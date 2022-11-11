ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Semitruck wreck along Desert South Boulevard in El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semitruck collision was reported early Monday morning in El Paso's Upper Valley. It happened along Desert South Boulevard before Redd Road. The vehicle wrecked in a ditch alongside the roadway. It's unknown what caused the crash. As of 9 a.m. the crash site...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

All lanes reopen on US 54 at Kenworthy after crash

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on US 54 at Kenworthy reopened after a crash after a crash Tuesday evening. It's unknown if there are any injuries. It's unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the topmost...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy

EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death

EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2-vehicle crash reported on Dyer, McCombs Monday night

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on Dyer Street and McCombs Street in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash involved two vehicles. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso opposes $18 million rate increase proposed by Texas Gas Service

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — There could be a significant increase in gas bills coming for both residential and commercial Texas gas customers. The Texas Gas Service filed a rate increase application with the Railroad commission of Texas, which regulates natural gas utilities in the state, to consolidate three service areas.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fire damages mobile home in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A mobile home was damaged after a fire in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. The fire happened on Holiday Avenue around 1 a.m. The residents of the home were able to get out and called 911 after they detected smoke. Firefighters arrived and found active...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Police stop stolen vehicle along Foster Street in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police stopped an alleged suspect from getting away in a reported stolen vehicle Tuesday. Police conducted a felony stop in front of the Good News Thrift Store along Foster Street near Solano Drive. A police official stated they had a person in...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Power lines to be replaced in East El Paso impacting commuters

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Electric started improvements on its electrical infrastructure along N. Zaragoza Road to Saul Kleinfeld Drive Monday morning. The project will consist of replacing transmission and distribution powerlines and the installation of steel poles to ensure reliability in electrical services, according to a news release provided by the utility company.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a crash in Central El Paso, according to First Responders. The collision happened near the intersection of Paisano Dr. and Cortez Dr., just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Special traffic investigators were not called out to the scene following the The post One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Longtime El Paso activist, conservationist Judy Ackerman dies at age 69

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Judy Ackerman, a well-known community activist, veteran, conservationist and supporter of voters rights — died on Sunday, Nov. 6, her friends announced in a news release Monday night. She was 69 years old after battling cancer since 2015. Ackerman was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was serving in […]
EL PASO, TX
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in El Paso, TX

El Paso is a beautiful and historic county on the western tip of Texas. As the county seat of El Paso County, El Paso is the largest city in the region and one of the most important cities in Texas. As a city with a distinct culture and history, El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Investigation ongoing into incident that evacuated Montwood High School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School were blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives were blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities investigated a situation at the high school, which caused more than 3,000 people, consisting of staff and students, to evacuate...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso shelter leaders have mixed reaction about the lift of Title 42

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso shelter leaders are concerned after a federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. Many of the El Paso shelters have been overwhelmed by migrants in need of help even with Title 42 in place.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Colder air brings Winterlike weather to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The chill in the air was welcomed by some El Pasoans, while others are missing the warmer temperatures. KFOX14 made its way out to the dog park at the Don Haskins Recreational Center Monday. Despite the cold weather, there was still quite a few...
EL PASO, TX

