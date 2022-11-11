Read full article on original website
Movie Review: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
People are going to be arguing about this movie for a while to come. That much is obvious, but the fact is that a lot of folks are putting a great deal of emotional investment into this movie for a couple of big reasons. One is that it’s meant to honor the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the original Black Panther years before, and another is that this movie is going to be ushering in Phase 5 of the MCU, and as such, it was vital that this movie fire on all cylinders to provide the kind of connection that would lead to the next phase of the franchise. Well, it’s definitely leading to the next phase, but at this point, it’s kind of clear that Wakanda and Talokan, the two major nations in the movie that are featured in anything but a suspicious way, are going to be very important nations in the movies to come. The issue of vibranium and the fact that it’s only located in these two nations is bound to be a worldwide concern that might end up being a small part of each movie going forward. But the general consensus that diversity and inclusion are going to take over in a big way is something that has already been seen to happen.
Should There Be a Black Panther 3?
It’s important to note that whatever’s going to be said in this article is opinion and that if there is a Black Panther 3 to be made, then it’s going to happen, no matter what it said. But on that note, let’s say that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever kind of makes a bold statement that is tough to capitalize on since it would appear that this idea is repeating an ideal that has lasted throughout a couple of movies and even a streaming episode on Disney+ where Okoye shouts it before being killed by a zombified Scarlet Witch. Okay, we get it. Wakanda Forever, a proud nation, will always be there and will always be defended by a culture that hasn’t had to interact with the world to the outside world and yet will gladly downplay it as being somehow lesser because of the lack of technological advancements. That’s kind of like a gifted individual looking down on someone that’s worked their butt off for what they have rather than admitting that everyone moves at a pace that’s comfortable for their needs.
Classic Mismatch: Namor vs. Thanos
There was an explanation given during the rise of Infinity War as to why the MCU wasn’t taking more of its cues from the comics that had spawned the franchise, and one of the most basic answers was that the desire wasn’t to tell the same story once again. There’s some merit to this thought, even if it’s not quite the blanket explanation that many would accept since it needs to be remembered that many of those who have watched the MCU since its infancy has never picked up a single Marvel comic and therefore don’t know the stories. But getting past that, wondering why certain characters haven’t been kept the same is kind of tough since it feels as though the MCU looked at the comics and shrugged their collective shoulders before redesigning various characters in ways that kept the core of who they are, but changed them in ways that a lot of fans have seen fit to question, and others have decided to accept in the name of…well, in the name of reasons. But some changes still don’t change the outcome since a battle between Thanos and Namor, who was finally given an appearance in the MCU, would likely produce the same result.
Predicting What the MCU Will Look Like in 10 Years
It’s a good question, really, since trying to predict what’s going to happen to the MCU in the next decade to come is kind of difficult, especially if one is trying to predict what will follow the current shows and movies that have already appeared. Were this still 2008, it might be easy to state that the MCU is going to undergo a few changes but will still be a solid franchise when that decade is ready to lean into the next one. The Infinity Saga had its ups and downs, but it more or less ended in a manner that was able to satisfy a majority of the fanbase, as the loss that was taken by the Avengers in Infinity War was tough, but it was vindicated by Endgame and what happened near the end. Even the emergence of the Black Widow movie was enough to silence a few doubters since she was finally given her moment in the sun that had been well-deserved for so long. But trying to state that the next ten years will be embraced as much as the previous decade was is unfortunately easy to doubt at this time.
People Are Really Over-Thinking the Hulk’s Story
Despite the continual reassurances that the MCU is doing just fine and the characters that started it are being treated with respect, one can’t help but laugh sometimes at the fact that the new generation is doing what younger generations have done for many years, which is to push forward and mock those who paved the way for them. Maybe that’s not fair since it could be stated a few of the older characters are still around and they still have the juice to be great, but it could also be said that characters like the Hulk are starting to be used as jobbers that are there to build up the new generation and little more. But if one wants to be honest, the Hulk’s story has gone from something interesting and great to something that feels more like an afterthought that people are willing to hear, but after the new generation has their say.
