FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
2 men in El Paso police custody following incident on Paisano Drive near US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several police units and Border Patrol agents were at Paisano and Executive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Our news crew at the scene saw two men in police custody. Border Patrol and El Paso police were both at the scene. The details of...
cbs4local.com
Fallen tree blocks lanes on Gateway West in south central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A tree fell blocking the right two lanes on Gateway West at Raynolds, Monday morning. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the call came in before 7 a.m. TxDOT cameras showed damages to a rock wall. We do not know what caused the...
cbs4local.com
2-vehicle crash reported on Dyer, McCombs Monday night
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on Dyer Street and McCombs Street in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash involved two vehicles. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This...
cbs4local.com
Drivers impacted by rebar on Doniphan still waiting for reimbursement from TxDOT
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Drivers that were impacted by the rebar on Doniphan in the Upper Valley last month have yet to get reimbursed by the Texas Department of Transportation. Many drivers had to come out of pocket to pay for their damaged tires. CBS4 reached out to...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso oposses $18 million proposed rate increase by Texas Gas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is contesting the proposed rate increase and the consolidation of three service areas into one extensive service area by Texas Gas Service. The proposal could result in an increase of more than $18 million for West Texas ratepayers, with...
cbs4local.com
Fire damages mobile home in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A mobile home was damaged after a fire in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. The fire happened on Holiday Avenue around 1 a.m. The residents of the home were able to get out and called 911 after they detected smoke. Firefighters arrived and found active...
cbs4local.com
Murder case involving 2 shooting victims in northeast El Paso remains unsolved
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The murder case where a 52-year-old man was found dead inside a home in northeast El Paso remains unsolved. The victim, who remains unidentified, was found dead inside a home at 8601 Robert Drive on Thursday. Police said police officers responded to a call...
cbs4local.com
Police stop stolen vehicle along Foster Street in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police stopped an alleged suspect from getting away in a reported stolen vehicle Tuesday. Police conducted a felony stop in front of the Good News Thrift Store along Foster Street near Solano Drive. A police official stated they had a person in...
cbs4local.com
Investigation ongoing into incident that evacuated Montwood High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School were blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives were blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities investigated a situation at the high school, which caused more than 3,000 people, consisting of staff and students, to evacuate...
cbs4local.com
El Paso shelter leaders have mixed reaction about the lift of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso shelter leaders are concerned after a federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. Many of the El Paso shelters have been overwhelmed by migrants in need of help even with Title 42 in place.
cbs4local.com
Law enforcement responds to incident along I-10 in Fabens
FABENS, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Department of Public Safety and El Paso County sheriff's deputies are responding to an incident along Interstate 10 East and Fabens. Sheriff's deputies were called out after Texas DPS conducted a welfare check on a vehicle that was pulled over on the side of the road, according to a sheriff's official.
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Nov. 13th through Nov. 19th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Repair Project. US-54 southbound between Montana and Ramp K left lane closed. I-10 westbound between Porfirio Diaz and Schuster right lane closed. Wednesday, November 16. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gateway South at Pershing on-ramp complete closure. I-10 eastbound between Raynolds and Paisano...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces police warn drivers of vehicle warm-up thefts
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police reported vehicles left unattended can be easier to steal. Police officials warned drivers to refrain from leaving their vehicles unattended. They stated thieves can steal vehicles within seconds when drivers are warming up there vehicles. Many drivers start their vehicles and...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Electric to replace power lines on east side, how that impacts your commute
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Electric will start making improvements to its electrical infrastructure in East El Paso. The project will consist of replacing transmission and distribution powerlines and the installation of steel poles to ensure reliability in electrical services. The project will start Monday November 14th...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces RoadRUNNER will begin zero-fair trial period
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces RoadRUNNER Transit will begin a zero-fare trial period. It will go into effect Monday, Nov. 28. No rider will have to pay a fare to use the city’s transit services. The zero fare will remain in place indefinitely to allow...
cbs4local.com
El Paso woman arrested for allegedly stabbing man
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Christina Saenz of East El Paso was arrested Sunday morning after allegedly stabbing a 29-year-old man from Socorro. Saenz and the victim were been seen fighting outside a bar and the argument continued and intensified on their ride home, police stated. When they arrived,...
cbs4local.com
JL Gray, Mesilla Valley Public Housing Authority manage apartment complex with high crime
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — CBS4 on your side worked to get answers from the management of an apartment complex in Las Cruces that neighbors said became a hotspot for crime. CBS4 worked on a story about the Desert Hope Apartments on Monday. We found out that the management of...
cbs4local.com
Motivational speaker stops by El Paso to talk about making the most of the end of the year
With only seven weeks left in 2022 therapist, speaker and writer Michael McGill Jr. stopped by the CBS4 studios to talk about making the most of the rest of the year. "It is so critical to assess and create a vision," said McGill. He said it is important to go...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man sentenced to 10 years for shooting his wife, police officers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was sentenced to 10 years for shooting his wife and at police officers. A judge sentenced 34-year-old Julian Valenzuela on Monday. Officials said Valenzuela was driving in a red Hyundai Elantra and was involved in a crash at University Ave....
cbs4local.com
El Paso Locomotive to lose head coach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The head coach for El Paso Locomotive FC is leaving after his first season with the El Paso team. The announcement was learned Tuesday. John Hutchinson, who is the head coach and technical director, is expected to leave after he helps with player recruitment and the coach hiring process for the 2023 season.
