Read full article on original website
John Heberling
4d ago
Well if his family is hiding him lock up the whole bunch of them
Reply
20
Phil
4d ago
Bad boys bad boys Watcha you going to do Watcha you going to do when they come for you
Reply(2)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
5 Ideal Birthday Party Venues for Kids and Teens in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get ThemMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Pa. store clerk protects 10-year-old boy from woman trying to lure him away
A 10-year-old Pennsylvania boy is being commended for his quick thinking after he said a woman attempted to lure him away, according to a story from WPVI. Sammy Green of Pottstown, Montgomery County, was walking home after school on Monday when a woman started following him on High Street. “[She]...
Bucks Caregiver Financially Abused Senior, Police Say
The caregiver of an 87-year-old Bucks County resident is accused of financial abuse, authorities say. Theresa Schmanek, 57, of Philadelphia, is charged with forgery, identity theft and financially exploiting a senior, said Warrington Township Police Department in a release on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Authorities said the 87-year-old victim's family tipped...
Man killed in Harrisburg stabbing identified: coroner
Officials have identified a man who was killed in a weekend stabbing at Hall Manor where two others were injured. 53-year-old Edwin Torres-Martinez, a Harrisburg resident, was killed around 6 p.m. Saturday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday. The stabbing occurred between rows 15...
Shoplifting charges resolved against Pa. woman whose car landed on restaurant roof
MIDDLEBURG – Shoplifting and receiving stolen property charges against the driver accused of driving drunk before her car came to rest on the roof of a Snyder County restaurant in March have been resolved by agreement. Theresa J. Risso, 43, of Selinsgrove, paid for the $102 worth of items...
Main Line Media News
Ex-Stowe woman sent to prison for role in Pottstown home invasion robbery
NORRISTOWN — A former Stowe woman is headed to prison for her participation in a home invasion robbery with two others in Pottstown during which three victims were threatened at gunpoint or restrained with tape while the home was ransacked. Annette Bowen, 58, formerly of Stowe but most recently...
abc27.com
Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Boy Saved From Luring Attempt By MontCo Cashier
A fast-acting Montgomery County shop employee came to the rescue of a boy being followed by a woman asking his whereabouts and his family situation last week, according to multiple news reports. The boy, Sammy, walked into Dani Bee Funky off of High Street in Pottstown Friday, Nov. 11, and...
abc27.com
Women allegedly stole hundreds of Victoria’s Secret garments in Cumberland County
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two women are wanted for allegedly stealing hundreds of garments from Victoria’s Secret at the Capital City Mall. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on August 19 officers were dispatched to the store for a report of two females who allegedly stole hundreds of pairs of underwear. Police say the items were selected by one woman while another acted as a lookout.
1 dead, 2 injured after Harrisburg stabbing: police
One man was killed and two others injured in a stabbing over the weekend in Harrisburg, city police said. The stabbing took place around 6 p.m. Saturday between rows 15 and 16 in Hall Manor, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. Gautsch said a 53-year-old man involved in the stabbing...
abc27.com
Lancaster County student accused of secretly recording teachers
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A student in Lancaster County has been accused of secretly recording teachers. According to West Lampeter Township Police, the unnamed 17-year-old student at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center allegedly recorded teachers and staff. Police say the recordings were made in classrooms and...
Body of man who crawled into dumpster found in Pa. recycling plant: DA
A New Jersey man’s body was found at a recycling facility in Berks County this weekend after he was visiting a relative in Kutztown, officials said. 19-year-old Kellen J. Bischoff was last seen during the early morning hours on Saturday, after leaving an off-campus party, Berks County Chief Detective Michael J. Gombar said in a statement Monday.
fox29.com
Suspects targeting skill machines are stealing cash in several Pa. counties
WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. - You've probably noticed "skill machines" pop-up in local gas stations, convenience stores, or bars in recent years. Now, local police are warning that criminals are breaking into them—and the businesses they are inside—to make a quick buck. West Whiteland Township police say three...
fox29.com
Driver robbed, carjacked delivering fake food order in Upper Darby, police say
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Police say a suspect concocted a plan to rob a food delivery driver by placing a bogus order over the weekend in Delaware County. The driver was delivering food Sunday night when police say he was approached by a man with a long-barreled gun with a scope on the 200 block of Friendship Road in Drexel Hill.
Philly High Schooler Arrested After Gun Found In Locker: Report
A Philadelphia high school student was detained after police found a firearm in their locker, according to a report by 6ABC. Authorities were searching a locker for drugs at Mastery Hardy Williams Charter School on Warrington Avenue in Kingsessing just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 when they spotted the gun, the outlet wrote.
NJ Drummer Found Dead In Kutztown Dumpster Had Crawled In After Party: DA
A New Jersey drummer found dead at a Berks County dump on Saturday, Nov. 12 had crawled into a dumpster the night before, according to officials and those who knew him. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, NJ, was found dead at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in Birdsboro just after 8:30 a.m., said District Attorney John T. Adams in a release Monday, Nov. 14.
Pa. man shot inside truck involved in vehicle accident
A man was shot overnight in Philadelphia’s Logan section. WPVI reports that the shooting occurred just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 14 along North Broad Street at West Olney Avenue. The man, 37, was shot while inside his pickup truck, and another vehicle had also crashed into the truck...
WGAL
Car crashes into home in Lititz, Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a home in Lititz, Lancaster County, on Monday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road. Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency while driving, which caused the crash. The driver was taken to...
Employee charged with urinating in equipment used at water treatment plant: police
Police in Lancaster County have charged an employee of a water treatment plant after they discovered he had urinated into equipment, authorities announced. Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management contacted police when concerns arose with water test results that were “misconstrued by deception and possible contamination,” on July 22, 201, police said.
abc27.com
Former Ephrata Borough employee charged with urinating in borough water sample
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An employee at a wastewater treatment plant has been charged for allegedly urinating into a water sample test bottle that was sent for borough monitoring. According to Ephrata Police, in July 2021 the Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management contacted Ephrata Police for concerns about water test...
Teen Seriously Injured In 'Targeted' Shooting Near Church in Carlisle: Police
A 16-year-old has been hospitalized with "serious injuries" following what the police are calling a "targeted shooting," that happened on Friday, Nov. 11. The teenage was shot in the 100 block of East North Street around 11:38 p.m., according to Carlisle police. A suspect has not been arrested or publicly...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
192K+
Followers
82K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 11