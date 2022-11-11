Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
spectrumnews1.com
Checking in on Fountain Row, Bowling Green's downtown entertainment district
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Fountain Row Entertainment District in Bowling Green opened this summer. It allows people to walk around certain areas with their favorite alcoholic beverages. We checked in on how the district was doing roughly three months into operation. Around two in the afternoon, after the...
WBKO
Rainy start to Friday, plummeting temperatures this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much needed rain has finally arrived in South Central Kentucky, with showers likely for most through the rest of the morning. As we get closer to the midday hours, shower chances will taper off leaving us under mainly cloudy skies. Today’s highs will be the last of our warm spell, with afternoon temperatures peaking in the middle 60s.
WBKO
Much Colder Air Ahead!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After much needed rain fell early this morning, skies are beginning to clear out this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 60s. The beginning of the weekend will be unsettled as rain and a wintery mix is possible Saturday morning.
wnky.com
First female monument at Kentucky capitol unveiled
GLASGOW, Ky. – Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear unveiled a bronze sculpture of Nettie Depp– who was considered a public education trailblazer in the Commonwealth. Depp was elected as superintendent of schools in Barren County back in 1913, making her the first woman voted into public office in the county.
wnky.com
Local BGPD officers runs NY marathon, local man gears up for Japan marathon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Less than 1% of Americans ever complete a marathon. “Every runner dreams of running in the New York Marathon or Boston or Chicago, those are the three big ones,” said BGPD officer Penny Bowles. Bowles is part of that statistic. She just ran in the New York...
Brrr … a chill is coming this weekend
Unhook the garden hose. Stack some firewood. Find the cocoa mix. Winter-like weather is headed our way Friday evening, when overnight temperatures will dip into the low 30s and a mix of rain and snow could fall in Hopkinsville. The National Weather Service predicts a 40% chance of rain Friday...
wcluradio.com
Corbin Price Wyatt
Corbin Price Wyatt, 19, of Glasgow, Kentucky departed from this life on November 8, 2022. He left behind memories of an unforgettable smile, like his mom’s, and the quick wit of a true Wyatt. As a handsome young man, Corbin drifted through school graduating from Barren County High School...
WTVW
Winter-Like Temps & Scattered Snow on the Way
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving into Mainly Hancock, Muhlenberg, & Ohio Counties in Kentucky. Mild with Lows 42-51 (Northwest to Southeast…49-50 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:27. FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy with Early Afternoon Highs of 58-66 (Northwest to Southeast…62-64 in the Evansville Metro)....
WBKO
KSP responds to accidents during heavy rainfall
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have confirmed four car accidents on I-65 Friday morning due to rainfall and road conditions. KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy confirmed that one of the accidents has shut down one lane in each direction at the 2 mile marker near Franklin. KSP encourages...
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
wnky.com
WKU sets program record with 19 3s in 127-61 win
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Luke Frampton made six of Western Kentucky’s program-record 19 3-pointers and the Hilltoppers defeated Kentucky State 127-61 on Saturday night. Jairus Hamilton added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Emmanuel Akot had 17 points, Dayvion McKnight 16, Dontaie Allen 15 and Khristian Lander 13.
Riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center leaves several people injured
Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee’s keys and released other juveniles from their cells at the Adair Regional Detention Center, Kentucky State Police said.
ng-sportingnews.com
CBS affiliate cuts away from ending of Alabama-Ole Miss to show 'Funny You Should Ask'
No. 9 Alabama once again was involved in a down-to-the-wire game Saturday, this time against No. 11 Ole Miss in a pivotal SEC West matchup. The game went to the final minute, with the Crimson Tide nursing a 30-24 lead and needing a defensive stand against Lane Kiffin's high-powered offense. The Rebels drove down to the Alabama 20, but a Jaxson Dart pass on fourth-and-16 fell incomplete in the end zone.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Greenville Road Rollover Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and the SUV ran off the road. The SUV then hit a culvert causing it to overturn twice before...
WISH-TV
Man fatally crashes truck, flips over on I-69
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning after crashing his truck into a guardrail, flipping over on I-69, the Green County Sheriff Office says. At 7:53 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a crash on I-69 at the 99.5 marker. Mitchell Fitzgerald, 32, of Kentucky, was traveling northbound on I-69 when attempting to go into the left lane to pass another vehicle.
WKU Athletics
Record-Breaking 3-Point Shooting Night Aids Tops to 127-61 Victory
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – WKU Hilltopper Basketball broke the record for 3-point field goals in a single game for both men's basketball in E.A. Diddle Arena and the overall program on Saturday night when the Hilltoppers knocked down 19 3's in a 127-61 victory over Kentucky State. Nine different...
Traffic stop leads to pursuit, crash, arrest in Simpson County
A Franklin man is facing a number of charges -- including wanton endangerment -- after a weekend traffic stop turned into a chase in Simpson County.
wnky.com
‘Tripledemic’ looming, health officials urge public to get flu shot
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet, you might want to think about doing so. “This is coming now, this is real, it’s bad. So it’s something we need to act on sooner rather than later,” said Norton Children’s Hospital Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Daniel Blatt.
WBKO
District 20 election race called into question by democrats due to gerrymandering
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -According to unofficial election results, Republican Kevin Jackson, will take over as House District 20′s newest state representative. “When those final numbers came in you could hear us out at the TV station (WBKO). My wife and family were screaming and hollering, and that was just the icing on the cake,” said Jackson.
WSMV
One dead, one teenager injured after head-on crash in Cheatham County
ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - One woman is dead and a teenager was injured after a head-on crash in Ashland City. On Friday night, around 9:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Petway Road, 62-year-old Peggy Roberts, of Ashland City was driving north in a Nissan Rogue. A 15-year-old boy...
