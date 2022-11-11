Read full article on original website
Why Jerry Springer Is Apologizing for ‘The Jerry Springer Show'
The sounds of "Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!" may still haunt Jerry Springer. The talk show host offered up an unexpected apology following the almost three decade run of "The Jerry Springer Show." During a Nov. 8 appearance on David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast, Springer said he was "so sorry" for how his show went on to impact TV.
Eminem's Restaurant Pop-Up ‘Mom's Spaghetti' Comes to SoHo
There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti. He's nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready" For a limited time Eminem's Detroit restaurant Mom's Spaghetti is serving up pasta plates in SoHo to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the hit song that inspired the eatery's name. The...
11 regal gift ideas for royal family fans, inspired by Diana, Kate, more
‘Tis the season to gift like a royal. Whether you’re buying for your Princess Diana-obsessed mom or a Meghan Markle fangirl friend, we’ve rounded up the best clothing, jewelry, makeup, books and more to feed their fascination with the monarchy. From Kate Middleton’s favorite candle to a beautiful coffee table book that celebrates the life and legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II, there’s sure to be something to suit your favorite royal fan. Below, shop 2022’s best regal gift picks for your loved ones (or yourself!). Warm & Wonderful Black Sheep Sweater ($295) Who could forget the iconic black sheep sweater Princess Diana...
‘Fire Country’ Is Hot, ‘The Real Love Boat’ Is Not: 10 New Broadcast Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers
Ranking the viewership of new fall broadcast series sounds easy — but like everything else about TV, it’s more complicated than it looks. Consider this ranking an educated snapshot. IndieWire elected to rank freshman series by the overall-viewer averages of their series premieres. These Nielsen numbers include any viewer (age 2 or older) and counts one week of delayed viewing. We’ve included ratings in the key adults 18-49 demographics but elected to rank shows by total viewers. This lets us avoid tied rankings and provides more-digestible numbers, but it disproportionately rewards older-skewing shows (i.e., CBS). In general, CBS was the uncontested...
ICG Publicists Awards TV Nominees Pits Broadcast Comedies Vs. Streaming Dramas & Reality
The ICG Publicists Guild revealed the TV nominees for its 60th annual ICG Publicists Awards today. Up for its 2023 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign are the teams behind Abbott Elementary (Warner Bros. Television/ABC), Ghosts (CBS Studios/CBS), Prey (20th Century Studios/Hulu), RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Paramount+/ Paramount+) and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (CBS Studios/Paramount+). The award honors active members working in television whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding. Related Story 2022-23 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More Related Story 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' & 'Ted...
Jessica Chastain Returning To Broadway This Spring In Amy Herzog Adaptation Of Ibsen’s ’A Doll’s House’
Jessica Chastain will return to Broadway this spring as Nora in Amy Herzog’s “radical new production” of Henrik Ibsen’s landmark drama A Doll’s House, to be directed by Jamie Lloyd. In a statement, Chastain said, “When I sat down with the brilliant Jamie Lloyd five years ago to discuss a possible collaboration, I was over the moon when we decided on A Doll’s House. We were set to start rehearsals in London in April 2020, but little did we know what the world (and a pandemic) had in store for us.” Production dates, theater, ticketing information, creative team, and additional casting will...
How to Watch the 2023 Grammy Nominations
The nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards will be announced on Nov. 15, just two days before 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony. Though last year's big winner Silk Sonic will likely not receive any nods after, in their own words, "gracefully, humbly and most importantly, sexually" withdrawing their debut album from consideration, music fans can still expect some stiff competition at the ceremony given powerhouse artists like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Adele all released new music during the eligibility period.
