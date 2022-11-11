MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A long stretch of colder than normal weather is in progress across Alabama. The showers and sprinkles from this morning have departed, now we’ll see a cloudy and dry night with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Even colder air settles into the state tomorrow and Thursday, with afternoon temperatures staying stuck in the upper 40s to mid 50s through at least the end of the weekend! Considering our average high this time of year is still 70°, that’s some impressive cold for mid-November.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO