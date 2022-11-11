Phoebe Robinson’s ‘Everything’s Trash’ Canceled By Freeform After One Season

EXCLUSIVE : Freeform will not be ordering a second season of Everything’s Trash, its comedy series starring, written by and executive produced by 2 Dope Queens’ Phoebe Robinson .

Everything’s Trash , which premiered July 13 and wrapped its first season run Sept. 7, was Freeform’s least watched and lowest rated original series in linear ratings this year. The majority of viewing for Freeform series comes from Hulu but the network does not reveal streaming viewing data, so it is unclear whether the comedy got traction on digital.

Based on Robinson’s book, Everything’s Trash follows Phoebe (Robinson), a 30-something podcast star navigating her messy life. Forced to grow up when her older brother Jayden emerges as a leading political candidate, she relies on her friends and close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood.

The series also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm.

Everything’s Trash was produced by ABC Signature with Robinson’s production company, Tiny Reparations, led by Jose Acevedo, serving as an executive producer. Jonathan Groff also executive produced. Co-executive producer Chioke Nassor directed.