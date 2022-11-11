ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Meadowdale HS Key Club sponsoring food drive Nov. 19 to benefit school district families

Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a food drive to support the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network on Saturday, Nov. 19. All donations support families and children in the Edmonds School District. More than 650 students experience homelessness during the school year, and on avereage 33% of families qualify for free and reduced federal lunch programs.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Conversations With Council set for Nov. 18 at Alderwood Mall

Several members of the Lynnwood City Council will be available to discuss city happenings and events with residents from 1-2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 at the Alderwood Mall Food Court near the fireplace. Alderwood Mall is located at 3000 184th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Seattle students flood City Hall in walkout following deadly school shooting

SEATTLE — Days after a student was gunned down in a hallway at Ingraham High School, classmates are demanding more mental health resources within Seattle Public Schools (SPS). Students on Monday walked out of class and over to City Hall to push for millions in funding for school counselors, plus other safety measures.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Early release policy at Arlington Schools leads to downtown disruptions

A new policy at Arlington Public Schools (APS) is leading to backlash in the community after the district instituted a policy for early release for all students on Fridays. This policy has drawn plenty of criticism from local business owners and police. Business owners in the downtown core have grown...
ARLINGTON, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds School Board hears pleas for improved safety in district’s schools

School safety was the main concern raised by public commenters at the Edmonds School District Board of Directors meeting Tuesday, Nov. 8. Many commenters said their concerns stemmed not only from the Tuesday morning shooting at Seattle’s Ingraham High School that killed one student, but also from a recent incident where a gun was found on a student at Edmonds-Woodway High School in September.
EDMONDS, WA
thecatamount.org

Things to do in Bothell for Free

As high school students, many of us are either unemployed or working for minimum wage. Staying at home all day can be boring, but most activities cost money. Here are some activity ideas that are zero cost and all fun!. 1. Going to a park: Most parks here in Bothell...
BOTHELL, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

South County Fire launches county’s first program to provide in-field blood transfusions

South County Fire is the first fire agency in Snohomish County with the capability to provide lifesaving blood transfusions in the field. “This is the most dramatic lifesaving and life-changing advance we’ve seen in a decade in emergency medical services for trauma patients,” said South County Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Experience what the Northwest was like 100 years ago during Nov. 19 presentation in Lynnwood

Join the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association Nov. 19 for their upcoming Living Voices presentation: Northwest Passages. Witness the dynamically-changing Northwest at the turn of the 20th century. Combining film with solo performance, Northwest Passages brings to life the diversity of Washington State over 100 years ago. This free program will...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KUOW

In Burien, an unusual affordable housing experiment gains steam

Buying a home is out of reach for most low-income families in the ultra-expensive greater Seattle metro area. The city of Burien is trying to change that. It's experimenting with tiny cottages, with up to two bedrooms, that families earning less than $50,000 per year can buy. Denise Henrikson stands...
BURIEN, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Snohomish County mayors sign letter urging state lawmakers to address public safety concerns

A group of 12 Snohomish County mayors on Tuesday issued a letter to Snohomish County-area legislators outlining their objectives for the 2023 Washington State legislative session regarding public safety. Among those signing the letter were mayors from Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. The ideas summarized in the letter, from...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
gigharbornow.org

Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race

Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
GIG HARBOR, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Salmon are back

Edmonds-Woodway High School student Anna Berge took this underwater picture of a coho salmon in Shell Creek during weekend salmon surveys with the Edmonds Stream Team. “There appear to be fewer salmon returning to Shell Creek this year, but the public can see numerous spawning salmon (both coho and chum) in Carkeek Park in north Seattle, Project Leader Joe Scordino said.
EDMONDS, WA
southsoundbiz.com

Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is Relocating Its Silverdale and Tacoma Shops

Gene Juarez Salons & Spas is relocating its Silverdale and Tacoma locations, starting with the Silverdale move next week. In Silverdale, Gene Juarez is moving from its Kitsap Mall location to The Trails at Silverdale, a 30-acre shopping and dining destination, effective Nov. 22. The Kitsap Mall location will close just before that to allow a smooth transition for clients to the new location about a mile away.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma homeless encampment cleanup underway near new shelter site

TACOMA, Wash. — Clean up of a so-called problematic homeless encampment in Tacoma began Tuesday, and much to the dismay of residents it won't be done in one day. Outreach workers and crews with the city of Tacoma started cleaning up the encampment on Pacific Avenue Tuesday morning. People who live near the camp told have told KOMO News they routinely hear gunshots and have seen fires happen inside the camp.
TACOMA, WA

