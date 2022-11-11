Read full article on original website
Florida Strawberry Fest Announces Massive Headliners, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson & MoreUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!Florida and BeyondFlorida State
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Veterans and USF Students Continue To Help Areas Affected by Hurricane IanModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium fights to save sea turtle
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Biologists at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium say a rescued sea turtle needs some prayers and a miracle. They are in a race to save the sea turtle which they have named "Badlands." They are planning to surgically remove some tumors caused by a virus that is deadly to sea turtles.
995qyk.com
Two Tampa Bakeries Battle On Good Morning America For Best Pie
Good Morning America is on a mission to find the best pie in the U.S.. Their “United States of Pie” competition kicked off in Tampa Monday morning. The show is travelling all across the country to find the best pie in America. Competitors from 44 different cities will submit their recipe, winners from each round will advance to a final 4 round set in New York. Not only does the winner get bragging rights of owning Good Morning America best pie in America, they also go home with $10,000. Two Tampa bakeries, Mike’s Pies and Psomi both showcased two holiday classic desserts, but only one moves on.
islands.com
The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Turns the Family Vacation into a Circus
When it comes to planning a great vacation to Sarasota, most families are primarily focused on the beautiful Keys, including Longboat, Manasota, and, of course, Siesta. Spots like Crescent Beach and Stump Pass are beloved by travelers from all over the U.S., and the immense natural beauty of this destination has made it a no-brainer for parents, couples, and solo wanderers seeking very long weekend escapes.
Thanksgiving Dinner in Tampa: All Your Options in One Place
Thanksgiving is almost here, which means it’s time to think about all things food. Whether...
Rays trade INF-OF Mastrobuoni to Cubs for RHP Zárraga
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays traded infielder-outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to the Chicago Cubs for minor league right-hander Alfredo Zárraga on Tuesday. Mastrobuoni made his major league debut in 2022 after playing in the Rays' minor league system since 2016, appearing in eight games with Tampa Bay, and going 3 for 16 (.188) with one run scored. The 27-year old hit .286 with 29 homers and 242 RBIs in 615 minor league games.
businessobserverfl.com
World Series runner-up buys Clearwater shopping center
The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. And by get, we mean it paid $22.5 million for the retail development, about $3.5 million less than what it pays for a year of Bryce Harper’s services.
Bucs' Nassib creates app for people to connect with volunteers, nonprofits
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Carl Nassib dreamed of a different kind of social media app for years — one that celebrates positivity and community. With Rayze, a new app that links people to each other and to nonprofits that appeal to their interests or are based where they live, he may have created it.
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
Remembering Winter: CMA announces memorial garden on 1-year anniversary of beloved dolphin's passing
CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's been one year since fans in the Tampa Bay area and beyond were devastated by the loss of Winter the Dolphin. To honor the animal's lasting legacy, Clearwater Marine Aquarium has released its plans for a memorial garden dedicated to the "Dolphin Tale" star. Winter's...
Mysterious ‘Sonic Boom’ Heard in Central Florida, Reported Cause Revealed
Early Saturday morning (November 12), well before sunrise, the Sunshine State was shaken from sleep by a terrifying sound. Just after 5 a.m., a massive sonic boom ripped through the still-dark air, rattling houses and rousing thousands of central Florida residents. Floridians immediately took to social media to share their...
Bradenton man dies in crash on I-4 in Polk County
A man has died and a woman was seriously hurt in a crash on Interstate 4 in Polk County early Tuesday morning.
Two Florida Lottery Scratch-Off Players Announced For $2M In Combined Winnings
In the midst of Hurricane Nicole last week in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery still announced two scratch-off winners who hit it big. On Monday, the Florida Lottery announced that Nagendra KC, 63, of Orlando, claimed a $1 million top prize from the CASH
