Carolyn
4d ago
That’s what they do to us african-Americans try to print the worse as well get the worse picture. But overall she is a beautiful lady (Queen) and yes I’m playing the race card. And Sally you are very colorful as well. Now come for me🤔
kristen beckham
4d ago
Why do you have to post such a bad photo of her. She’s a lovely person and she’s doing a fantastic job.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
Clay County alert: 2 traffic lights without power in Middleburg due to Tropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Yard waste disposal fee at Clay County facility will be waived after Tropical Storm NicoleJulie MorganClay County, FL
Clay County District Schools hiring on the spot at job fair Nov. 29
Clay County District Schools is hosting an in-person job fair Tuesday, Nov. 29 for instructional and support positions within the district. The event will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Teacher Training Center at Fleming Island High School, 2233 Village Square Parkway.
News Leader
THE SCHOOL BOARD OF NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT/REVISE
5.15 – School Health Services. In compliance with the Administrative Procedure Act, Chapter 120, Florida Statute, a public hearing may be held if requested within twenty-one (21) days of this notice at the place, time, and date indicated below:. Place: Nassau County School Board. 1201 Atlantic Ave. Fernandina Beach,...
New text, email notification system lets parents know if child’s school bus is delayed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As part of a new notification program that kicked in Monday, Duval County Public Schools is sending out texts and emails to notify you if your child’s bus is delayed. Those late buses are something Action News Jax has followed very closely since the school...
WCJB
Lake Shore Hospital Authority board members approved improvements vital to renting out the facility
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is another step forward to use the medical facility that once housed the Lake Shore Hospital. Hospital Authority members Monday night approved improvements deemed vital to renting out the facility. That includes repairs to the elevator and fire systems. They also learned that staffers...
News4Jax.com
Texts/email updates: Duval County bus delay warning begins Monday
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – On Monday, Nov. 14, Duval County Public Schools rolled out a new way to notify families when their child’s school bus was running late. It’s an issue News4JAX received calls about almost daily. The district said the goal is to boost communication. Between...
Action News Jax
Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology evacuated due to smoke coming from a bathroom
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Students and staff at Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology had to evacuate the building for about 45 minutes on Monday afternoon due to smoke in the building, according to a message sent to parents by the principal. The smoke was coming from a second-floor bathroom...
Clay County government buildings will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving holiday
All Clay County government buildings will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. Closures will include the County Administration Building and Public Works Department, Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office, Clay County Courthouse, Property Appraiser, Tax Collector, Supervisor of Elections and Sheriff’s Office Non-Emergency Administration Offices.
First Coast News
T.K. Waters files candidacy for re-election in March 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our Election Night coverage of T.K. Waters run for sheriff. After winning the Jacksonville Sheriff Special Election on Nov. 8, Republican T.K. Waters will run for re-election in March 2023. Waters is not yet officially the sheriff: He...
News Leader
Nassau County voters approve millage referendum for NCSD
Nassau County voters Tuesday approved a millage referendum for the Nassau County School District. Now that it has been approved, the additional millage will add $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value to county property owners for their yearly taxes. This will begin in 2023 and is expected to bring in an additional $13.7 million each year to the school district.
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County School Board shakeup results in two new members
The campaign started with six candidates for two Nassau County School Board and now, after two rounds of voting, Shannon Hogue and Curtis Gaus will take their seats for the upcoming School Board term, having bested Jamie Deonas and Albert Wagner. Hogue unseated Deonas 51.5%-48.5%, and Gaus defeated Wagner 59%-41%.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Council approves plan to expand accessory dwelling units in Jacksonville
The Jacksonville City Council passed legislation Nov. 9 that expands where accessory dwelling units — ADUs — can be built and rented as housing. Two bills, introduced by Council member Rory Diamond, will allow ADUs as a permitted use in most low-density, single-family neighborhoods citywide except where they are prohibited by a homeowners association. The change does not apply to the Beaches, which Diamond represents, or Baldwin.
WCJB
Hunter Peeler is filling the district 5 school board seat
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hunter Peeler is filling the Columbia County school board district 5 seat. He said he feels ecstatic about filling the seat. Peeler said he’s already thinking about the agenda items he wants to tackle. He will be taking the seat of Stephanie Johns who stepped down.
News4Jax.com
6 marathons in 6 days: Runners raising money for Northeast Florida pediatric patients
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday, a local attorney and a team of runners will kick off their annual Freed to Run — six marathons in six days. It’s all to raise money to help provide legal services to Northeast Florida pediatric patients and their families. “I just...
Action News Jax
Annual Harvest Helpings initiative to take place at food bank’s eight county service areas
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner. Families will gather around the dinner table on Nov. 24 for turkey and all the trimmings. Above all, giving thanks and giving back is what the holiday is all about. Beginning on Monday, Nov. 14, the Harvest Helpings Initiative will...
News4Jax.com
Here’s what we know about school closures for Nicole
School districts are beginning to make decisions about whether to close their campuses ahead of the effects of Tropical Storm Nicole. Here’s what we know about our local areas so far:. Duval County. Duval County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, due to the expected impact...
Director charged in scuba dive shop fraud investigation
BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — The director of a Camden County Dive shop admitted to submitting false claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for scuba classes that focused on military veterans’ education benefits. According to officials, John Spyke, 39, of Yulee, Fla now awaits sentencing after he plead guilty. Spyke is being charged with […]
Action News Jax
Southbank Riverwalk flooding will take time to fix, says city’s public works department
The Southbank Riverwalk has been flooded for nearly two months now and area residents want to know when it will be usable again. The city’s Public Works Department says this is all a waiting game. The city’s Public Works Department told us last week they can’t do much about the flooding on the Southbank Riverwalk because it’s all in mother nature’s hands.
News4Jax.com
County by county: How Nicole is impacting waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about how Nicole is impacting waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida. Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced the suspension of all garbage, recycling, bulk pickup and yard debris collections for Thursday, Nov. 10. He said that Friday, Nov. 11, will be collected as scheduled and that a makeup day for Thursday, Nov. 10, will be Saturday, Nov. 12.
Jacksonville restaurants adding 'temporary inflation charge' on customers' bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inflation is causing the price of food, gas, and electricity to rise and with that, local restaurants are having to find solutions. Some are putting a "temporary inflation charge" on customers' bills. On the Nextdoor app, a neighbor from the World Golf Village put up a...
First Coast News
Duval County man dies in Tropical Storm Nicole
There are five total deaths attributed to the storm by the Medical Examiners Commission. The other four were in Orange County.
