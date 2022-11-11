ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

‘Atlanta’ Ends as Whatever Dream You Want It to Be

By Ben Travers
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0CBY_0j7Qthlo00

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “ Atlanta ” Season 4, Episode 10, “It Was All a Dream” — the series finale.]

Every season* of “Atlanta” starts, in one way or another, with Earn waking up. The premiere, following a flash-forward, sees Donald Glover ’s lead recalling a dream next to a groggy Van (Zazie Beetz). In Season 2, subtitled “Robbin’ Season,” Earn is rudely roused by his storage unit’s owner, who evicts him from his makeshift home (while stealing some of his stuff). Even Season 3’s first entry , which dedicates 99 percent of its runtime to a story inspired by the Hart family murders , ends on a close-up of Earn’s rattled face, as he looks around his hotel room in that initial waking state of anxious confusion.

*Every season, that is, except Season 4.

The fourth and final season of “Atlanta” notably begins with Darius (Lakeith Stanfield) returning an air fryer to Target amid absolute chaos. The store is being looted. The cashier is cowering behind the counter. But Darius saunters in like it’s any other day, politely asking for service and barely registering the ongoing mayhem. (“It is pretty wild in here,” he says, once prompted by the cashier. “Kind of looks like a Marshall’s now.”) At the time, the scene felt like an acknowledgment of how much has changed since these characters were last in Atlanta (and “Atlanta” was last in Atlanta); after a lengthy European tour and a four-year break between seasons, the world has only moved deeper into the surreality encroaching on the corners of earlier episodes.

Turns out, Darius may have kept his cool not only because shit is crazy right now, but because he legitimately can’t separate what’s real from what’s imaginary. Per the final episode, the pot-loving deep thinker has been going on “dep dates” — trips to a sensory deprivation tank — which he describes “like being in the womb again.” Unfortunately, as Darius learns from a genial woman at the pharmacy (Cree Summer), spending too much time deprived of one’s senses can leave a man unsure of what’s real and what’s a particularly intense vision.

Maybe it’s reality, maybe it’s all a dream.

“It Was All a Dream,” the series finale, posits that everything in “Atlanta” took place in Darius’ head. “Maybe it’s just my dream, and you were just in it,” he tells Earn, Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), and Van, near the episode’s ending. It’s a fitting theory for a show filled with inexplicable phenomena, as well as a possible nod to one of the most notable sitcom endings ever — which, at least for this viewer, is one reason the ambiguous goodbye works. “Atlanta,” after all, is a sitcom through and through . It’s silly and funny and loves its characters. It’s also adventurous and unconventional and not made to be universally embraced — all traits befitting Bob Newhart’s hotly debated “Newhart” ending, as well.

But to go out with one simple explanation would be too pat. The ambiguity of “Atlanta” is a part of its DNA, so erasing all those purposeful questions and challenging choices would be a disservice to the series’ verisimilitude — to the vibes it tuned into and the people it connected with. The title, rather than bluntly stating one interpretation of the series, instead speaks to a feeling. Yes, much of what we’re greeted with each morning seems too outlandish to be actually happening, but we still have to wake up and face it. We can escape sometimes, in order to “replenish your mind and soul,” but if you’re checked out for too long, you’ll miss out on the good stuff.

Like friends. And Popeye’s.

Ah, so how does the Black-owned sushi fusion restaurant fit? For one, it’s a very meta way for “Atlanta” to talk about itself. Darius’ story is only half the finale; the other half tracks Earn, Van, and Alfred as they visit a friend’s new restaurant in order to “support your own,” as one cousin tells the other. If the sushi fusion experience takes off, Earn explains, everyone benefits: the Black chef, the Black owner, the Black investors, not to mention the Black community of Atlanta who can broaden their minds while backing their ambitious, accomplished fellow citizens.

There’s only one problem: Across the street, there’s a Popeye’s. Alfred catches wind of it (“You smell that? It smells like the manager is mean as hell”), and Earn has to keep reminding him why it’s important they give their lunch dollars to the sushi spot instead. Even Van wants to bail on their fine dining in favor of some spicy chicken, and as the meal goes on, the temptation only intensifies. Atlanta’s first Black-owned sushi experience is… less than ideal. In place of sake, they’re served “hot White Hennessy.” There’s corn in the rice, and Alfred is grossed out by the chef rolling sushi with his bare hands. Earn tries to put on a brave face (“I fuck with the yellow rice”), but by the time they’re handed a plate of blowfish that could literally kill them, Alfred is ready to roll.

It’s then that the owner emerges. Demarcus (Calvin Dutton), decked out in a bright red bow tie and black tuxedo (in what may be a nod to the bow-tie-wearing stranger on the bus from Season 1, Episode 1), knows where Paper Boi & Co. are about to go. “They all do,” he says, gazing through his window at the neighboring fast-food chain. He then launches into a lengthy, bitter diatribe about Black Americans; about how whenever Black patrons get “hopped up on nationalism,” they’ll put their money in the right places, but as soon as the feeling passes, those Black businesses and artists are abandoned; about how Black people are taught not to trust each other, citing whispered slanders against Black residents of various American cities; about how such unfounded discrimination leads them to unite behind those looking to exploit them — the wrong businesses, the wrong artists, the wrong… TV shows?

Is Demarcus still talking about his restaurant, or has his restaurant morphed into a metaphor for “Atlanta”? The two have a few things in common. The award-winning comedy is just as ambitious, high-minded, and elegantly made as the fish prepared by hand (which, as Demarcus insists, is how it’s supposed to be done). Both can also be jarring. When Earn pleads with Alfred to stay, it’s easy to imagine he’s talking to the audience after any number of curveball episodes: “There’s going to be a couple of new ideas thrown at you. Could we please keep our minds open?” Then there’s Demarcus’ first example of what he sees as a lack of loyalty: a well-regarded yet challenging film made by a Black filmmaker (Melina Matsoukas), starring Black actors (Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith), about Black discrimination (“Queen & Slim,” airing on FX ). Season 4 has been eager to examine the entertainment industry’s impact on Black lives, from the Tyler Perry-inspired horror-comedy “Work Ethic” (Episode 5) to the faux-documentary on Disney’s history of Black intolerance in “The Goof Who Sat by the Door” (Episode 8).

For quite a while, “Atlanta” has been self-aware to a fault. Setting aside its meta moments, the episode descriptions are often written from the perspective of an imaginary viewer — someone who’s not always pleased with how the entry turns out. Season 3’s premiere “synopsis” reads: “Wow it’s been a minute. I mean, I like this episode about the troubled kid but we waited 50 years for this?” Episode 2 features the line, “They be trying too hard to go viral,” and Episode 3 simply says: “Season 1 was better.”

Even in esteem, “Atlanta” has faced its fair share of criticism. Season 3 was met with repeated frustrations and a comparably muted reaction. The show’s treatment of Van (and women in general) has been a sticking point (as acknowledged in the Season 3, Episode 9 synopsis: “Why do they hate black women so much?”). Even Donald Glover, when interviewing himself , made sure to question (and get defensive about) his Blackness.

Embracing the expected backlash can be a quick way to diffuse it, like how Earn’s button to the cold open — “You could’ve ended it stronger than that” — speaks to more than just Paper Boi’s improvised “Old McAlfred” lyrics. But there’s a bitterness in “Atlanta’s” offscreen response to disapproval that’s echoed in Demarcus’ speech. By the end, he wants to lock the doors and force Alfred to eat a dish that might kill him. He demands support, even when it’s clear these particular patrons simply aren’t buying what he’s selling. They’re in the mood for something else, and whether they should eat the sushi or not is beside the point.

That makes the ridiculous, uproarious ending such a relief. When Darius bursts in and punches Demarcus in the face, rushing his friends outside to a pink Maserati filled with delicious Popeye’s sandwiches, it’s as though Glover and the “Atlanta” team are throwing their hands up. Life’s too short. People shouldn’t have to eat their vegetables or sushi or artsy prestige TV if today’s a day they really need dessert, Popeye’s, or just a few laughs. Perhaps, at times, “Atlanta” took itself too seriously, but in the end, it recognizes the value of its own duality: giving the people something they’ve never seen before and giving the people what they want.

So was “Atlanta” a dream? A good trip? A bad one? Oddly enough, “It Was All a Dream” allows all three interpretations. The Popeye’s ad Darius sees at the beginning could be evidence that his chicken-craving brain cooked up Earn, Alfred, and Van’s extreme foodie experience. But his final expression — as he stares at his version of “Inception’s” spinning top: a thicc or not thicc Jude Judy — is that same state of anxious confusion we saw with Earn before. Is he just waking up, or is he still in the deprivation chamber? Are any of us? Whatever your preferred answer, it’s hard to argue the experience hasn’t been better with “Atlanta” to help us through. Perhaps all that really matters is the last four words of Episode 10’s synopsis:

“You know what? As much as I hated this show, I think I’m gonna miss it.”

Grade: B+

Final Notes:

– There were at least a few nods to the series premiere in the series finale. In addition to the Demarcus / Ahmad connection, the most obvious easter egg is Darius’ line, “That almost always certainly means no.” In Season 4, Episode 10, he was responding to Earn’s insincere agreement to try out a sensory deprivation tank, but in Season 1, Episode 1, it’s close to what Darius says when Earn’s father, Raleigh (Isiah Whitlock Jr.), refuses to let him measure his tree.

– When it came to Darius specifically, this was a stirring, ideal ending. Seeing him continue to mourn his brother, to keep working on bettering himself, to stick by his friends, no matter the cost — after emotional wrap-ups for Earn, Van, and Alfred in previous weeks, it’s more than fitting for “Atlanta” to end on its quiet, offbeat heart. (Well, “quiet” when he’s not yelling at a stranger to “WAKE UP!”)

– “Thicc Judge Judy.” What a way to go out.

FX’s “Atlanta” is available in its entirety on Hulu .

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Fire Country’ Is Hot, ‘The Real Love Boat’ Is Not: 10 New Broadcast Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers

Ranking the viewership of new fall broadcast series sounds easy — but like everything else about TV, it’s more complicated than it looks. Consider this ranking an educated snapshot. IndieWire elected to rank freshman series by the overall-viewer averages of their series premieres. These Nielsen numbers include any viewer (age 2 or older) and counts one week of delayed viewing. We’ve included ratings in the key adults 18-49 demographics but elected to rank shows by total viewers. This lets us avoid tied rankings and provides more-digestible numbers, but it disproportionately rewards older-skewing shows (i.e., CBS). In general, CBS was the uncontested...
ALASKA STATE
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone’s First TV Show, ‘Tulsa King,’ Is All in Good Fun

“Yellowstone,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “1883” — so far, Taylor Sheridan’s steadily expanding TV universe has hewed closely to the writer-director’s breakthrough hit. And why not? Kevin Costner’s soapy family saga is a ratings juggernaut, its success credited to a setting in what’s left of America’s wild west, where the old ways of doing things clash with new ideas of right and wrong. A prequel, “1883,” ditches any pretense by abandoning the present to live fully in the past. Surrounding the Duttons’ actual ancestors are colonizers and covered wagons, shootouts and scenic vistas. If Costner represents the last of the cowboys,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IndieWire

On ‘Atlanta,’ Music Always Showed Us Where We Were

If music is a tool that helps viewers gain a better emotional understanding of what they’re watching, then “Atlanta” wielded the songs on its soundtrack like a tricked-out Leatherman with 19 distinct uses (including three different types of can opener). Music playing such a significant role shouldn’t be surprising for a series whose protagonist, Earn Marks (Donald Glover), is managing the burgeoning rap career of his cousin, Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry). But that music had a versatility tailored to match “Atlanta,” a show where a harrowing trip to a showbiz house of horrors and a genuinely touching tribute to an animated classic were equally at home.
IndieWire

Sylvester Stallone Says He and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Really Disliked Each Other Immensely’ in the 1980s

They just don’t make action movie stars like they used to. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone dominated the box office in the 1980s with their hyper-masculine, star-driven brand of action movies: a feat some studios, but no actor has fully replicated since. You’d think the experience would have bonded the titans of industry, but Stallone says that shared experience is precisely why they weren’t always friends. In a new interview with Forbes to promote his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King,” Stallone waxed nostalgic about his rivalry with Schwarzenegger and their eventual ability to mend fences by teaming up for “The Expendables”...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IndieWire

Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’

Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
IndieWire

Anya Taylor-Joy Turned Down Disney Offer to Make ‘The Witch’ with Robert Eggers

After collaborating on “The Witch” and “The Northman,” Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert Eggers are an inseparable duo in the minds of many cinephiles. But if one day in Taylor-Joy’s life had gone differently, that collaboration may have never come to fruition. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Taylor-Joy recalled the experience of being cast in Eggers’ “The Witch.” The film was the actress’ first major screen credit, but she almost made her acting debut on a very different kind of project. As it turns out, she was offered the role in “The Witch” on the same day she received another...
IndieWire

Dave Chappelle ‘SNL’ Monologue Condemned by Anti-Defamation League CEO as Backlash Grows

Dave Chappelle’s latest “Saturday Night Live” monologue is predictably beginning to attract controversy, but not for the reasons that many expected it would. The comedian managed to steer clear of the gender and sexuality-related issues that often get him into trouble, but his jokes about America’s recent problems with antisemitism have generated some backlash that only appears to be growing. Chappelle devoted a considerable portion of his 15-minute monologue making fun of Kanye West and Kyrie Irving for their recent antisemitic remarks. He began by mocking their PR blunders, pointing out that Kanye should have apologized to “buy himself some time”...
MISSOURI STATE
IndieWire

Anne Heche Estate Sued for $2 Million Over ‘Negligence’ and Emotional Distress Following Car Crash

The woman in the home into which Anne Heche fatally drove her car is suing the late actress’ estate for $2 million. Heche drove her car into a Mar Vista home in Los Angeles on August 5. The car caught fire and “heavily damaged” the house, according to Los Angeles Fire Department representative Brian Humphrey. Heche later died August 12 after being taken off of life support while in a coma. Now, Lynne Mishele is suing the Heche estate. Michele, who was renting the Mar Vista home at the time of the crash, is seeking “at least $2 million” in damages for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Margot Robbie Almost Quit Acting After ‘Wolf of Wall Street’: Instant Fame Was ‘Pretty Awful’

Margot Robbie may have bared all onscreen for “The Wolf of Wall Street,” but the true nakedness occurred after the film premiered. Robbie recalled the overnight success she found following the debut of Martin Scorsese’s film co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio. Scene-stealing Robbie was age 22 at the time, and had come off of the Australian TV series “Neighbours” and the short-lived ABC ’60s drama “Pan Am.” The role of DiCaprio’s mistress-turned-wife in “The Wolf of Wall Street” skyrocketed Robbie’s career stateside, marking one of her first movie roles. “Something was happening in those early stages and it was all pretty awful,” Robbie told...
IndieWire

Steven Spielberg Is Still Texting Michelle Williams Family Photos Over a Year After ‘Fabelmans’

Michelle Williams is now part of Steven Spielberg’s family for real. The four-time Oscar-nominated actress revealed that “The Fabelmans” director Spielberg still sends her photos of his parents, Leah Adler and Arnold Spielberg, over a year after wrapping production on his autobiographical film. Williams plays Mitzi, based on Adler, while Paul Dano is Spielberg’s surrogate father as Burt Fabelman. “We’re still talking about his parents. We were just texting about his parents,” Williams said during the MoMA Contenders series panel post-screening. “I am still getting family photos, things I have never seen, and the archives and the memories and the love.” “The Fabelmans”...
IndieWire

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Post-Credits Scene Delivers an Emotional Surprise

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for both “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and its post-credits scene.] Given everything that happened in the lead-up to making “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” — from the immediate high expectations for a sequel after the first film proved to be such a smash hit to the shocking death of its beloved star Chadwick Boseman — its existence feels a touch miraculous. At the very least, it feels distinctly emotional, not often a term reserved for Marvel sequels. Ryan Coogler’s much-hyped follow-up gracefully tackles Boseman’s passing (by gracefully tackling his character, King T’Challa, aka Black Panther’s own...
IndieWire

Every Episode of ‘Andor’ Is a Trap

The last three episodes of “Andor” featured a prison without bars, but part of both the thrill and the pathos of the latest “Star Wars” series is that Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) has felt like a captive of the Empire the entire time. Everyone in “Andor” is trapped, often visually through the sculpted, strong lines of Luke Hull’s incredible production design, and always through the eye of the camera, helmed in the first three episodes and Episodes 8 through 10 by director Toby Haynes. The last full scene of Episode 10, a rare face-to-face meeting in which double-agent Lonni Jung (Robert...
IndieWire

‘The Crown’ Season 5 Debuts as Number 1 on Netflix’s Weekly Top 10

“The Crown” remains Netflix royalty. The fifth season of Peter Morgan’s Queen Elizabeth II biopic series has debuted at the top of the streamer’s Top 10 English language chart, for the November 7 through 13 viewing window. According to figures provided by Netflix, the fifth season of the series has been watched for 107.39 million hours since its premiere on November 9. Previously, it was reported that the show was watched by over 1.1 million viewers in the United Kingdom on its launch day. Even more impressively, that figure from Overnights.tv only counts people who watched the show via TV, meaning...
IndieWire

ELAC Gets Another Chance in ‘Last Chance U: Basketball’ Season 2 Trailer

East Los Angeles College was a team of destiny in 2020 — and then COVID changed all our fates. Well, the ELAC Huskies and head hoops coach John Mosley are back — and so are Greg Whiteley’s cameras for Season 2 of Netflix sports-documentary series “Last Chance U: Basketball.” The sophomore season for the spinoff of Whiteley’s JUCO football docuseries “Last Chance U” will premiere December 13 on the streaming service. Netflix released a trailer on Tuesday; check it out below. Beyond Mosley, you won’t see a whole lot of familiar faces in the sneak preview. That’s kind of the nature of...
IndieWire

Lindsay Lohan Pitched a ‘Mean Girls’ Mid-Credits Scene for ‘Falling for Christmas’

Lindsay Lohan’s “Falling for Christmas” almost fetched a “Mean Girls” callback. While lead star and executive producer Lohan belts a few bars of “Jingle Bell Rock” in the Netflix Christmas romantic comedy (and simultaneously released a holiday single), the “Mean Girls” alum said that fully recreating the iconic talent show dance sequence would cross a line for its legacy. “It was my brilliant idea to bring it up in a conversation with the directors and the producers. I was like, ‘Oh, wouldn’t it be fun if we did a blooper reel at the end and we all kind of did the Christmas...
IndieWire

‘1923’ Teaser: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Officially Join the ‘Yellowstone’ Universe

It’s a big weekend for Taylor Sheridan fans. The prolific TV creator’s latest show, the Sylvester Stallone-led mafia drama “Tulsa King,” begins streaming on Paramount+ tonight, following the season premiere of Sheridan’s flagship series “Yellowstone.” And if that wasn’t enough excitement, Paramount has released a trailer for the latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923.” Much like the hit prequel series “1883,” “1923” takes place in the year 1923. It follows an earlier generation of the Dutton family as they move towards building what becomes known as Yellowstone Ranch. “1923” was originally titled “1932,” but the name was changed when the show’s creative team...
IndieWire

Seth Rogen Parodied Christopher Walken’s Iconic ‘Pulp Fiction’ Monologue Using a Menorah as a Kid

Seth Rogen may be pitching a “Pulp Fiction” reboot, with a twist. During the MoMA Contenders series panel for Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical film “The Fabelmans,” Rogen revealed that he used to make home videos with current writing and producing partner Evan Goldberg. A particularly “quite disgusting” comedy the duo filmed together involved a spoof remake of Quentin Tarantino’s Oscar-winning “Pulp Fiction” with one key update. “I was a big ‘Pulp Fiction’ fan, and I’m Jewish as well, that plays into the story,” Rogen said. “I was recently watching a scene, me and my friend Evan [Goldberg] who is still my writing partner to this...
IndieWire

Where Is ‘Andor’s’ Massive Audience? Blame Disney for Too Many Bad ‘Star Wars’ Stories

Even with one of cinema’s all-time great villains as its walking, wheezing symbol, the Empire’s atrocities have never been emphasized to the extent felt in “Andor.” From the unprovoked hostilities Cassian (Diego Luna) responds to in the premiere (reminiscent of behavior by certain bullies in blue) to Episode 10’s run-for-your-life prison break — sparked by the discovery that the Empire isn’t just lying about releasing its inmates, but killing everyone who might realize they’re serving a never-ending sentence — the way showrunner Tony Gilroy meticulously constructs the Rebel forces’ motivation is acutely intense. By the time Cassian exclaims, “I’d rather...
IndieWire

IndieWire

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy