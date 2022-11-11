Read full article on original website
Karen Tria
4d ago
How do you think his children feel after hearing this? No wonder they want nothing to do with him.
Reply
12
Chris Silence
3d ago
What a joke since they have not been intimate for quite awhile and he is pissed that she dumped him. He is just trying to stroke his ego.
Reply
4
Chrissy Daniels
4d ago
His ego has been smashed and he’s taking it out on everyone like a spoiled child.
Reply
9
Related
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown shades Meri and Robyn in scathing interview one year after Kody split and ditching family
CHRISTINE Brown has revealed that she is still on bad terms with her Sister Wives co-stars Meri and Robyn in a scathing new interview. The TLC star claimed that things are “still the same” between them following her split from Kody, 53, in November 2021. In a new...
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Duggar Reveals Disgusting Reason Why Her Cousin Never Tried to Molest Her
Amy Duggar has said some very pointed things about her cousin, Josh Duggar, over the years. At one point, for example, she trashed the convicted child sex offender as a psychopath. Now, however, in a new interview with The Sun, Amy relays something pointed Josh once said to her. Something...
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Call Out Robyn’s Daughters Aurora and Breanna for ‘Mean Girl’ Comments About Janelle’s Living Situation
'Sister Wives' fans think Robyn Brown's daughters, Aurora and Breanna's comments about Janelle and Savannah's trailer were condescending and rude.
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Roadtrips To Disneyland With BFF After Robyn Admits She Wouldn't 'Blame' Her For Leaving Kody
Off to the Happiest Place on Earth! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is roadtripping away from her troubles as Season 17 of the hit TLC show delves into her ongoing marital issues with her estranged husband Kody. The mother-of-one — she shares son, Leon, 27, with the Brown family patriarch — took to Instagram to share her latest, exciting travel plans."Full Yeti, full tank of gas, sunnies, ready to go! Disneyland here we come!" she captioned the selfie. "See you soon @blairmichael12." 'IT DOESN'T MATTER HOW OTHERS SEE YOU': MERI BROWN PREACHES POSITIVITY AFTER KODY ASKS 'SISTER WIVES' TO 'CONFORM...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
realitytitbit.com
Sister Wives fans convinced Kody went to Logan’s wedding amid attendance confusion
Kody Brown rose to fame on TLC show Sister Wives. He, his four wives, and their 18 children have been the focus of the show since 2010. Twelve years on and Sister Wives is still a hit TLC series with fans. But, there have been many changes within the Brown family as of late.
‘Sister Wives’: a Brown Family Member Just Finally Revealed the Real Reason for the Family’s Move to Flagstaff
'Sister Wives' fans always suspected Kody Brown moved his entire family for one person. One of Kody's kids just suggested it's true.
The Hollywood Gossip
Robyn Brown: My Marriage to Kody is Crumbling, Too!
It’s all falling apart for Kody Brown, you guys. Or at least it was at one point, back in late 2021 when Sister Wives Season 17 was being filmed. For the last few weeks, TLC viewers have gone behind the scenes to see what transpired after Christine Brown told Kody Brown that she no longer wanted to be married.
‘Sister Wives’: Kody Brown and Janelle Brown Broke 1 of Their Own Rules During Their Courtship
Janelle Brown and Kody Brown met each other through Kody's first wife, Meri Brown, but their early courtship might not have followed all of the family's religious rules.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Are 90 Day Fiance’s Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar and Kimberly Menzies Still Together?
Making it official? 90 Day Fiancé stars Usman “SojaBoy” Umarand Kimberly Menzies were one of the most captivating couples on season 5 of Before the 90 Days and the pair have since graduated to appear on the franchise spinoff, Happily Ever After?. With a nearly two-decade age gap and long-distance being factors in their relationship, fans are divided over if they will last in the end. Keep reading to find out the latest details on if Usman and Kimberly are still together.
Did ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Start Building on Coyote Pass? Get Update on Their Moving Plans
Did the Sister Wives family finally move to Coyote Pass? The polygamous Brown family moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona in 2018 with the hopes to build new homes on their spacious...
Blogger Calls Out 'Sister Wives' For Possibly Faking Storyline After Season 17 Trailer Hints Robyn Brown Is In Critical Condition
Faking it? A trailer for the second half of TLC's Sister Wives Season 17, teased a scary moment for Robyn Brown, but popular TV blogger Katie Joy is calling BS. In the scary clip, the mother-of-five — she has Dayton, 22, Aurora, 20, Breanna, 17, from her previous marriage, and Solomon, 11, and Ariella Mae, 6, with her husband Kody Brown — was seen in a hospital bed wearing a face mask after allegedly seeking medical attention due to coronavirus."We were following all the protocols and still somehow COVID got us," Robyn said in the trailer. "I’m just waiting to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Bear Brown: I Will NEVER Reconcile with My Brother!
We have an update on two of the Alaskan Bush People. Earlier this week, Bear Brown posted a video on social media that described Alaskan Bush People — the reality show that focused on Bear and his relatives living mostly off the grid — as a unifying program.
realitytitbit.com
Gabe Brown's eyeliner on Alaskan Bush People has fans talking but Raiven has a fitting reply
Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown becomes the talk of the town after every new episode’s release and the reason is that he now wears eyeliner on the show. A new episode of the Discovery+ show aired on October 30th. Entitled No Sleep Till Petersburg, the episode sees the Brown family battling many situations at once. There are issues with their boat and they are also chasing the deadline to see a dream property.
Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’
If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance star Veronica's huge fortune proves she doesn't need TLC for income
90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Happily Ever After? star Veronica Rodriguez is known for her hilarious commentary alongside her ex-fiance, Tim Malcolm, and has become somewhat of an icon throughout her time on the show. However, Veronica is much more than a reality TV star as the mom of...
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits 'I Have An Emotional Attachment To Christine' As She Tries Kicking Him Out Of Their House
Kody Brown is dragging his feet when it comes to his split from Christine — and he has good reason for doing so. "Listen, I have an emotional attachment to Christine!" the patriarch confesses in the sneak peak of the Sunday, October 30, episode of Sister Wives. As fans of the TLC series watch Christine and Kody's split play out on the small screen — with the 50-year-old urging the patriarch to pack his belongings — the father-of-18 is seen putting up a fight. In the preview for the upcoming episode, Christine proposes that she keep her house and Kody...
The Hollywood Gossip
Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"
With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
Christine Brown Hints Ex-Husband Kody Never Got Involved In Halloween With His 18 Children
Christine Brown and her daughter Truely got into the spooky spirit after parting ways with their polygamous family. As the Sister Wives star reflected on Halloween with her youngster, she admitted she was shocked to learn that dads got involved in the festivities. Doing a "car confessions" while sitting in her vehicle on Monday, October 31, Christine told her 895K followers via her Instagram Story that she always thought Halloween was a "mom holiday," explaining her mom would take part in it while her dad "wasn't really involved."
’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Exclusive Preview: Shaaeda & Bilal Clash After She Gets Her Work Permit
Shaeeda finally gets her employment card in the mail, and she excitedly tells Bilal about the news. “That means we can start looking for places to lease for yoga,” Shaeeda says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 6 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Bilal isn’t exactly jumping for joy.
Comments / 8