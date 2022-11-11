Read full article on original website
Man dies in fatal Wentzville crash
The identity of the man who died in a Tuesday morning crash has been revealed.
Shooting unfolds as man tries to stop argument in north St. Louis
A man was shot overnight while he tried to stop two people from arguing in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Father & daughter die in North City house fire; family barely escapes and turns to community for help
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - For 22 years Tyranecia Jones called her grandmother’s house in the 5200 block of Von Phul Street home. Just before 11 p.m. Monday night, a fire destroyed the home and left the family with nothing. “I just feel lost because this is all I know,”...
KMOV
79-year-old man killed in Wentzville crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound I-64 were closed in Wentzville for several hours Tuesday due to an accident involving a semi. The accident happened near the I-70/64 interchange around 6:30 a.m., and it caused a back-up for westbound traffic. Traffic was forced to exit onto Highway 61 while the roadway was closed.
Washington Missourian
Sheriff investigating shooting in Villa Ridge
An early morning shooting over the weekend remains under investigation, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. During the shooting, which occurred at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the 100 block of Highway M in Villa Ridge, an unknown person or persons fired six shots into a private residence. The homeowner, who contacted the Sheriff's Department, did not know who may have fired at her home, according to Pelton.
St. Louis County residents concerned over intersection after fatal accident
Neighbors paid tribute to a woman who was struck and killed in a car crash in Florissant on Saturday.
mymoinfo.com
Pedestrian Hit By Car On US-67 In Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A man from Columbia was seriously injured after getting hit on the side of the road of southbound US-67 in Jefferson County Sunday morning. The crash happened just north of Oakville Road. 38-year-old Dustin Short was pushing a vehicle towards the right shoulder when he was struck by a Cadillac CTS driven by 33-year-old Tiffany Nahlik from Park Hills. Short was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis for treatment. The accident occurred just before 6 o’clock Sunday evening.
Woman asks for help after fire kills family members
A St. Louis woman is asking for help and donations after a deadly fire Monday evening claimed the lives of her uncle and his daughter.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus teen arrested after he and four other teens hurt in accident in Cedar Hill
A Festus teenager was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Nov. 11, in Cedar Hill, in which he and four other teens were injured. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the 18-year-old was driving...
Body found in vehicle after gas station shooting
A man was found dead inside a vehicle after a gas station shooting Sunday evening.
Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Park Hills woman is accused of hitting a Columbia man with a car in Jefferson County on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, hit Dustin M. Short, 38, on southbound Highway 67 near Oakvale Road around 5:55 p.m. Troopers said Nahlik's car hit The post Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location
ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County. Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market. The...
FOX2now.com
13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus
The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
foxillinois.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
KMOV
After Maserati crash, local family has waited five years for justice
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local family says they’re no closer to justice nearly five years after Daniel Domian was hit and killed on Gravois in St. Louis. The driver, accused of speeding in a Maserati, has been charged, but the case still hasn’t gone to trial. Domian...
Major morning backups on Interstate 44 and 55
Due to the winter weather, a major wreck happened on an icy bridge.
So St. Louis: My Car Was Stolen Twice and It Wasn't a Kia
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Man carjacked, another pistol-whipped overnight in St. Louis
Thieves carjacked one man and pistol-whipped another man in separate crimes overnight in St. Louis.
