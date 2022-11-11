Read full article on original website
Related
New Castle man charged with attempted possession of cocaine
A New Castle man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of violating federal narcotics laws
explore venango
Franklin Woman Accused of Falsely Reporting Rape in Two Separate Cases
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman is once again accused of falsely reporting a rape. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Chelsea Lynne Martin in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on November 14. State Police in Franklin responded...
explore venango
Franklin Man Faces Theft Charges
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing theft charges stemming from an incident that occurred in September. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 51-year-old Matthew James Kachik in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on November 3:
explore venango
Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.
Former local attorney released weeks into prison sentence
According to the Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, Anthony Fusco was granted his release from prison by Judge D'Apolito on Monday.
Hermitage man charged with breaking into multiple cars in Boardman
A Hermitage man is now facing charges following an investigation of vandalism to multiple cars at a Boardman business in September.
Mohawk Area School District teacher accused of taking inappropriate pictures of students
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Lawrence County are investigating claims of invasion of privacy in the Mohawk Area School District.KDKA-TV has learned Mohawk school police contacted state police in New Castle after talking to the three female students. They came forward, claiming a male teacher took inappropriate pictures in the classroom of their upper body without their consent.One parent and a recent high school graduate said they heard about the allegations of a teacher taking pictures with some type of tablet. State police are in the early stages of the investigation and plan to conduct interviews as early as Wednesday.They will review any surveillance video inside the schools and look for any evidence to see if the pictures exist.Two parents said the district did not notify families officially about the investigation. Superintendent Mike Leitera and the school board president did not return calls for comment on Tuesday. Another school board member refused to comment.It's unclear if this teacher is on leave while this investigation is underway. Invasion of privacy is a misdemeanor crime.
capecod.com
Providence man charged with trafficking cocaine on Martha’s Vineyard
OAK BLUFFS – On Thursday, November 10th, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force executed a search warrant for James K. Marshall, 54, of Providence, RI, at the Vineyard Haven Steamship Authority. The warrant was issued by the Edgartown District Court to search for cocaine and proceeds related to cocaine distribution.
Baden Borough police chief steps down suddenly after pending investigation
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The Baden Borough police chief suddenly stepped down after a pending internal investigation. Many rumors are circulating and now community members want to know what happened. ”I just want to know what happened. I mean it’s pretty shocking for someone to just quit,” said Misty...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Woman Accused of Shoplifting in Cranberry Twp., Meds Stolen in Seneca
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Accused of Shoplifting Two Pairs of Shoes in Cranberry Township. Franklin-based State Police are investigating a report of retail theft at the Shoe Sensation on Kimberly Lane in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an...
explore venango
Police Investigating Assault of Two Teachers at West Forest School
HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding an active investigation of a student who reportedly assaulted two teachers at West Forest last month. According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened around 2:27 p.m. on October 17, at West Forest School on State Route 62, in Tionesta, Hickory Township, Forest County.
North Hills DUI Task Force announces weekend detail
The North Hills DUI Task Force will conduct DUI detail during the weekend of Nov. 18. The task force includes police from the communities of Bradford Woods, Etna, Indiana, Marshall, O’Hara, Pine, Richland, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, McCandless, West View and Millvale. This is the 26th year for the...
Gun buyback held in Wilkinsburg to keep firearms out of hands of criminals
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — More than 50 guns are off the street after a buyback event in Wilkinsburg Saturday. “We’re just trying to get them off the street so they don’t fall into the wrong hands,” Wilkinsburg Det. Doug Yuhouse told Channel 11. This year’s event was...
Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty To Possessing Multiple “Bricks” Of Fentanyl
A Pennslyvania man has pled guilty to charges of possessing 10 grams or more of a mixture containing fluorofentanyl and fentanyl. Gerry Lee Kendall, age 41, pleaded guilty before Senior District Court Judge Arthur J. Schwab. In connection with the guilty plea, the court was
NECN
Woman Snatched From T Station and Raped: Court Docs Detail Horrific Ordeal
In a case that prosecutors have described as horrifying, a 26-year-old man faces charges for allegedly kidnapping a woman from an MBTA station in Quincy and repeatedly raping her. Authorities say a routine trip to the train station for the victim on her way to work turned into a horrifying...
Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania
Shell Chemical Appalachia, a subsidiary of Shell plc, opened the first major polyethylene manufacturing complex in the northeastern United States this week in Monaca, Pa. The facility, called Shell Polymers Monaca (SPM), commenced operations on Tuesday at its location in Monaca, adjacent to the Ohio River in Beaver County. Construction of the facility first began […] The post Shell opens major polyethylene manufacturing complex in Pennsylvania appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Allegheny College student killed in I-79 car crash over the weekend
An Allegheny College student was killed in a car accident over the weekend. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 19-year-old Danielle Duncan of Pittsburgh was killed in the crash. It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday along I-79 in Mercer County. She was a passenger in the car when the driver reportedly lost control, went off […]
NECN
Man Charged With Kidnapping, Raping Woman in Attack That Started at MBTA Station
A man accused of kidnapping a 64-year-old woman from an MBTA stop in Quincy, Massachusetts, and raping her repeatedly over the weekend faced a judge in Quincy District Court on Monday. Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim from the Wollaston T stop Saturday morning, raping her repeatedly...
Judge dismisses charges against teen in Pa. amusement park shooting
WEST MIFFLIN — A judge has dismissed all charges against a teenager wounded in a shooting at a western Pennsylvania amusement park that also sent another teen and an adult to the hospital. An Allegheny County district court judge dismissed aggravated assault, reckless endangering and firearms charges against the...
Government Technology
Pittsburgh Area Town May Have Region’s Slowest Internet
(TNS) — In heavily wooded Cook Township, 50 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, the average internet speed is so slow that it barely qualifies as broadband, according to the new federal minimum standard. In fact, a new survey in Westmoreland County found that the average internet speed in Cook was...
Comments / 0