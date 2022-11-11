Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants are Stranded and Sleeping in this Texas AirportTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other MayTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing ThemTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City StreetsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
Semitruck wreck along Desert South Boulevard in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semitruck collision was reported early Monday morning in El Paso's Upper Valley. It happened along Desert South Boulevard before Redd Road. The vehicle wrecked in a ditch alongside the roadway. It's unknown what caused the crash. As of 9 a.m. the crash site...
KFOX 14
All lanes reopen on US 54 at Kenworthy after crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on US 54 at Kenworthy reopened after a crash after a crash Tuesday evening. It's unknown if there are any injuries. It's unknown what caused the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Sign up to receive the topmost...
KVIA
Multi-car crash on US 54 North and Kenworthy
EL PASO, Texas -- There's been a serious multi-car crash in northeast El Paso, according to the Tx-Dot Traffic Camera system. Three lanes of traffic are blocked. The clearing time is unknown. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed...
KVIA
General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death
EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
KFOX 14
2 men in El Paso police custody following incident on Paisano Drive near US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several police units and Border Patrol agents were at Paisano and Executive in west El Paso Tuesday afternoon. Our news crew at the scene saw two men in police custody. Border Patrol and El Paso police were both at the scene. The details of...
KFOX 14
2-vehicle crash reported on Dyer, McCombs Monday night
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash was reported on Dyer Street and McCombs Street in northeast El Paso Monday night. The crash involved two vehicles. The crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries. We have a crew heading to the scene. This...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso opposes $18 million rate increase proposed by Texas Gas Service
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — There could be a significant increase in gas bills coming for both residential and commercial Texas gas customers. The Texas Gas Service filed a rate increase application with the Railroad commission of Texas, which regulates natural gas utilities in the state, to consolidate three service areas.
everythinglubbock.com
El Paso teen dies in Lea County 3-vehicle crash, New Mexico State Police says
LEA COUNTY, N.M. — On Monday, New Mexico State Police released information concerning a fatal three-vehicle crash which occurred in Lea County on Wednesday, November 9. The crash happened around 5:00 a.m. on State Road 128 west of Jal. According to a press release from NMSP, an eastbound 2019...
KFOX 14
Fire damages mobile home in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A mobile home was damaged after a fire in Las Cruces Tuesday morning. The fire happened on Holiday Avenue around 1 a.m. The residents of the home were able to get out and called 911 after they detected smoke. Firefighters arrived and found active...
KFOX 14
Murder case involving 2 shooting victims in northeast El Paso remains unsolved
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The murder case where a 52-year-old man was found dead inside a home in northeast El Paso remains unsolved. The victim, who remains unidentified, was found dead inside a home at 8601 Robert Drive on Thursday. Police said police officers responded to a call...
KFOX 14
Police stop stolen vehicle along Foster Street in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces police stopped an alleged suspect from getting away in a reported stolen vehicle Tuesday. Police conducted a felony stop in front of the Good News Thrift Store along Foster Street near Solano Drive. A police official stated they had a person in...
KFOX 14
Power lines to be replaced in East El Paso impacting commuters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Electric started improvements on its electrical infrastructure along N. Zaragoza Road to Saul Kleinfeld Drive Monday morning. The project will consist of replacing transmission and distribution powerlines and the installation of steel poles to ensure reliability in electrical services, according to a news release provided by the utility company.
Las Cruces police: Vehicles can be stolen in seconds if you leave them idling to warm up
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police want to remind motorists who warm up their vehicles to refrain from leaving them unattended as they can be stolen within seconds. With cooler morning temperatures approaching, many drivers start their vehicles and leave them idling and unattended for extended periods of time to defrost windows or […]
One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a crash in Central El Paso, according to First Responders. The collision happened near the intersection of Paisano Dr. and Cortez Dr., just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Special traffic investigators were not called out to the scene following the The post One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash appeared first on KVIA.
Longtime El Paso activist, conservationist Judy Ackerman dies at age 69
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Judy Ackerman, a well-known community activist, veteran, conservationist and supporter of voters rights — died on Sunday, Nov. 6, her friends announced in a news release Monday night. She was 69 years old after battling cancer since 2015. Ackerman was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was serving in […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in El Paso, TX
El Paso is a beautiful and historic county on the western tip of Texas. As the county seat of El Paso County, El Paso is the largest city in the region and one of the most important cities in Texas. As a city with a distinct culture and history, El...
KFOX 14
Investigation ongoing into incident that evacuated Montwood High School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some streets surrounding Montwood High School were blocked off to traffic. Saul Kleinfeld, Firehouse and Bob Mitchell drives were blocked off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities investigated a situation at the high school, which caused more than 3,000 people, consisting of staff and students, to evacuate...
KFOX 14
El Paso shelter leaders have mixed reaction about the lift of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Some El Paso shelter leaders are concerned after a federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. Many of the El Paso shelters have been overwhelmed by migrants in need of help even with Title 42 in place.
What Was the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In El Paso History?
The end of November in El Paso means the end of fall at the beginning of winter when the Sun City loses its warmth. But after setting some record-hot temperatures during the summer, what should El Paso expect this winter?. According to a report by Texas Monthly,. The farmer's almanac...
KFOX 14
Colder air brings Winterlike weather to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The chill in the air was welcomed by some El Pasoans, while others are missing the warmer temperatures. KFOX14 made its way out to the dog park at the Don Haskins Recreational Center Monday. Despite the cold weather, there was still quite a few...
