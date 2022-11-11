Jessica Chastain will return to Broadway this spring as Nora in Amy Herzog’s “radical new production” of Henrik Ibsen’s landmark drama A Doll’s House, to be directed by Jamie Lloyd. In a statement, Chastain said, “When I sat down with the brilliant Jamie Lloyd five years ago to discuss a possible collaboration, I was over the moon when we decided on A Doll’s House. We were set to start rehearsals in London in April 2020, but little did we know what the world (and a pandemic) had in store for us.” Production dates, theater, ticketing information, creative team, and additional casting will...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 MINUTES AGO