explore venango

Franklin Woman Accused of Falsely Reporting Rape in Two Separate Cases

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman is once again accused of falsely reporting a rape. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Chelsea Lynne Martin in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 14. State Police in Franklin responded...
explore venango

Franklin Man Faces Theft Charges

FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing theft charges stemming from an incident that occurred in September. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 51-year-old Matthew James Kachik in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on November 3:
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mohawk Area School District teacher accused of taking inappropriate pictures of students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Lawrence County are investigating claims of invasion of privacy in the Mohawk Area School District.KDKA-TV has learned Mohawk school police contacted state police in New Castle after talking to the three female students. They came forward, claiming a male teacher took inappropriate pictures in the classroom of their upper body without their consent.One parent and a recent high school graduate said they heard about the allegations of a teacher taking pictures with some type of tablet. State police are in the early stages of the investigation and plan to conduct interviews as early as Wednesday.They will review any surveillance video inside the schools and look for any evidence to see if the pictures exist.Two parents said the district did not notify families officially about the investigation. Superintendent Mike Leitera and the school board president did not return calls for comment on Tuesday. Another school board member refused to comment.It's unclear if this teacher is on leave while this investigation is underway. Invasion of privacy is a misdemeanor crime.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
capecod.com

Providence man charged with trafficking cocaine on Martha’s Vineyard

OAK BLUFFS – On Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority. The warrant was issued by the Edgartown District Court to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine distribution.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
explore venango

Police Investigating Assault of Two Teachers at West Forest School

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding an active investigation of a student who reportedly assaulted two teachers at West Forest last month. According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened around 2:27 p.m. on October 17, at West Forest School on State Route 62, in Tionesta, Hickory Township, Forest County.
TIONESTA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail

The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
MILLVALE, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania

Shell Chemical Appalachia, a subsidiary of Shell plc, opened the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the northeastern United States this week in Monaca, Pa. The facility, called Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM), commenced operations on Tuesday at its location in Monaca, adjacent to the Ohio River in Beaver County. Construction of the facility first began […] The post Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
MONACA, PA
YourErie

Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend

An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Government Technology

Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet

(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
PITTSBURGH, PA

