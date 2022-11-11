ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 4

Related
Fox17

Student removed from Muskegon High School after BB gun found

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A teen is suspected of bringing a gun to Muskegon High School on Tuesday. The Muskegon Police Department (MPD) says a school resource officer was informed that a student at the school was carrying a weapon on school property. We’re told officers and the school’s staff...
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

1 stabbed, suspect arrested in Kalamazoo armed robbery

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after an individual was stabbed during an armed robbery in Kalamazoo Monday morning. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says a 52-year-old resident from Kalamazoo was stabbed multiple times near North and Burdick streets before 9 a.m. We’re told the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek Police: two arrested after vape shop sting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people are in custody after Battle Creek police conducted a sting on four vape shops suspected of selling vape products to minors. Police say they were tipped off by parents and other agencies about local shops potentially selling vape products to minors. Today, the police say they acted on that information and performed a sting.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WNEM

Police: Two dead, two injured following domestic incident

MT PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police are investigating a domestic incident where three people were shot and a suspect took their own life. Early Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of shots fired within the Isabella Reservation boundaries. At the scene, officers found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wincountry.com

State Police asking for help with search for runaway juvenile

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police (MSP) Wayland Post is seeking help in locating a runaway juvenile. 16-year-old Raven McBride of Laketown Township was last seen on Friday, October 21 around 8:30 p.m. when she told her family she was taking the dogs outside. McBride...
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMTCw

Body of man found in Grand River identified, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A body found in the Grand River was identified Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The body of Scott Hardy, 41, was found Friday by a fisherman under the Bridge Street Bridge, and his cause of death is unknown pending autopsy results, according to officers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Chickens die in South Haven barn fire

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — First responders worked to put out a barn fire in South Haven Tuesday afternoon. South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says the barn was fully engulfed upon firefighters’ arrival near the intersection at 36th Avenue and 72nd Street. The fire resulted in the deaths...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy