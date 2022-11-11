Read full article on original website
Tip for caring for those with dementia
November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are some tips that you may want to consider for those dealing with dementia. (Nov. 14, 2022) Tip for caring for those with dementia. November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are...
Untreated sleep apnea can cost you extra money
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to your health, if you ignore symptoms and don’t treat what’s wrong, it can cost you financially. Untreated sleep apnea increases the risk for heart failure by 140% which could cost you an extra $11,000-$15,000 in healthcare costs. Untreated sleep apnea can also increase your risk of a car crash. The costs of getting your sleep apnea treated are significantly less than if you were to let it go untreated.
How you can help those experiencing homelessness
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Exodus Place is the largest transitional housing facility in Michigan for men experiencing homelessness. They’re embarking on campaign to raise money for their aging heating units in our building with their 3rd annual Roof Sit. They need this community to join forces with them in raising $50,000. Funds raised will help repair old/dying heating units in their building. Due to the size of their building, they have 39 heating units. 24 of those are old or out of commission. They are on day 14 of the Roof Sit and they are still looking for some help to meet their goal.
BIGGBY COFFEE and community lace-up for World Mental Health Day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan put on the second annual B THE ONE RUN to support mental health awareness. The run was in support of World Mental Health Day and the benefactor of the event is i understand love heals. Click the video above to watch!
Portage teacher wins BIGGBY COFFEE teacher of the month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Congratulations to a local teacher in Portage, Michigan. Mrs. Kimberly is our November winner and won $500, from BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI! Jordan and her crew surprised her students and presented a $500 check! The monthly award is underwritten by BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan!
Wade Rouse releases a perfect book for this winter
Wade Rouse releases a perfect book for this winter. Wade Rouse releases a perfect book for this winter. Michigan Pet Alliance discusses shelter overcrowding. Muskegon Rescue Mission hosting Thanksgiving events …. (Nov. 15, 2022) New reporting requirements for Michigan firearm deer …. Hunters know the date well: Nov. 15 is...
Plane in crash came to West Michigan in 2018
Nobody knew that the Boeing B-17 was going to take off for the last time over the weekend in Dallas. But up until that point, it had a storied career following its military usage in World War II, making a lot of stops along the way, including the tarmac of the Air Zoo." (Nov. 14, 2022)
Learning new things and exploring the world around us
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore have partnered with the Van Andel Institute to help build Girls of courage, confidence and character while educating them about STEM Careers. This month the Girls Scouts launched an expansive badge program in STEM careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The space camp that the Girl Scouts participated in at the Van Andel Institute expands education for girls in the field. Not only did these girls learn things about our universe that was out of this world, but they also learned how to take something they learned in school and expand that to reach out their communities and even the world.
Helping everyone spread Christmas cheer this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –As the seasons start to change and the snow starts to fall some would say it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and if you look around, some of our neighbors have already started putting up their decorations. Zion Lutheran Church knows that budgets are tight and that some people may not be able to afford a Christmas tree or decorations. That is why they are hosting a Free Christmas Tree Store that will be held on November 25th and 26th at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodland. There will be Christmas Trees, Ornaments and décor that will be free to anyone who needs them. Anyone is invited who needs things to decorate their home that could not otherwise afford them. You can find more information about the Free Christmas Tree Store here.
Big changes coming for ArtPrize
There are some big changes coming to one of Grand Rapids' biggest annual events. (Nov. 15, 2022) Helping families in need during annual turkey drop. NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday. NASA plans to have the crew capsule orbit the moon and return to Earth in about three weeks. (Nov. 16)
Less than a year later, Ambiance GR closes over safety concerns
Less than a year later, Ambiance GR closes over safety …. A downtown Grand Rapids nightclub has closed over safety concerns. (Nov. 14, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Attorneys meet for informational conference in Lyoya …. Nov. 15, 2022. New...
Photos: 2022 Grand Rapids Comic Con at DeVos Place
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- One of Michigan’s most popular comic and art conventions, Grand Rapids Comic Con, kicked off on Friday. Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 13 at DeVos Place! The three-day event featured special appearances from a host of celebrities, YouTubers, cast members of well-known shows and movies, cosplayers, and panelists.
Lansing holiday celebration kicks off this Friday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are so excited for all the holiday fun and events coming… and there’s one amazingly cool event this week that caught our eye… it’s this Friday in the city of Lansing, the “Silver Bells in the City” celebration! It’s a long standing tradition in Lansing that involves millions of lights and thousands of people from across the state coming together to kick off the holiday season! The celebration kicks off with an electric parade at 6pm with floats decorated with lights. There will be high school marching bands with illuminated instruments and of course, the arrival of Santa! You can visit the state Christmas tree after the parade for the tree lighting and following the tree lighting, a well-loved American Idol contestant, Jacob Moran will take to the stage. Jacob is a Dansville, Michigan native, who made it into the top 20 contestants of American Idol.
Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning
The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties. The Watch (which will likely become a Warning) will be in effect from Thursday morning to late Friday night. They say:. Total snow accumulations of...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 111322
Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow flurries and cool. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 30s with winds from the northwest at 5-15 mph. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow flurries and cool. Temperatures this evening will be in the low 30s with winds from the northwest at 5-15 mph.
Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect in Grand Rapids
Police in standoff with armed, barricaded suspect …. Police are at the scene of a standoff in Northwest Grand Rapids. (Nov. 14, 2022) November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month, and with the holidays fast approaching, there are some tips that you may want to consider for those dealing with dementia. (Nov. 14, 2022)
What happens during ‘The Conners’, ‘The Goldbergs’, and ‘Home Economics’ Thanksgiving-themed episodes on ABC?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s that time of year when we’ll be gathering with family, enjoying delicious meals and displaying gratitude. Thanksgiving is coming up, and ABC is celebrating the holiday by airing Thanksgiving-themed episodes of some of its popular primetime series. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, tune into new holiday-centered episodes of “The Conners”, “The Goldbergs” and “Home Economics”.
Celebrate the holidays at Grand Traverse Resort & Spa
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We are so excited for all the holiday fun and events coming and one of northern Michigan’s premiere destinations is getting all decked out. We’re talking about Grand Traverse Resort & Spa! You can enjoy a Thanksgiving or Christmas feast, cross items off your shopping list, and even ring in the new year! Let them take care of the cooking at Aerie Restaurant and Lounge on the 16th floor of the resort with spectacular, panoramic views of Grand Traverse bay. Join them on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Day for their holiday buffet. They recommend making a reservation as these events sell out quickly.
Experience wine, beer, & food from around the world
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend we welcome back an event that’s a highlight of the fall season – it’s time for the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival, now in its 15th year. The quality and diversity of food, beverage and culinary entertainment presented by the area’s finest chefs, restaurants and purveyors of libations will remain top shelf. This Festival offers an unparalleled diversity of beverages available for sampling – from beer and cider to wine and spirts, as well as signature coffees and teas – with nearly 1,000 offerings from around the world under one roof.
Have the ultimate wine tasting experience this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If sampling over one thousand wines, beers, ciders, and spirits from around the world and trying delicious creations from local restaurants sounds appetizing, then prepare your palates for the ultimate tasting experience! It’s an event we can’t get enough of – the 15th Annual Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival and it returns this Friday and Saturday at DeVos Place! There’s a lot in store for this year, and Morgan Poole gives a fun sneak peek.
