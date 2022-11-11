ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

When can Toledoans expect to see their medical debt relieved?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired on Nov. 9, when council voted on the ordinance. After months of delays, Toledo City Council voted 7-5 last week to approve a pared-down version of medical debt relief. Council approved $800,000 of ARPA funds to contribute for the proposal, which the Lucas County Commissioners pledged to match for a total of $1.6 million.
TOLEDO, OH
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Toledo, OH

The city of Toledo is on a beautiful waterfront location on the northwestern side of Ohio, offering plenty of free things to do. Toledo is the seat of Lucas County and is a major port city on the west side of Lake Erie, one of the five bodies of water in the Great Lakes.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: smoke alarms saved Toledo family of six

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters credit smoke alarms for saving the lives of a family whose home went up in flames in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials, a home on Nevada in Toledo caught fire Sunday morning and was deemed a total loss. A family of six, with four children and two adults, all made it out of the home safely -- but the incident commander says that by all accounts, they would not have made it out without the smoke alarms firefighters had provided for the family just months earlier.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TFRD reminds people about space heater safety

TOLEDO, Ohio — This week is the coldest week of the year since February! The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department sat down with WTOL 11 to talk about safety tips for space heaters and smoke alarms. With the frigid temperatures, many people may start to use space heaters in...
TOLEDO, OH
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Toledo, Ohio

Toledo is one of Ohio’s larger cities and straddles the Ohio-Michigan state border in northwest Ohio. Perched on the banks of Lake Erie, the city was founded in 1837 and flourished as a vital link between Lake Erie and the manufacturing plants of Ohio during the 20th century. Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Grocery stores lower their prices for Thanksgiving

TOLEDO, Ohio — With Thanksgiving only eight days away, grocery stores are lowering their prices for the holiday sale. WTOL 11 went to a few local stores to see what the best prices are and where. We looked into the prices for stuffing, potatoes, pumpkin pie and of course, turkey.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Big traffic changes on I-475 coming up Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Northbound I-475 traffic will be moved to temporary lanes just north of the Maumee River, before US 24, starting Friday, November 18, around 8 p.m. Traffic will travel adjacent to southbound traffic separated by a barrier wall. This new pattern will remain for most of 2023.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution inmates receive diplomas

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special graduation was held for inmates at Toledo Correctional Institution on Tuesday. Fourteen men were honored during the prison’s education recognition ceremony for taking steps to prepare themselves upon their release. “I’m motivated because I’m going home in a year. So, it’s getting me...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

How fast can temps drop in northwest Ohio? A look at historical weather data in Toledo and beyond

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a Climate Friday story that aired online on Oct. 21, 2022. If you're struggling to adjust to cooler weather after weeks of temperatures in the 60s and 70s, it's with good reason: through Sunday, Nov. 13, this was the fifth warmest November in Toledo history, and it was accompanied by a 24 degree drop in just one day.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: Hole cut in roof of home on fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m., Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to the 5700 block of Windgate Drive for a fire. According to the TFRD Battalion Chief, the homeowner was woken up to an off-duty firefighter banging on his door. Upon TFRD’s arrival, there was...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store

LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo residents say 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime'

TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo residents are planning on coming together Wednesday night to host a 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime' event. The idea is to educate one another on the resources available and come up with solutions on how to end violence in Toledo neighborhoods. As...
TOLEDO, OH
