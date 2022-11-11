Kevin Conroy, Iconic Voice of Animated Batman, Dead at 66

Kevin Conroy, best known for voicing Bruce Wayne (and his masked alter ego) in decades of Batman projects, has died. He was 66.

“It is with profound sadness that I send this to you today: Kevin Conroy, the quintessential voice of Batman, and a dear friend to so many of us, has passed away,” Conroy’s rep confirmed to TVLine in a statement.

Conroy made his debut as the voice of Batman in 1992 with Batman: The Animated Series, a role he would later reprise in a handful of other movies and shows, including Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Superman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond, Justice League, Justice League Unlimited and The Killing Joke (pictured above).

Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker opposite Conroy’s Batman in many of the projects mentioned above, had this to say about his co-star and friend: “Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”

Adds Warner Bros. Animation: “[We are] saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy.”

The actor made his first and only appearance as live-action Bruce Wayne in 2019 during the Batwoman portion of The Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

Conroy’s TV resume also included plenty of non-Batman credits, including roles on Another World, Search for Tomorrow, Dynasty, Matlock and Murphy Brown.

How will you remember Conroy? Drop a comment with your favorite work(s) below.