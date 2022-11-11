Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Mayan Lopez, dad George heal relationship through TV roles
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mayan Lopez's co-star in her new NBC sitcom “ Lopez vs. Lopez ” happens to be her real-life dad, George Lopez. The two play a father and daughter who are repairing their relationship after years of not...
‘Fire Country’ Is Hot, ‘The Real Love Boat’ Is Not: 10 New Broadcast Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers
Ranking the viewership of new fall broadcast series sounds easy — but like everything else about TV, it’s more complicated than it looks. Consider this ranking an educated snapshot. IndieWire elected to rank freshman series by the overall-viewer averages of their series premieres. These Nielsen numbers include any viewer (age 2 or older) and counts one week of delayed viewing. We’ve included ratings in the key adults 18-49 demographics but elected to rank shows by total viewers. This lets us avoid tied rankings and provides more-digestible numbers, but it disproportionately rewards older-skewing shows (i.e., CBS). In general, CBS was the uncontested...
'Daily Show' host Trevor Noah to play four shows in San Francisco
Noah plans to embark on a 40-date tour following his "Daily Show" retirement.
ICG Publicists Awards TV Nominees Pits Broadcast Comedies Vs. Streaming Dramas & Reality
The ICG Publicists Guild revealed the TV nominees for its 60th annual ICG Publicists Awards today. Up for its 2023 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign are the teams behind Abbott Elementary (Warner Bros. Television/ABC), Ghosts (CBS Studios/CBS), Prey (20th Century Studios/Hulu), RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Paramount+/ Paramount+) and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (CBS Studios/Paramount+). The award honors active members working in television whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding. Related Story 2022-23 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More Related Story 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' & 'Ted...
Dave Chappelle courts controversy in ‘SNL’ monologue, talks Kanye West and Donald Trump
He took jabs at Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, then discussed Trump's popularity.
SFGate
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno suffered “serious burns” but said Monday that he was doing OK, according to reports. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”
Morgan Wallen Speaks on How He Approached ‘Dangerous Tour’ Like an ‘Athlete’
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, country music star Morgan Wallen is looking back on… The post Morgan Wallen Speaks on How He Approached ‘Dangerous Tour’ Like an ‘Athlete’ appeared first on Outsider.
SFGate
‘Spirited’: Watch Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Sing Holiday Cheer in Apple TV+ Film (EXCLUSIVE)
Apple TV+’s “Spirited” brings a new twist to the Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.” With catchy tunes from Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, this time the story is told from the point of view of the ghosts. This adaptation sees Will Ferrell’s...
SFGate
CNN Considers Outside Anchor to Boost Primetime
Executives at the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed news outlet are considering the prospect of hiring a host from outside the network’s roster of correspondents to lead at least an hour in primetime, according to a person familiar with the matter. The plan surfaces after CNN CEO Chris Licht told a town-hall assemblage of CNN staffers Tuesday in New York that he intended to turn his focus to CNN’s 9 p.m. hour after debuting a new morning program led by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.
SFGate
‘Encanto’ Rules Grammy Visual-Media Nominations
Who’s still talking about Bruno? Grammy voters, as “Encanto” and its popular song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” were nominated in three of the four Music for Visual Media categories during Tuesday’s announcement of nominees for the 65th annual Grammy Awards. Grammy’s offbeat...
SFGate
Danny Masterson Opts Not to Testify in Rape Trial
Danny Masterson told a judge on Monday that he would not testify in his own defense as his rape trial nears its conclusion. Masterson, a former star of “That ’70s Show,” is accused of forcibly raping three women between 2001 and 2003. More from Variety. Fourth Accuser...
Gordon Ramsay would give 'right arm' to open a San Francisco restaurant
Gordon Ramsay shares his thoughts on spicy wings, Asian street food and opening a San Francisco restaurant.
People Are Sharing The Wildest, Coolest, And Weirdest Things They’ve Found In School Yearbooks, And Wow, Wow, WOW
*cue "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" by Green Day*
The best San Francisco movies you probably haven’t seen
One of these classics was seen by only 12 people in its original form.
SFGate
Blueface Arrested for Attempted Murder in Las Vegas
Blueface was arrested outside a business in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The rapper, Johnathan Porter, was arrested on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed. He will be booked into the Clark County Detention Center on...
The Daily 11-15-22 Gordon Ramsay says these are his must-have SF dishes
Love him or hate him, Gordon Ramsay is one of the most recognizable chefs in the world, with countless TV shows from “MasterChef” and “MasterChef Junior” to “Kitchen Nightmares” and “Next Level Chef,” among many others. He’s also earned 17 Michelin stars throughout his storied career. Hell’s Kitchen Lake Tahoe is the third in a chain of fine dining restaurants that model the open kitchen and dining room settings seen on the Fox-backed reality show “Hell's Kitchen.” Ramsay said he chose Lake Tahoe because he fell in love with its dual seasons, but he's also a big fan of San Francisco cuisine.
Comments / 0