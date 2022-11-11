ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Phoebe Robinson’s ‘Everything’s Trash’ Canceled By Freeform After One Season

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Freeform will not be ordering a second season of Everything’s Trash, its comedy series starring, written by and executive produced by 2 Dope Queens’ Phoebe Robinson .

Everything’s Trash , which premiered July 13 and wrapped its first season run Sept. 7, was Freeform’s least watched and lowest rated original series in linear ratings this year. The majority of viewing for Freeform series comes from Hulu but the network does not reveal streaming viewing data, so it is unclear whether the comedy got traction on digital.

Based on Robinson’s book, Everything’s Trash follows Phoebe (Robinson), a 30-something podcast star navigating her messy life. Forced to grow up when her older brother Jayden emerges as a leading political candidate, she relies on her friends and close-knit family to help her figure out adulthood.

The series also stars Jordan Carlos, Toccarra Cash, Nneka Okafor and Moses Storm.

Everything’s Trash was produced by ABC Signature with Robinson’s production company, Tiny Reparations, led by Jose Acevedo, serving as an executive producer. Jonathan Groff also executive produced. Co-executive producer Chioke Nassor directed.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Showbiz Comedy Starring Seth Rogen Gets Apple TV+ Series Order; Point Grey & Lionsgate Producing

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation with multiple bidders, Apple TV+ has landed a comedy starring, co-written, directed and executive produced by Seth Rogen with a straight-to-series order, Deadline has learned. The project hails from Rogen, Evan Goldberg & James Weaver’s Point Grey Pictures and Lionsgate, where the company is based. RELATED: 2022 Apple TV+ Pilots & Series Orders Written by Rogen, Goldberg and Veep alums Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory and to be directed by Rogen and Goldberg, the untitled series is about a legacy Hollywood movie studio trying to survive in a world where it is increasingly difficult for art and commerce...
Deadline

‘Andor’: First Two Episodes Of ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Prequel Head To ABC, FX, Freeform & Hulu Over Thanksgiving Holiday

Disney+’s Andor is getting a cross-company push. The first two episodes of the Star Wars prequel series will air across Disney’s distribution platforms including ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu over the Thanksgiving holiday, coinciding with the Season 1 finale on the streamer. Andor episodes “Kassa” and “That Would Be Me” will be available on ABC, Wednesday, November 23; on FX, Thursday, November 24 and on Freeform Friday, November 25, all airing from 9-10:30 pm. It will be available on Hulu from November 23 through December 7. The first 10 episodes of Andor, from Lucasfilm, is streaming on Disney+, with Episode 12, the...
Deadline

Christina Hall Reveals ‘Christina On The Coast’ Season 4 Premiere Date & Teases ‘Christina In The Country’ Spinoff

Christina Hall is revealing when Christina on the Coast Season 4 is coming back. The interior designer wrote on social media that the new season of her home-renovation show set in California’s Orange County will premiere at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, on HGTV. “This season you will see [James C. Bender] and I take on some amazing home renovations, [Josh Hall, her husband] and I embark on our personal and professional journeys and of course a ton of fun,” she said on Instagram. Hall also revealed that her Tennessee-set spinoff titled Christina in the Country would premiere in in “early 2023.” “This...
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

CBS Developing Comedy Series ‘Talk Nerdy To Me’ From Dana Schwartz, Dan Hernandez & Benji Samit

EXCLUSIVE: The single-camera comedy series Talk Nerdy to Me, created by writer and podcaster Dana Schwartz (She-Hulk: Attorney At Law), is in early development at CBS, Deadline has learned. The project is produced by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit under their overall deal at Disney Television Studios. Talk Nerdy to Me is a workplace comedy about two sisters navigating the landscape of female geekdom together from two different perspectives. Schwartz executive produces with Hernandez and Samit via their Hermit House banner, as well as Oly Obst and Katie Newman for 3 Arts. ABC Signature is the studio. Schwartz is the author of the...
Deadline

Brec Bassinger Reveals ‘Stargirl’ Shot Two Finales & Teases What Season 4 Would Have Been Like

Brec Bassinger is opening up about the final season of DC’s Stargirl and revealed that there were two endings shot in case of cancellation. In addition, she talked about what Season 4 could have been like. “Geoff [Johns] was so smart because obviously there’s been a lot of changes in the CW and the Warner Brothers this past year, so the future of any show was not quite certain and because of that, he went the extra mile and shot two different endings, because he did not want to leave the fans with all these question marks,” Bassinger said on the...
Deadline

Candace Cameron Bure Called A ‘Bigot’ By Hilarie Burton Morgan After ‘Fuller House’ Star Explains Why She Left Hallmark

Candace Cameron Bure is taking some lumps today after explaining why she left Hallmark for GAC Family. Actress Hilarie Burton Morgan, in particular, had a few choice words for the Fuller House actress, who said in a recent Wall Street Journal article that “I knew the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” “Bigot,” Morgan responded via Twitter. “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.” Morgan also tweeted “now they’re...
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’: A Judge Says Goodbye, And Two More Celebs Go Home

It’s semi-finals night on Dancing With The Stars! We have to wonder how many people have been watching along with us during the 31st season. Disney+ has yet to release any viewership numbers for the former ABC show, which isn’t an encouraging sign. And that’s too bad: DWTS under Executive Producer Conrad Green has once again found its glory, from inspirational participants like Selma Blair and Daniel Durant, to the refreshing way it has put the spotlight back on ballroom dancing. Case in point: throughout the season, the judges have given us “master classes” on how to perform a perfect...
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayor Race: Karen Bass More Than Triples Her Lead Over Rick Caruso In Latest Ballot Count – Update

UPDATED with latest: Rep. Karen Bass more than tripled her lead over developer Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race to nearly 30,000 votes today, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. Bass led Caruso by over 9,000 votes after Saturday’s count. An additional 191,312 ballots were added to the tally Monday for a total of nearly 1.8 million ballots counted so far, with Bass now holding a 52% to 48% lead over Caruso. Hundreds of thousands of countywide ballots still remain uncounted, however, and a winner might not be determined for days or even weeks....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Misses ‘The View’ After Covid Diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg was absent from The View on Monday after being diagnosed with Covid. A representative for the ABC daytime talk show confirmed the news. Sara Haines took over Goldberg’s duties as moderator and opened the show noting the absence of Goldberg and Joy Behar. Since the beginning of Season 26, Behar’s appearances are from Tuesday through Friday, so her absence was not surprising. Related Story Los Angeles Covid Test Positivity Up 50% In 2 Weeks, Hospitalizations Begin To Rise Amid Fears Of "Tripledemic" Related Story 'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Date For Ellen Pompeo's Farewell Episode As Full-Time Cast Member – What's Next For Meredith &...
Deadline

Jennifer Grey To Play Cult-Like Figure Gwen Shamblin In Lifetime Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Grey is the latest actress to don the big hair to play cult-like figure Gwen Shamblin on television. The Dirty Dancing star will play the controversial religious leader and Christian diet guru in a Lifetime movie – Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. It comes after Deadline revealed that Sarah Paulson is also attached to star as Shamblin in a scripted adaptation of docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, which is in the works at HBO Max. Shamblin, who rose to fame with her Weigh Down Workshop, a Christian-based diet program, and founded the Remnant Fellowship Church....
Deadline

How ‘Wakanda Forever’ $100M+ Promo Partner Campaign Fueled A November-Record $181M+ Opening

The fruits of Disney’s industry-reported $100M+ promotional partner campaign on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have been yielded, not just in a November U.S./Canada box office opening record of $181.3M and 12.7M admissions but in stoking a diverse range of demographics including Black, Latino/Hispanic and older women to cinemas in droves this past weekend. The media value for the sequel’s promo-partner lineup, I hear, is double that of the first Black Panther and the same value as last year’s Eternals. Related Story ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Roars To $330M Global Start; Edges Original Pic's Overseas Bow With $150M – International Box Office Related Story 'Black...
Deadline

‘Resident Alien’ Season 3 Order Cut By Syfy

EXCLUSIVE: The upcoming third season of Syfy’s flagship series Resident Alien, starring Alan Tudyk, will be shorter than anticipated. Its size has been cut from 12 episodes to 8. As Deadline reported, Resident Alien received a 12-episode Season 3 renewal in July, ahead of the August 10 premiere of the second half of its second season. The series’ first season consisted of 10 episodes, its 16-episode second season was split into two batches of eight episodes each. The UCP-produced Resident Alien was a breakout for Syfy when it premiered in 2021. The first part of Season 2 also did well, ranking among this year’s...
Deadline

‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford

Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.”  The teaser aired...
IndieWire

‘Fire Country’ Is Hot, ‘The Real Love Boat’ Is Not: 10 New Broadcast Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers

Ranking the viewership of new fall broadcast series sounds easy — but like everything else about TV, it’s more complicated than it looks. Consider this ranking an educated snapshot. IndieWire elected to rank freshman series by the overall-viewer averages of their series premieres. These Nielsen numbers include any viewer (age 2 or older) and counts one week of delayed viewing. We’ve included ratings in the key adults 18-49 demographics but elected to rank shows by total viewers. This lets us avoid tied rankings and provides more-digestible numbers, but it disproportionately rewards older-skewing shows (i.e., CBS). In general, CBS was the uncontested...
ALASKA STATE
Deadline

ICG Publicists Awards TV Nominees Pits Broadcast Comedies Vs. Streaming Dramas & Reality

The ICG Publicists Guild revealed the TV nominees for its 60th annual ICG Publicists Awards today. Up for its 2023 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign are the teams behind Abbott Elementary (Warner Bros. Television/ABC), Ghosts (CBS Studios/CBS), Prey (20th Century Studios/Hulu), RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Paramount+/ Paramount+) and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (CBS Studios/Paramount+). The award honors active members working in television whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding. Related Story 2022-23 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More Related Story 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' & 'Ted...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

NBC News Suspends Reporter Over Retracted Story On Paul Pelosi

An NBC News correspondent has been suspended after his Today report on the details of the attack on Paul Pelosi was later retracted by the network. Miguel Almaguer was suspended pending an internal investigation, The Daily Beast reported. A source confirmed the suspension. An NBC News spokesperson said that “as a matter of practice, we do not generally comment on personnel matters.” Almaguer did not return a request for comment. The report, which aired on Today on Nov. 4, was on Pelosi’s return home from the hospital after he was struck with a hammer by an assailant in his home last week....
Deadline

Taylor Sheridan Universe: A Shocking Death In ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere; And Stallone-Starrer ‘Tulsa King’

Warning, Spoilers Abound: The Taylor Sheridan Universe got back in business tonight with two Fifth Season debut episodes of Yellowstone, and the launch of Tulsa King. Latter is the comedy that has Sly Stallone as its aging mobster star, and Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire vet Terence Winter as show runner. This will serve as a short recap of Yellowstone, with a thought or two on the potential of Tulsa King. Yellowstone is a Paramount Network show, while Tulsa King will find its place on the streaming service Paramount+, both produced by 101 Studios. Yellowstone begins with a recap in which Governor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Deadline

‘Dancing With the Stars’: Len Goodman Announces Season 31 Will Be His Last As Judge

The grand pooh bah is leaving the ballroom. Len Goodman announced Monday that season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will be his last. Goodman has been on the show since 2005. “It’s been a huge pleasure to be a huge part of such a wonderful show,” Goodman said, who added he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. “I cannot thank you enough, the DWTS family. It has been such a wonderful experience for me. I’m looking forward to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.” More to come… More from DeadlineJennifer Siebel Newsom Details Alleged Rape By Harvey Weinstein To Courtroom; Defense Focuses On Gavin Newsom's Career & Ex-Mogul's Political Contributions - Update'White Noise' Cinematographer Lol Crawley On Expanding Noah Baumbach's Cinematic Methods & Creating "Optical Illusions" For The Film's Sequences -- Camerimage How 'Wakanda Forever' $100M+ Promo Partner Campaign Fueled A November-Record $181M+ OpeningBest of DeadlineMovies With Lowest Budgets To Earn $1 Million, From ‘Clerks’ And ‘The Blair Witch Project' To ‘Eraserhead’ & More - Photo GalleryShelley Duvall Career In Film Gallery: From ‘The Shining’, ‘Three Women’, ‘Annie Hall’ & MoreJerry Lee Lewis: A Career In Photos Gallery
Deadline

Deadline

140K+
Followers
39K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy