New Melle, MO

KMOV

79-year-old man killed in Wentzville crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound I-64 were closed in Wentzville for several hours Tuesday due to an accident involving a semi. The accident happened near the I-70/64 interchange around 6:30 a.m., and it caused a back-up for westbound traffic. Traffic was forced to exit onto Highway 61 while the roadway was closed.
WENTZVILLE, MO
Washington Missourian

Sheriff investigating shooting in Villa Ridge

An early morning shooting over the weekend remains under investigation, according to Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton. During the shooting, which occurred at 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, in the 100 block of Highway M in Villa Ridge, an unknown person or persons fired six shots into a private residence. The homeowner, who contacted the Sheriff's Department, did not know who may have fired at her home, according to Pelton.
VILLA RIDGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pedestrian Hit By Car On US-67 In Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) A man from Columbia was seriously injured after getting hit on the side of the road of southbound US-67 in Jefferson County Sunday morning. The crash happened just north of Oakville Road. 38-year-old Dustin Short was pushing a vehicle towards the right shoulder when he was struck by a Cadillac CTS driven by 33-year-old Tiffany Nahlik from Park Hills. Short was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis for treatment. The accident occurred just before 6 o’clock Sunday evening.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Park Hills woman is accused of hitting a Columbia man with a car in Jefferson County on Sunday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tiffany L. Nahlik, 33, hit Dustin M. Short, 38, on southbound Highway 67 near Oakvale Road around 5:55 p.m. Troopers said Nahlik's car hit The post Troopers arrest driver after hitting Columbia man in Jefferson County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location

ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County. Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market. The...
ELLISVILLE, MO
FOX2now.com

13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus

The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
foxillinois.com

Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX 2

Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

