28, 2022, where a shooting while a funeral was being held, left several people wounded. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) PITTSBURGH (AP) — An independent review panel has opened an investigation into the lack of a police presence...
Judge Dismisses Charges Against Teen in Kennywood Shooting
A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that Allegheny County’s level of transmission of COVID-19 is currently in the low range. COVID-19 vaccine providers across Allegheny County have begun providing bivalent booster shots, which are designed to protect against the two most prevalent strains of the virus. The CDC recommends Pfizer-BioNTech’s bivalent booster shot for people […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is low appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
Dale Reckless From MRS Physical Therapy will Talk About New Facial Nerve Therapy Program On Wednesday’s Teleforum
(File Photo of Dale Reckless from MRS Physical Therapy during a recent appearance on Beaver County Radio) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Dale Reckless from MRS Physical Therapy in Bridgewater will discuss MRS’s new facial nerve therapy program during his monthly appearance on Teleforum with Eddy Crow at 9:10 AM Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
State Police Investigating After Three Female Students Accuse Male Staff Member of Invasion of Privacy
(North Beaver Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle said they started investigating last Friday after three female students at Mohawk Junior/Senior High School alleged an invasion of their privacy against an unnamed male school district staff member. Troopers did not detail the allegations but did say the investigation...
VIDEO: Beaver Valley Choral Society Introduces Choral Conductor Scholar Program; Miah Sirianni Is First Recipient
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “First and foremost, you have to be a fine musician. But there’s so many other skills you have to learn, and we’re helping her learn those. That’s our goal.”. In 2022, the Beaver County Choral Society launched their inaugural Choral Conducting Scholar program,...
New Brighton School Board Accepts Whalen’s Resignation, New Elementary School Playground
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The New Brighton School Board met for its first–and only–meeting of November 2022, thus making it a regular voting meeting instead of the usual planning meeting that preludes the voting meeting that would take place two weeks later. In this meeting, the board unanimously...
