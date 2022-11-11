Read full article on original website
Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition aims to fill trailer with supplies for veterans in need
You have the opportunity to help Mid-Michigan veterans in need this holiday season. The Great Lakes Bay Veterans Coalition is back with their Fill the Trailer event. Through the end of November, donations are being collected for hygiene kits to be made and distributed through the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw.
Fire at Flint Central High School raises question on what to do with abandoned building
FLINT, Mich. — Following the fire at the abandoned Flint Central High School building, there is still question on what will happen next with the building. Recently, the old Flint Central High School was intentionally set on fire, according to Flint's Fire Chief. The fire originated on the first...
Oxford High School in need of holiday lights to put up throughout school
OXFORD, Mich. — One year after the tragedy at Oxford High School, students and volunteers will be putting up holiday lights throughout the school and only have one week to do it. The school is asking for donations of holiday lights to cover the entire building with them. See...
USPS Operation Santa actively looking for volunteers
FLINT, Mich. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is looking for volunteers to answer letters to Santa. Once verified, volunteers can look through letters children have written to Santa. When they find one that strikes their fancy, they can purchase a gift for the writer and send it...
Snow removal businesses stress about upcoming demand as they struggle to hire
FLINT, Mich. — The snow Tuesday has many companies thinking about how they're going to handle the demand this year for snow removal. Many of those businesses have gone out of business following the pandemic, and the ones that are still operating are having trouble staffing people. Businesses in...
Oakland County educator wins Excellence in Education award from Michigan Lottery
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — A Stoney Creek High School teacher was awarded with an Excellence in Education award Tuesday from the Michigan Lottery. On November 15, Steven Brook received an Excellence in Education award for his meticulous preparation and keeping students engaged, according to the Michigan Lottery. The Michigan...
Genesee County's most dangerous intersections 2021
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan Auto Law revealed the most dangerous intersections in Genesee County. This is based on police car accident reported data for 2021. The Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in Genesee County for 2021 are:. Hill Rd at Fenton Rd, Grand Blanc Township: Total crashes -...
Grammy award winner Shaggy visits Genesee County Jail for IGNITE graduation
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Inmates graduating from the IGNITE program had a very special guest on Tuesday. Award winning music artist Shaggy was a special keynote speaker for the graduation ceremony. I.G.N.I.T.E., which stands for Inmate Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education, is an educational program to help inmates...
New study finds Michigan roads are most potholed in nation
WEST MICHIGAN — Harsh winters and the resulting freeze-thaw cycle have placed Michigan at the very top of an undesirable list. A new study, conducted by Quote Wizard using Google analytics and statistics, found that Michigan ranks worst in the nation for potholes. University of Michigan study: Coffee could...
Gov. Whitmer proclaims November as 'Michigan Craft Beverage' month
LANSING, Mich. — As the holiday season kicks off, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed November as Michigan Craft Beverage month on Monday to recognize Michigan's craft beverage industry's economic development and social benefits. “Michigan is home to some of the best breweries, wineries, cideries, and distilleries in the nation, and...
Michigan DNR sees spike in hunting and fishing license purchases
LANSING, Mich. — Data released by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shows a rise in the number of hunting licenses purchased by out-of-state visitors through Oct. 31. Nonresident hunting license purchases jumped to 21,723, an increase of nearly 4% from hunting licenses bought through Oct. 31, 2021, according...
Police: non-fatal shooting on Barbara Dr in Flint, juvenile injured
FLINT, Mich. — Flint police responded to a shooting on Barbara Dr in Flint early Tuesday morning and found a juvenile injured. On November 15, just after midnight, police said a juvenile suffered from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest from a reported shooting at the 1700 block of Barbara Dr.
Crews prepare for winter weather as snow hits mid-Michigan
Mid-Michigan is starting seeing snowfall on Tuesday, and it is expected to continue. Crews are prepared to get out on the roads. "All of our trucks, they've changed the blades on them and we are starting to fill them up with salt," said Kylie Dontje from Genesee County Road Commission. "We also have an anti-stain mixture that it's a liquid that we use, so some of our trucks have been filling up with that and it's going to be all hands on deck."
Shooting reported on Pierson and Kermit in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — Flint Police and Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Pierson Rd and Kermit St on the City's north side. The shooting happened on November 14 in the plaza of Burger and Pizza Land, across the street from Marathon gas station.
Flint City Council selects new leadership
FLINT, Mich. – Flint City Council is changing direction with leadership electing a new president, v.p. and finance chair. 7th ward councilwoman Allie Herkenroder now holds the top spot. 2nd ward councilwoman Ladel Lewis is now the new number two. 4th ward councilwoman Judy Priestly has taken over as...
Ascension St. Mary's in Saginaw holds free health screening event for World Diabetes Day
SAGINAW, Mich. - According to the CDC, approximately 1 out of 10 people in the United States have diabetes, and 1 out of 3 people have prediabetes. In addition, the CDC also says nearly 1 in 5 adults aren’t even aware they have the condition. Understanding diabetes is the...
Lansing resident arrested in fatal shooting near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The accused shooter that killed a 21-year-old man near Western Michigan University's campus has been taken into custody. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety worked with the Lansing Police Department to identify the suspect as a Lansing resident. Shooting: Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan...
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
Michiganders getting help to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in November to help lower the cost of groceries ahead of Thanksgiving. Her office says additional assistance is expected to help more than 1.3...
Bill aimed at harsher punishments for drive-by shootings stuck in limbo
FLINT, Mich. — A 14-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday morning at the 2900 Block of Branch Rd in Flint—two years after the death of 3-year-old Messiah Williams. Right now, Messiah's Law is still on hold, which is currently going through state legislature. Messiah's grandfather said he...
