Qatar World Cup organizers have issued an apology to Danish broadcaster TV2 after journalists were “mistakenly interrupted” during a live broadcast from a Doha street where Qatari officials threatened to break their camera. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt and colleagues were broadcasting on Tuesday evening in the capital city, just a few days before the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off, when Qatari officials approached them and threatened to break their camera equipment. In the clip, Tantholdt can be heard saying in English to security staff, “You have invited the whole world here. Why can’t we film? It is a public place.” He then...

26 MINUTES AGO