MedicalXpress
Repeat COVID infections increase risk of health problems: study
People who have had COVID more than once are two or three times more likely to have a range of serious health problems than those who have only had it once, the first major study on the subject said Thursday. Multiple infections have surged as the pandemic rumbles on and...
MedicalXpress
Uterine fibroid growth activated by chemicals found in everyday products
For the first time, scientists at Northwestern Medicine have demonstrated a causal link between environmental phthalates (toxic chemicals found in everyday consumer products) and the increased growth of uterine fibroids, the most common tumors among women. Manufacturers use environmental phthalates in numerous industrial and consumer products, and they've also been...
MedicalXpress
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke
Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, according to a study in more than 85,000 individuals published today in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology. The findings were consistent regardless of the total amount of daily activity. "It is well established that exercise...
MedicalXpress
Increasing children's immunity to deadly diseases through improved vaccine strategy
Offering a booster dose or changing the vaccination schedule available to infants in sub-Saharan Africa could greatly reduce the risk of them contracting potentially fatal diseases such as pneumonia, sepsis and meningitis, a UCL-led study has found. Research led by UCL in partnership with the University of Liverpool (UoL), the...
MedicalXpress
Imaging study: Marijuana smokers show higher rates of emphysema, airway diseases than tobacco smokers
Researchers from the University of Ottawa and The Ottawa Hospital have found marijuana smokers have a higher rate of emphysema and airway diseases compared to cigarette smokers. The findings, published in Radiology, examined the chest CT examinations of 56 marijuana smokers, 57 non-smokers and 33 tobacco-only smokers between 2005 and...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and fever: A possible new link
MRNA vaccines for COVID-19 generate adverse reactions such as fever and fatigue which are considered normal and are transient in nature. However, there has been a growing fear of taking the mRNA-1273 vaccine prevalent in Japan, due to these unpleasant effects. Currently, there is sparse clinical evidence about the relationship between this incidence of fever and antibody counts, especially after the third dose of the vaccine.
MedicalXpress
Trial shows benefits of two forms of ankle surgery for osteoarthritis
Patients with advanced ankle osteoarthritis who undergo surgery see equally good outcomes from the two main surgical treatments for osteoarthritis, a new study led by UCL researchers has shown. The TARVA randomized clinical trial compared total ankle joint replacement with ankle fusion (when the ankle joint is pinned to prevent...
MedicalXpress
How our ability to detect malaria infections in pregnant women is affected by factors other than immunity
A study in pregnant women shows a higher percentage of detectable infections with clinical impact in primigravid women (first pregnancy) as compared to women with two or more pregnancies (multigravidae), especially in regions with high transmission of the disease. When transmission declines, parasite density in primigravid women also declines, contrary to what happens with multigravidae.
MedicalXpress
Ruptured ACLs can heal without surgery, study finds
Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) ruptures can heal without surgery and this could be key to better patient outcomes, according to new findings challenging the common notion that an ACL injury cannot heal. Published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, the study analyzed trial data and found some ruptured ACLs...
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers key cause of type 2 diabetes
Glucose metabolites (chemicals produced when glucose is broken down by cells), rather than glucose itself, have been discovered to be key to the progression of type 2 diabetes. In diabetes, the pancreatic beta-cells do not release enough of the hormone insulin, which lowers blood glucose levels. This is because a glucose metabolite damages pancreatic beta-cell function.
MedicalXpress
Study shows how to boost early intervention for climate-related health risks
Being able to predict where and when extreme weather and other environmental impacts of climate change will increase the risk of infectious disease outbreaks can help public health officials respond earlier and more effectively to control their spread and reduce their toll. In fact, early warning systems designed to do...
MedicalXpress
Over a billion young people are potentially at risk of hearing loss from headphones, earbuds, loud music venues
More than 1 billion teens and young people are potentially at risk of hearing loss because of their use of headphones and earbuds and attendance at loud music venues, concludes a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, published in the open access journal BMJ Global Health. Governments around the...
MedicalXpress
US approves monkeypox detection test, Swiss giant Roche says
The US drugs agency has approved a test by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche that can detect monkeypox, the company said on Wednesday. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light for emergency use authorisation, Roche said in a statement, which makes it possible to accelerate the sale of drugs or tests for detection.
MedicalXpress
Atherosclerosis progression could be stopped if lipid screening and dyslipidemia intervention begin in adolescence
Consistently elevated lipids and dyslipidemia in early life were associated with worsening subclinical atherosclerosis, but simulated lipid treatment in late adolescence stopped atherosclerosis progression, a paper published in Atherosclerosis concludes. The study was conducted in collaboration between Northwestern University in the U.S., Baker Heart and Diabetes Research Institute in Australia, the University of Bristol in the U.K., the University of Turku in Finland, and the University of Eastern Finland.
MedicalXpress
Wastewater, syndromic COVID-19 surveillance are important pieces of COVID-monitoring toolkit
A team of researchers led by North Carolina State University compared wastewater monitoring and two other COVID-19 surveillance approaches in Raleigh, N.C., during the start of the pandemic. They found that wastewater and syndromic surveillance monitoring are useful complements to lab-confirmed case surveillance. From April through December 2020, the research...
MedicalXpress
Fluorescent mouse blood will help us gain knowledge about brain diseases
Did you ever think of jellyfish or a salamander as fluorescent?. That is actually the case. Both animals have proteins in their bodies that enables them to light up. Researchers from the University of Copenhagen now invented a way to use these fluorescent proteins to gain new knowledge about brain diseases like depression, Alzheimer's, and strokes. Their study is published in Cell Reports Methods.
MedicalXpress
Researchers uncover cellular signature to detect pediatric sleep apnea
Researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have discovered how obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) changes the profiles of immune cells in the blood, leading to a unique cellular signature that can accurately detect obstructive sleep apnea in children. OSA affects 22 million people in the U.S. including children....
MedicalXpress
Genomic consent: New guideline to help researchers and patients
How can Canada optimize the impact of human genomic sequencing to increase our understanding of disease? New guidance in Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) lays out the key elements for obtaining patient consent for researchers and policymakers in this growing field. "Human genomics—the study of the entirety of a person's...
MedicalXpress
World-first clinical trial with 'man's best friend' could unlock treatment breakthrough for kids with cancer
Telethon Kids Institute is leading a unique clinical trial in pet dogs that could pave the way for a new immunotherapy treatment for one of the most common childhood cancers, sarcoma. The treatment is a polymer-filled gel which is loaded with immunotherapy drugs and can be applied inside the surgical...
