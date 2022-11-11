ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

50 years after Apollo, Artemis I lifts off

One small step has been made in the return to the moon as Artemis I blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on Wednesday. The lift off was successful after several delays, including hydrogen fuel leaks, system issues and two hurricanes, pushed back the missions, CBS News reported. Originally, the Artemis...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Chinese national faces sentencing in US aviation spying case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Chinese national convicted of trying to steal trade secrets from multiple U.S. aviation and aerospace companies, including the theft of proprietary airplane engine fan technology, is due to be sentenced Wednesday, with prosecutors seeking a 25-year prison term. Yanjun Xu’s attorneys say such a sentence would be far too harsh and that […]
CINCINNATI, OH
BAKX Welcomes Dr. Marina Konopleva to Its Scientific Advisory Board

NEW YORK & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- BAKX Therapeutics, a company developing safer, more effective therapeutics that fully realize the potential of the mitochondrial apoptosis pathway, announced Marina Konopleva, M.D., Ph.D., Albert Einstein College of Medicine joined the company’s Scientific Advisory Board. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005324/en/ Marina Konopleva, M.D., Ph.D. (Photo: Business Wire)

