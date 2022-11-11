The ICG Publicists Guild revealed the TV nominees for its 60th annual ICG Publicists Awards today. Up for its 2023 Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign are the teams behind Abbott Elementary (Warner Bros. Television/ABC), Ghosts (CBS Studios/CBS), Prey (20th Century Studios/Hulu), RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (Paramount+/ Paramount+) and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (CBS Studios/Paramount+). The award honors active members working in television whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding. Related Story 2022-23 Awards Season Calendar – Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More Related Story 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' & 'Ted...

