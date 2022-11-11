ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Oxford High School in need of holiday lights to put up throughout school

OXFORD, Mich. — One year after the tragedy at Oxford High School, students and volunteers will be putting up holiday lights throughout the school and only have one week to do it. The school is asking for donations of holiday lights to cover the entire building with them. See...
USPS Operation Santa actively looking for volunteers

FLINT, Mich. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking for volunteers to answer letters to Santa. Once verified, volunteers can look through letters children have written to Santa. When they find one that strikes their fancy, they can purchase a gift for the writer and send it...
FLINT, MI
Genesee County's most dangerous intersections 2021

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Auto Law revealed the most dangerous intersections in Genesee County. This is based on police car accident reported data for 2021. The Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in Genesee County for 2021 are:. Hill Rd at Fenton Rd, Grand Blanc Township: Total crashes -...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Grammy award winner Shaggy visits Genesee County Jail for IGNITE graduation

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Inmates graduating from the IGNITE program had a very special guest on Tuesday. Award winning music artist Shaggy was a special keynote speaker for the graduation ceremony. I.G.N.I.T.E., which stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education, is an educational program to help inmates...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
New study finds Michigan roads are most potholed in nation

WEST MICHIGAN — Harsh winters and the resulting freeze-thaw cycle have placed Michigan at the very top of an undesirable list. A new study, conducted by Quote Wizard using Google analytics and statistics, found that Michigan ranks worst in the nation for potholes. University of Michigan study: Coffee could...
MICHIGAN STATE
Gov. Whitmer proclaims November as 'Michigan Craft Beverage' month

LANSING, Mich. — As the holiday season kicks off, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed November as Michigan Craft Beverage month on Monday to recognize Michigan's craft beverage industry's economic development and social benefits. “Michigan is home to some of the best breweries, wineries, cideries, and distilleries in the nation, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan DNR sees spike in hunting and fishing license purchases

LANSING, Mich. — Data released by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shows a rise in the number of hunting licenses purchased by out-of-state visitors through Oct. 31. Nonresident hunting license purchases jumped to 21,723, an increase of nearly 4% from hunting licenses bought through Oct. 31, 2021, according...
MICHIGAN STATE
Police: non-fatal shooting on Barbara Dr in Flint, juvenile injured

FLINT, Mich. — Flint police responded to a shooting on Barbara Dr in Flint early Tuesday morning and found a juvenile injured. On November 15, just after midnight, police said a juvenile suffered from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest from a reported shooting at the 1700 block of Barbara Dr.
FLINT, MI
Crews prepare for winter weather as snow hits mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan is starting seeing snowfall on Tuesday, and it is expected to continue. Crews are prepared to get out on the roads. "All of our trucks, they've changed the blades on them and we are starting to fill them up with salt," said Kylie Dontje from Genesee County Road Commission. "We also have an anti-stain mixture that it's a liquid that we use, so some of our trucks have been filling up with that and it's going to be all hands on deck."
LAPEER, MI
Shooting reported on Pierson and Kermit in Flint

FLINT, Mich. — Flint Police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Pierson Rd and Kermit St on the City's north side. The shooting happened on November 14 in the plaza of Burger and Pizza Land, across the street from Marathon gas station.
FLINT, MI
Flint City Council selects new leadership

FLINT, Mich. – Flint City Council is changing direction with leadership electing a new president, v.p. and finance chair. 7th ward councilwoman Allie Herkenroder now holds the top spot. 2nd ward councilwoman Ladel Lewis is now the new number two. 4th ward councilwoman Judy Priestly has taken over as...
FLINT, MI
Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Bill aimed at harsher punishments for drive-by shootings stuck in limbo

FLINT, Mich. — A 14-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the 2900 Block of Branch Rd in Flint—two years after the death of 3-year-old Messiah Williams. Right now, Messiah's Law is still on hold, which is currently going through state legislature. Messiah's grandfather said he...
FLINT, MI

