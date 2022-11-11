Read full article on original website
Fox17
Student removed from Muskegon High School after BB gun found
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A teen is suspected of bringing a gun to Muskegon High School on Tuesday. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says a school resource officer was informed that a student at the school was carrying a weapon on school property. We’re told officers and the school’s staff...
Suspect accused of shooting and killing man in Norton Shores bar takes plea deal
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man avoided trial and potential life sentence, if convicted, by accepting prosecutor’s plea offer for charges stemming from a fatal shooting inside a Norton Shores bar. Kyle Decker Robbins faced open murder, among other charges, in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old...
Fox17
1 stabbed, suspect arrested in Kalamazoo armed robbery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after an individual was stabbed during an armed robbery in Kalamazoo Monday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says a 52-year-old resident from Kalamazoo was stabbed multiple times near North and Burdick streets before 9 a.m. We’re told the...
Fox17
Battle Creek Police: two arrested after vape shop sting
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people are in custody after Battle Creek police conducted a sting on four vape shops suspected of selling vape products to minors. Police say they were tipped off by parents and other agencies about local shops potentially selling vape products to minors. Today, the police say they acted on that information and performed a sting.
Deputies searching for armed suspect in Muskegon Co.
Deputies in Muskegon County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous suspect who is on the run.
Police looking for runaway Allegan County teenager
Police are looking for a runaway teenager in the Allegan County area.
WWMTCw
Victim of road rage car crash on US-131 recounts wreck, suspect still not found
PORTAGE, Mich. — More than a year and a half later, the victim of a road rage crash on US-131 was ready to recount the horrific wreck that landed her and her then 6-year-old daughter in the hospital. Portage Police have still not found the driver they said fled...
Police dog stabbed during standoff with barricaded gunman
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A police dog suffered serious stab injuries early Monday, Nov. 14, during a overnight standoff with a man who fired multiple gunshots, Grand Rapids police said. The dog suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. The incident began just before 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of...
GRPD: Standoff suspect arrested after stabbing police dog
A suspect stabbed a police dog during a standoff in northwest Grand Rapids early Monday morning.
Sheriff: Two men steal woman's car after asking for a lift
Deputies in Ottawa County are investigating a carjacking in Georgetown Township. Two men stole a woman's car after requesting a ride home
WNEM
Police: Two dead, two injured following domestic incident
MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police are investigating a domestic incident where three people were shot and a suspect took their own life. Early Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired within the Isabella Reservation boundaries. At the scene, officers found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
wincountry.com
State Police asking for help with search for runaway juvenile
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post is seeking help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Raven McBride of Laketown Township was last seen on Friday, October 21 around 8:30 p.m. when she told her family she was taking the dogs outside. McBride...
WWMTCw
Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body found in the Grand River was identified Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Friday by a fisherman under the Bridge Street Bridge, and his cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results, according to officers.
Portage man killed in Sprinkle Road crash
A 51-year-old Portage man is dead after a crash on Sprinkle Road near the I-94 overpass Monday morning.
Troopers Respond to Shooting Death in Newago Co.
Michigan State Troopers from the Hart Post say they are on scene at a shooting death in Newaygo County. It happened near the corner of Sleeper Ave. and W. 80th St south of Fremont. Troopers say despite rumors on social media, there does not appear to be any threat to...
State police: Deadly head-on crash, passing semi spills 80k lbs. of corn
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating a deadly head-on crash in Kent County between a semi-truck and a car.
wincountry.com
Two separate crashes occur within 1 hour of each other during Tuesday’s snowy morning commute
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Tuesday morning’s wintery weather caused a number of challenges for drivers in Kalamazoo County. Law enforcement reported two separate crashes during the prime commuting hours with the first occurring around 7:30 a.m. in Portage. It happened when two cars collided on West Milham...
Michigan man arrested for meth after car chase with police
He has been charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine
Fox17
Chickens die in South Haven barn fire
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — First responders worked to put out a barn fire in South Haven Tuesday afternoon. South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says the barn was fully engulfed upon firefighters’ arrival near the intersection at 36th Avenue and 72nd Street. The fire resulted in the deaths...
Sheriff: Driver arrested for having meth, running from police in Montcalm Co.
The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office says an attempted traffic stop led to a man’s arrest for having and intending to deliver drugs.
