Mid-Michigan is starting seeing snowfall on Tuesday, and it is expected to continue. Crews are prepared to get out on the roads. "All of our trucks, they've changed the blades on them and we are starting to fill them up with salt," said Kylie Dontje from Genesee County Road Commission. "We also have an anti-stain mixture that it's a liquid that we use, so some of our trucks have been filling up with that and it's going to be all hands on deck."

LAPEER, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO