NBC Connecticut
Manchester City Receive Bold Erling Haaland Loan Bid for World Cup Break
Man City receive bold Erling Haaland loan bid for World Cup break originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Manchester City superstar striker Erling Haaland is one of the best players who won't be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With Norway not among the 32-team field in the Qatar-hosted tournament,...
Which Players Have Scored the Most Goals in a Single World Cup?
Which players have scored the most goals in a single World Cup? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It’s one thing to score a significant number of goals within one’s career, or even one season. But it’s a totally different thing to score a lofty amount within one tournament – especially the FIFA World Cup.
‘I Feel Betrayed:' Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Manchester United, Erik ten Hag
'I feel betrayed:' Ronaldo slams Man United, Erik ten Hag originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Cristiano Ronaldo situation at Manchester United might finally be at the point of no return. Just hours after Man United defeated Fulham on Sunday in their final game before the 2022 World Cup...
How to Watch Qatar vs. Ecuador in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opener
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has arrived, with the global tournament set to begin in Qatar this weekend. Plenty of stars will be in action over the next month, including Argentina’s Lionel Messi, France’s Kylian Mbappe and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo. Here’s everything you need to know about...
Qatari Officials Apologize To Denmark’s TV2 After Threatening To Break Camera During Live Broadcast
Qatar World Cup organizers have issued an apology to Danish broadcaster TV2 after journalists were “mistakenly interrupted” during a live broadcast from a Doha street where Qatari officials threatened to break their camera. TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt and colleagues were broadcasting on Tuesday evening in the capital city, just a few days before the FIFA World Cup 2022 kicks off, when Qatari officials approached them and threatened to break their camera equipment. In the clip, Tantholdt can be heard saying in English to security staff, “You have invited the whole world here. Why can’t we film? It is a public place.” He then...
