Binance CEO Says Vitalik Buterin will Build Proof-of-Reserves Protocol
On November 14, Twitter Spaces chat with the Binance community, Changpeng Zhao gave his thoughts on the FTX fall. Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has made additional remarks regarding the company’s quick collapse days following sending a twitter rant that sparked a run on the banks on the fallen FTX market.
Binance To Remove FTX Token Trading Pairs
With the exception of one involving its own stablecoin, Binance is terminating a number of trading pairs and contracts that use FTT, the cryptocurrency exchange revealed today. The now-defunct FTX exchange’s native utility token, FTT, offered holders reduced trading fees. Since the platform’s liquidity problem began, the token’s value has...
FTX and BTC are Opposites Says El Salvador President
The FTX collapse sent shockwaves across the globe and seriously damaged the confidence in the market. Nayib Bukele, the President of El Salvador and Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, two senior cryptocurrency enthusiasts, nevertheless, manage to break through the mist despite advancing their goal of financial independence. Bukele was...
FTX Withdraws the CFTC Application to Provide Direct Trading
The application by FTX to provide its automated margin in the United States is being withdrawn. A unit of the insolvent cryptocurrency exchange retracted its proposal to offer a cutting-edge framework for derivatives trading. The application might have enabled FTX to act as a clearing agency for derivatives while making direct margin trading possible.
Crypto.com “Accidentally” Transferred ETH Worth $400 Million to Gate.io
Crypto.com, one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the market, appears to have “accidentally” sent $400 million worth of ETH to Gate.io. The aftermath of FTX’s collapse has created a lot of FUD in the market. Many crypto enthusiasts are no longer supporting centralized crypto exchanges given the recent scandals that have happened recently.
USDC vs. USDT – Which One is Better?
The cryptocurrency market is on a rollercoaster right now. The past week has been full of scandals, and all of them hurt the market. Everything began with FTX which fell to a classic bank run. After FTX, massive projects like Solana experienced a vast decrease in price because of their centralization levels. To wrap the week up, Crypto.com – one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States – accidentally sent $400 million to the wrong wallet.
Is Sam Bankman-Fried Behind FTX Hack?
Just recently, the crypto sector experienced a tremendous crash. The catalyst of this crash was the FTX & Alameda Research balance sheet leak. Without going into details, this leak led to CZ Binance announcing a huge dump on the FTX Token (FTT), and then one thing led to another. However, something even more suspicious happened this week. After filing for bankruptcy, the FTX exchange got hacked… or so we think. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of FTX, has not been active since the 11th of November. That was the day when he announced that FTX and all of his companies are filing for bankruptcy.
During the Weekend, Sam Bankman-Fried Attempted to Raise Additional Funds
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX, believes he can gather enough money to compensate users, and he used the last weekend pursuing investment pledges with a small group of surviving staff members, according to sources familiar with the situation. The Wall Street Journal reported that it was unable to...
Michael Saylor and CZ Reiterate the Importance of Self-Custody
Michael Saylor and Changpeng “CZ” Zhao have both emphasized the importance of self-custody, stating that the latter is a fundamental human right. Due to the recent fall for FTX, there is a lot of FUD ongoing. Users are no longer trusting crypto exchanges. Now, more than ever, crypto influencers are trying to educate the community regarding the best practices to ensure security.
US Congressman Believes FTX CEOs Prevented Crypto Regulation
US Congressman Brad Sherman believes that FTX executives are one of the reasons why crypto regulation has been slow in the US. Brad Sherman, who is highly skeptical toward cryptocurrencies, believes that among many other reasons, FTX CEOs are one of the main reasons why crypto regulation in the US has halted and not progressed in the last few months.
The $400M Scandal Of Crypto.com Was “Business as Usual” For Its CEO
Another major cryptocurrency exchange that attracted attention for its extravagant spending during the previous year’s bull market is in difficulty as users question the state of its finances and draw the unavoidable comparison to the recently collapsed FTX exchange. However, Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek urges not to worry because...
Elon Musk Believes Bitcoin (BTC) Can Rebound
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has recently stated that Bitcoin (BTC) could overcome its challenges, but that it may take a while to do so. In a recent exchange of tweets on Elon Musk’s newly acquired Twitter, Musk stated that Bitcoin can overcome its current challenges. According to Musk, BTC will survive amidst all the recent controversies regarding cryptocurrencies.
Crypto.com Users Experience Withdrawal Delays
After FTX’s bank run, all cryptocurrency exchanges have been under a microscope by the crypto community. From Binance to Crypto.com, all exchanges are trying to be as transparent as possible by making everything regarding their users’ funds public. Of course, they are doing so without violating any individual’s privacy. Binance is proving itself as the leader of the crypto industry by ensuring that everything is transparent. They recently made their cold wallet holdings public and even topped up their Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) to $1 billion. Following their example, Crypto.com did the same, with Kris Marszalek, the CEO of the company, tweeting the exchange’s “Proof of Reserve.” Nevertheless, this tweet caused a bit of FUD in the market because the exchange’s second-biggest reserve asset was Shiba Inu (SHIB).
