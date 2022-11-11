ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 7

Carolyn
4d ago

That’s what they do to us african-Americans try to print the worse as well get the worse picture. But overall she is a beautiful lady (Queen) and yes I’m playing the race card. And Sally you are very colorful as well. Now come for me🤔

Reply
3
kristen beckham
4d ago

Why do you have to post such a bad photo of her. She’s a lovely person and she’s doing a fantastic job.

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Texts/email updates: Duval County bus delay warning begins Monday

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday, Nov. 14, Duval County Public Schools rolled out a new way to notify families when their child’s school bus was running late. It’s an issue News4JAX received calls about almost daily. The district said the goal is to boost communication. Between...
Zoey Fields

Clay County government buildings will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving holiday

All Clay County government buildings will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. Closures will include the County Administration Building and Public Works Department, Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office, Clay County Courthouse, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector, Supervisor of Elections and Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Administration Offices.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

T.K. Waters files candidacy for re-election in March 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our Election Night coverage of T.K. Waters run for sheriff. After winning the Jacksonville Sheriff Special Election on Nov. 8, Republican T.K. Waters will run for re-election in March 2023. Waters is not yet officially the sheriff: He...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News Leader

Nassau County voters approve millage referendum for NCSD

Nassau County voters Tuesday approved a millage referendum for the Nassau County School District. Now that it has been approved, the additional millage will add $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value to county property owners for their yearly taxes. This will begin in 2023 and is expected to bring in an additional $13.7 million each year to the school district.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Nassau County School Board shakeup results in two new members

The campaign started with six candidates for two Nassau County School Board and now, after two rounds of voting, Shannon Hogue and Curtis Gaus will take their seats for the upcoming School Board term, having bested Jamie Deonas and Albert Wagner. Hogue unseated Deonas 51.5%-48.5%, and Gaus defeated Wagner 59%-41%.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Council approves plan to expand accessory dwelling units in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville City Council passed legislation Nov. 9 that expands where accessory dwelling units — ADUs — can be built and rented as housing. Two bills, introduced by Council member Rory Diamond, will allow ADUs as a permitted use in most low-density, single-family neighborhoods citywide except where they are prohibited by a homeowners association. The change does not apply to the Beaches, which Diamond represents, or Baldwin.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hunter Peeler is filling the district 5 school board seat

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hunter Peeler is filling the Columbia County school board district 5 seat. He said he feels ecstatic about filling the seat. Peeler said he’s already thinking about the agenda items he wants to tackle. He will be taking the seat of Stephanie Johns who stepped down.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Here’s what we know about school closures for Nicole

School districts are beginning to make decisions about whether to close their campuses ahead of the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Here’s what we know about our local areas so far:. Duval County. Duval County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the expected impact...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
WSAV News 3

Director charged in scuba dive shop fraud investigation

BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — The director of a Camden County Dive shop admitted to submitting false claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for scuba classes that focused on military veterans’ education benefits. According to officials, John Spyke, 39, of Yulee, Fla now awaits sentencing after he plead guilty. Spyke is being charged with […]
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
Action News Jax

Southbank Riverwalk flooding will take time to fix, says city’s public works department

The Southbank Riverwalk has been flooded for nearly two months now and area residents want to know when it will be usable again. The city’s Public Works Department says this is all a waiting game. The city’s Public Works Department told us last week they can’t do much about the flooding on the Southbank Riverwalk because it’s all in mother nature’s hands.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy