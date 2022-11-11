Thursday Ratings: Station 19, Grey's Audiences Rise With Fall Finales

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon and Ghosts tied for the Thursday demo win, with the former also delivering the night’s largest audience.

Per Nielsen finals….

ABC | With their fall finale crossover, Station 19 (4 mil/0.5) drew its second-best audience of the season/was steady in the demo, while Grey’s Anatomy (3.7 mil/0.5, read recap ) nearly tied a season high in audience/rose in the demo. A broadcast sampling of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt legal drama drew 1.8 mil and a 0.2 at 10 pm.

CBS | Young Sheldon (7.1 mil/0.6), Ghosts (6.6 mil/0.6), So Help Me Todd (4.4 mil/0.3) and CSI: Vegas (3.5 mil/0.3) all added viewers and held steady in the demo.

NBC | Law & Order (4 mil/0.4), SVU (4 mil/0.5) and Organized Crime (2.9 mil/0.4) were all steady.

THE CW | Walker (770K/0.1) added a few eyeballs, while Independence (470K/0.1) lost some.

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (1.9 mil/0.4) and Call Me Kat (1.1 mil/0.2) both dipped, while Flatch (850K/0.2) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.