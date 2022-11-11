ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Goldfish snack-making return to Lakeland Campbell bakery

LAKELAND, Fla. — "The snack that smiles back" will soon be making a return at a Campbell facility in Lakeland, according to The Ledger. Due to high demand, Campbell Snacks is bringing production of its best-selling Goldfish baked crackers back to Lakeland, according to a press release from the company the outlet reports.
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Construction underway to replace 80-year-old water main in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — With Tampa's ongoing efforts to improve its water delivery infrastructure, construction is now underway to replace an 80-year-old water main on West Columbus Drive. Once complete, this project will reportedly enhance water quality and pressure along with reducing the number of water main breaks. Crews will...
TAMPA, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater Marine Aquarium fights to save sea turtle

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Biologists at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium say a rescued sea turtle needs some prayers and a miracle. They are in a race to save the sea turtle which they have named "Badlands." They are planning to surgically remove some tumors caused by a virus that is deadly to sea turtles.
CLEARWATER, FL
995qyk.com

Two Tampa Bakeries Battle On Good Morning America For Best Pie

Good Morning America is on a mission to find the best pie in the U.S.. Their “United States of Pie” competition kicked off in Tampa Monday morning. The show is travelling all across the country to find the best pie in America. Competitors from 44 different cities will submit their recipe, winners from each round will advance to a final 4 round set in New York. Not only does the winner get bragging rights of owning Good Morning America best pie in America, they also go home with $10,000. Two Tampa bakeries, Mike’s Pies and Psomi both showcased two holiday classic desserts, but only one moves on.
TAMPA, FL
islands.com

The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota Turns the Family Vacation into a Circus

When it comes to planning a great vacation to Sarasota, most families are primarily focused on the beautiful Keys, including Longboat, Manasota, and, of course, Siesta. Spots like Crescent Beach and Stump Pass are beloved by travelers from all over the U.S., and the immense natural beauty of this destination has made it a no-brainer for parents, couples, and solo wanderers seeking very long weekend escapes.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Rays trade INF-OF Mastrobuoni to Cubs for RHP Zárraga

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays traded infielder-outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni to the Chicago Cubs for minor league right-hander Alfredo Zárraga on Tuesday. Mastrobuoni made his major league debut in 2022 after playing in the Rays' minor league system since 2016, appearing in eight games with Tampa Bay, and going 3 for 16 (.188) with one run scored. The 27-year old hit .286 with 29 homers and 242 RBIs in 615 minor league games.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

World Series runner-up buys Clearwater shopping center

The Philadelphia Phillies aren’t getting a World Series ring, but the team is getting a piece of property next to its training facility in Clearwater. And by get, we mean it paid $22.5 million for the retail development, about $3.5 million less than what it pays for a year of Bryce Harper’s services.
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
VENICE, FL
