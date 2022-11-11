Read full article on original website
WSFA
First Alert: Rain ends, Alabama turns even colder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A long stretch of colder than normal weather is in progress across Alabama. The showers and sprinkles from this morning have departed, now we’ll see a cloudy and dry night with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Even colder air settles into the state tomorrow and Thursday, with afternoon temperatures staying stuck in the upper 40s to mid 50s through at least the end of the weekend! Considering our average high this time of year is still 70°, that’s some impressive cold for mid-November.
WSFA
Rain comes to an end, then we turn even colder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Overnight and morning showers are starting to wrap up, but that doesn’t mean our day will get much warmer or sunnier than where we are right now. The mildest day over the next week will be today... highs will reach either side of 60° around lunchtime with a few spots in southeast Alabama trying to reach closer to 70°. When it’s not actively raining, it’s overcast and dreary.
WSFA
Advocates call for repeal of Alabama transgender youth law
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Advocates for Alabama’s LGBTQ community are standing against the Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act. They met in Montgomery Monday morning to rally for the rights of LGBTQ Alabamians. They’re calling on legislators to completely repeal the law as it faces legal challenges in federal court.
WSFA
Seniors may have difficulty finding proper flu vaccine this season
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some older Alabamians may have a more difficult time finding the appropriate flu vaccine this year. “We’ve not heard of any supply issues with flu vaccine this year, although I have heard some people saying that for the one that’s over 65, they’ve had to shop around a little bit to find the right one,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
WSFA
Doctor encourages stocking up on medicine before getting sick
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting statewide influenza-like illness is at nearly 12%. Luckily, most people can recover from the flu at home, but once you’re feeling sick the last thing you want is to go to the store and expose other people. So if you already have what you’ll need, you’re prepared.
WSFA
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
WSFA
Alabama House leaders react to midterm election results
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Republicans maintained control of the state, winning all major races in the 2022 midterms. Across the country, we didn’t see the same dominance from the GOP. After races were called for party candidates in Nevada and Arizona, the Democrats clinched control of the Senate...
