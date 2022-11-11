ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Democrats get drubbed - again - but not giving up

By MEAD GRUVER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sEpE5_0j7QtpaO00
FILE - Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans stands in the county courthouse in Laramie, Wyo., on Feb. 3, 2021. Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming, a Democrat, who won in Tuesday's midterm election in this ever-redder state. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday’s midterm election in this ever-redder state.

After being appointed as Wyoming’s first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state’s first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.

“Albany County’s kind of purple politically, so I was able to run on my record, the things that I’ve done,” Appelhans said Thursday.

Yet across Wyoming, Democrats suffered another dismal election even as their party defied expectations and did reasonably well nationwide.

Democrats didn’t even field candidates for three of Wyoming’s six statewide races, those for secretary of state, state treasurer and state auditor. They got just 25%, 17% and 23% in the other three, the contests for U.S. House, governor and superintendent of public instruction, respectively.

The party will keep its two seats in the 31-member state Senate. But Democrats lost two of their seven seats in the 62-member state House, pushing their share of the Legislature under 8%.

Wyoming had a centrist Democratic governor, Dave Freudenthal, from 2003-2011. But in a state that cherishes gun ownership, is often suspicious of LGBTQ+ advocacy and stands up for its all-important coal mining industry amid efforts to limit climate change, the party has been on the decline here since the 1990s.

“We’ve had election cycle after election cycle now, dating back to 1994, when Republicans have been very effective at characterizing any Wyoming Democrat as representing the national party,” University of Wyoming political science professor Jim King said. “Whether they do doesn’t really matter. In these low-information races, the charge sticks, and Democrats then find themselves at a disadvantage on election night.”

But even in the state that gave Donald Trump 70% of the vote in 2020, some Democrats insist they can still win by talking to as many voters, one-on-one, as possible.

Appelhans credits on-the-ground campaigning, good organization and hard work by volunteers — along with policing reforms he has implemented in the Sheriff’s Office — for his win in southeastern Wyoming’s Albany County, home to the University of Wyoming.

“It took a lot of time. I worked two jobs,” Appelhans said of his campaign. “We had a good crew, a large, large group of volunteers, people that, you know, are believers in my abilities, believers in the campaign, to go out there and help as well. It really was kind of a community effort.”

Another Democratic winner was Pete Gosar, a former state party chairman who was reelected to the Albany County County Commission. Gosar got the most votes in a four-way race for two commission seats up for grabs.

A brother of Republican U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, Gosar rejected any notion that most Albany County voters, at least, are hyper-partisan, once you get to know them personally.

“It’s not just luck. There’s a real strategy to get out and meet people,” Gosar said. “You hear about hyper partisanship, and you’d expect that in the state that voted for the former president by the widest margin. But that’s not what I found, whether it was Republican, Democratic or independent doors. They might not vote for you, but there was kindness and cordiality.”

Decades ago, Democrats used to be able to rely on Albany County and the rest of southern Wyoming, with its many union railroad and coal mining jobs, as reliable turf.

But not for a long time now. Along with Albany County, only Teton County at the doorstep of Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks has an electorate not overwhelmingly Republican.

Wyoming’s losing Democrats this year included the chairman of the state party, Joe Barbuto, who with 31% of the vote failed to win re-election as Sweetwater County treasurer. Barbuto didn’t immediately return phone and social media messages Thursday seeking comment.

Another was Chad Banks, whose state House district nestles within southwestern Wyoming’s Sweetwater County. A gay former Rock Springs City Council member who was first elected to the state House in 2020, Banks got 39% of the vote in losing to a local Republican businessman.

Banks voted with Republicans 90% or more of the time in the Legislature, he said, but getting associated with issues pushed by Democrats nationally cost him and other Democrats in the state.

“I still support our coal communities in Wyoming. I hope that coal remains a strong industry in Wyoming. It’s important to my community and it’s important to my state — and that’s of course different than what you’re hearing from the D.C. crowd,” Banks said.

For Gosar at least, the key for Wyoming Democrats to counter the party’s perspective nationally is to bring a Wyoming-focused message to as many people as possible locally.

“”It’s easy to, you know, sing the death song for the Wyoming Democratic Party, and things are difficult,” Gosar said. “But I think there’s real opportunity, and I think it all starts with some of the stuff that’s been done in Albany County. You have to get out and talk to people and give them a different perspective.”

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play.

____

Follow Mead Gruver at https://twitter.com/meadgruver

Comments / 16

Elmer Chavez
4d ago

Wyoming coal, oil, and natural gas keep America warm and on the move , don't fall for climate religion lies , God has blessed us and given us resources to power and feed the world. Wake up and grow up.

Reply(1)
17
james mikulich
4d ago

Where's Liz??? Oops, she got shown The door in Primaries. Bye Lizzy. RINO

Reply(3)
14
Dawn Whitlow
4d ago

As long as this officer does team work, I see no reason politics should be brought in. Congratulations Sheriff Aaron!

Reply
2
Related
Y95 Country

Cheyenne Is Still In The Crosshairs For Russian Missiles

Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are aimed right at Cheyenne Wyoming. No big surprise there considering that missiles from Cheyenne are aimed at Moscow. “If Wyoming were a nation,” writes journalist Dan Whipple, F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne “would make it one of the world’s major nuclear powers. Its history with nuclear weapons in Wyoming is tied closely to the worldwide tensions of the Cold War, and with the development of missile-based nuclear weapons systems.”
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming to Certify Election Results on Nov. 16

According to a press release from the Wyoming Secretary of State's office, the Wyoming Canvassing Board will convene on Nov. 16 to certify Wyoming’s 2022 general election results at the Capitol building in Cheyenne. Members of the Board are Governor Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Karl Allred as chair,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Feud Between State GOP & Laramie County Republican Party Escalates

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Owing the Wyoming Republican Party more than $12,000 in unpaid membership dues, the state GOP will charge Laramie County party members $30 each to participate in future state party meetings. At the state GOP Central Committee meeting in Casper on Saturday,...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Fed Plan: Wyoming To Receive 17 EV Charging Stations For $19 Million; None Likely Profitable

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If the Wyoming Department of Transportation were to follow all the federal guidelines laid out for a program that pays to build and operate more charging stations along the nation’s roadways, Wyoming would need 17 charging stations at a cost of about $19 million — and they wouldn’t be profitable.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

Kentucky governor relaxes ban on medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana properly purchased in another state. The Democratic governor signed an executive order to relax the state’s prohibition on medical cannabis, but said it’s no substitute for outright legalization, which requires legislative approval. “These are actions that I can take as governor to provide access to medical cannabis and relief to those who need it to better enjoy their life without pain,” Beshear said at a news conference. He touted medical cannabis as an alternative to addictive opioid medications. Beshear, a former attorney general, said his executive action was based on the constitutional pardon powers granted to Kentucky governors. But his announcement drew immediate pushback from three prominent Republicans who accused the governor of overstepping his authority.
KENTUCKY STATE
lamarledger.com

After midterm losses, what now for Colorado Republicans?

Thirty-six hours after Republicans suffered historic election losses in Colorado, and as elected members were regrouping, state Rep. Richard Holtorf, of Akron, framed the party’s position in heroic terms. “I think of the Spartans and Leonidas, as the Persian army comes down to take over and destroy Greece and...
COLORADO STATE
foodieflashpacker.com

The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming

For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
GILLETTE, WY
The Associated Press

Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That’s more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007. To participate, people needed to sport a beard at least 8 inches long, according to the Star-Tribune. The event occurred on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the city’s Ford Wyoming Center.
CASPER, WY
kmaland.com

Five of Six Nebraska Municipalities Vote in Favor of Banning Abortion

(KMAland) -- Voters in five Nebraska towns approved local ordinances banning abortion care in this week's midterm elections, but reproductive health care advocates said more significant threats are likely to come in the new legislative session. Scout Richters, senior legal and policy counsel for the ACLU of Nebraska, said the...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

CenterWell Senior Primary Care 2023 Expansion Plan Includes New Markets of Indiana, Mississippi and Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Fast-growing CenterWell Senior Primary Care will continue expanding in 2023, announcing plans to open in new markets including Indiana, Mississippi and Virginia, as well as opening new centers in seven other states where CenterWell already is active. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005276/en/ A CenterWell Senior Primary Care center in the Atlanta area. CenterWell Senior Primary Care is a senior-focused primary care group medical practice with locations in 11 states and plans to significantly expand in 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Hunters Say Bucks Are Great At Doing The Limbo

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A recent video of a sizable mule deer buck doing a sort of “limbo” to get his antlers worked undeath a metal gate has been making the rounds of wildlife-focused social media channels around the region. It’s impressive, say...
WYOMING STATE
cpr.org

‘An extinction level event’: Colorado Republicans react to deep election losses

Republicans were hoping to make gains in Colorado this election. The party recruited more moderate and younger candidates, women, and people of color, and focused largely on pocketbook issues. And given an unpopular sitting President and Democratic control in Colorado and nationally, the focus of the media and political observers was the scope of the inroads Republicans would make.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Missing Person Authorities Warn Of Online Missing Teen Scam

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The executive director of a Wyoming missing person nonprofit is sounding the alarm about an uptick of phishing scams involving missing people posts on social media. Desirée Tinoco, founder of Missing People of Wyoming, said what began as one scam involving...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards Over $62 Million in Contracts

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 4 special business meeting. Minnesota-based Ames Construction, Inc., was awarded a bid of nearly $59.8 million for combined projects in Teton County involving a bridge replacement,...
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy