Metro News
Staffing continues to be major challenge in West Virginia corrections
Following an emergency declaration for West Virginia’s prisons and jails, staffing continues to be a challenge. Senator Charles Clements, R-Wetzel, asked about the situation on Tuesday during legislative interim meetings. “How’s the staffing going at these jails?” Clements asked. The most recent report showed 1,010 vacancies...
Metro News
Red Wave in WV Included County Races
Republicans expanded their majorities significantly in the West Virginia Legislature in last week’s General Election. Republicans will now occupy 88 of the 100 seats in the House of Delegates and 30 of the 34 seats in the Senate. The wave that gave the GOP historic wins in the Legislature...
Metro News
Justice relates legislative skepticism of DHHR review to hard feelings from election
Gov. Jim Justice dismissed legislative frustrations about an outside review of the Department of Health and Human Resources, equating those concerns to political toxins from the most recent election. The Republican governor broadly addressed a question about how the recommendations to break down silos at DHHR would be implemented by...
