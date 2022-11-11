ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Comments / 11

John Heberling
4d ago

Well if his family is hiding him lock up the whole bunch of them

Reply
20
Phil
4d ago

Bad boys bad boys Watcha you going to do Watcha you going to do when they come for you

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Bucks Caregiver Financially Abused Senior, Police Say

The caregiver of an 87-year-old Bucks County resident is accused of financial abuse, authorities say. Theresa Schmanek, 57, of Philadelphia, is charged with forgery, identity theft and financially exploiting a senior, said Warrington Township Police Department in a release on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Authorities said the 87-year-old victim's family tipped...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man killed in Harrisburg stabbing identified: coroner

Officials have identified a man who was killed in a weekend stabbing at Hall Manor where two others were injured. 53-year-old Edwin Torres-Martinez, a Harrisburg resident, was killed around 6 p.m. Saturday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday. The stabbing occurred between rows 15...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Boy Saved From Luring Attempt By MontCo Cashier

A fast-acting Montgomery County shop employee came to the rescue of a boy being followed by a woman asking his whereabouts and his family situation last week, according to multiple news reports. The boy, Sammy, walked into Dani Bee Funky off of High Street in Pottstown Friday, Nov. 11, and...
POTTSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Women allegedly stole hundreds of Victoria’s Secret garments in Cumberland County

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two women are wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of garments from Victoria’s Secret at the Capital City Mall. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on August 19 officers were dispatched to the store for a report of two females who allegedly stole hundreds of pairs of underwear. Police say the items were selected by one woman while another acted as a lookout.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County student accused of secretly recording teachers

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A student in Lancaster County has been accused of secretly recording teachers. According to West Lampeter Township Police, the unnamed 17-year-old student at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center allegedly recorded teachers and staff. Police say the recordings were made in classrooms and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA

A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
KUTZTOWN, PA
WGAL

Car crashes into home in Lititz, Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a home in Lititz, Lancaster County, on Monday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road. Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, which caused the crash. The driver was taken to...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy