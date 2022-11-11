Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Windy days ahead
Light onshore winds will continue Sunday night, but generally speaking, conditions remain mild with cool temperatures across the valley. We start the upcoming workweek calm, but another area of low pressure triggers the return of stronger onshore winds late Tuesday night. A ridge of high pressure quickly follows, resulting in Santa Ana winds for much of Southern California.
KESQ
Wind Advisory issued November 16 at 1:51AM MST until November 16 at 2:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Patchy blowing dust expected. * WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley. In California, Southeastern. Imperial County, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. * WHEN…Until 2 PM MST /1 PM PST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions,...
KESQ
Katie Hobbs wins election for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to...
Comments / 0