This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic moneyJake WellsLucas County, OH
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday SeasonTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
When can Toledoans expect to see their medical debt relieved?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired on Nov. 9, when council voted on the ordinance. After months of delays, Toledo City Council voted 7-5 last week to approve a pared-down version of medical debt relief. Council approved $800,000 of ARPA funds to contribute for the proposal, which the Lucas County Commissioners pledged to match for a total of $1.6 million.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters credit smoke alarms for saving the lives of a family whose home went up in flames in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials, a home on Nevada in Toledo caught fire Sunday morning and was deemed a total loss. A family of six, with four children and two adults, all made it out of the home safely -- but the incident commander says that by all accounts, they would not have made it out without the smoke alarms firefighters had provided for the family just months earlier.
TFRD reminds people about space heater safety
TOLEDO, Ohio — This week is the coldest week of the year since February! The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department sat down with WTOL 11 to talk about safety tips for space heaters and smoke alarms. With the frigid temperatures, many people may start to use space heaters in...
Were Toledo tax documents left unsecured? Suspended city auditor, mayor's administration trade accusations
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video about the auditor's suspension originally aired Nov. 1. Boxes filled with city of Toledo tax documents containing personal information of residents were left in an unsecured area inside One Government Center for more than a month earlier this year. According to...
11 Investigates: Dozens of dead residents charged for nuisance properties
Blight and delinquent property taxes continue to hurt the Toledo economy. On the night of June 6, 2003, Crystal Hunt got in her car in front of her Forest Avenue home after a graduation party. Early the next morning, Hunt was found slumped over the steering wheel of that car,...
Grocery stores lower their prices for Thanksgiving
TOLEDO, Ohio — With Thanksgiving only eight days away, grocery stores are lowering their prices for the holiday sale. WTOL 11 went to a few local stores to see what the best prices are and where. We looked into the prices for stuffing, potatoes, pumpkin pie and of course, turkey.
Big traffic changes on I-475 coming up Friday night
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northbound I-475 traffic will be moved to temporary lanes just north of the Maumee River, before US 24, starting Friday, November 18, around 8 p.m. Traffic will travel adjacent to southbound traffic separated by a barrier wall. This new pattern will remain for most of 2023.
Toledo Correctional Institution inmates receive diplomas
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special graduation was held for inmates at Toledo Correctional Institution on Tuesday. Fourteen men were honored during the prison’s education recognition ceremony for taking steps to prepare themselves upon their release. “I’m motivated because I’m going home in a year. So, it’s getting me...
Lucas County collecting unwanted fall items to keep them out of trash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Starting with Halloween, the fall and winter holiday season kicks into high gear. And that means people are producing more and different types of waste than they do the rest of the year. That's one reason November has been declared "Correct Recycling Month" by Toledo Mayor...
How fast can temps drop in northwest Ohio? A look at historical weather data in Toledo and beyond
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a Climate Friday story that aired online on Oct. 21, 2022. If you're struggling to adjust to cooler weather after weeks of temperatures in the 60s and 70s, it's with good reason: through Sunday, Nov. 13, this was the fifth warmest November in Toledo history, and it was accompanied by a 24 degree drop in just one day.
TFRD: Hole cut in roof of home on fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m., Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 5700 block of Windgate Drive for a fire. According to the TFRD Battalion Chief, the homeowner was woken up to an off-duty firefighter banging on his door. Upon TFRD’s arrival, there was...
Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store
LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
Local health professionals concerned by rising flu cases in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — The flu is on the rise across Ohio, with cases now 8 times higher in the last week of October and the first week of November than they were at the same time pre-COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Lowered immunity...
Local shelters raising awareness for National Hunger and Homelessness Week
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — As the holidays approach, people take time to consider what they're thankful for. Some choose to donate to others. The Bethany House in Toledo is asking you to think of them and other local shelters this week. Over the weekend, people 'filled the truck' with...
West Toledo residents say 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime'
TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo residents are planning on coming together Wednesday night to host a 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime' event. The idea is to educate one another on the resources available and come up with solutions on how to end violence in Toledo neighborhoods. As...
The Grand Lodge Food Pantry hosts food distribution for Toledo area families in need
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Grand Lodge Food Pantry supports Toledo area families in need with its food distribution on Thursday. The food distribution will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the TPPA building located on 1947 Franklin Avenue. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older...
Seneca County voters approve joint ambulance district levy: Here's what's next
BETTSVILLE, Ohio — Last week, voters in Seneca County approved a levy to help fund a new joint ambulance district. This week, local officials are starting the behind-the-scenes work to make it a reality. With the passage of a 2.5 mill levy, five Seneca County villages and 11 townships...
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
