West Virginia State

Metro News

Staffing continues to be major challenge in West Virginia corrections

Following an emergency declaration for West Virginia’s prisons and jails, staffing continues to be a challenge. Senator Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, asked about the situation on Tuesday during legislative interim meetings. “How’s the staffing going at these jails?” Clements asked. The most recent report showed 1,010 vacancies...
Metro News

Red Wave in WV Included County Races

Republicans expanded their majorities significantly in the West Virginia Legislature in last week’s General Election. Republicans will now occupy 88 of the 100 seats in the House of Delegates and 30 of the 34 seats in the Senate. The wave that gave the GOP historic wins in the Legislature...
