Grand Jury List: Michael Jackson, John Wayne among suspects indicted in Taylor County
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law .
Crystalina Pas Stokes – Assault EMS Personnell
Steven Keith Ralston – Possession of Cocaine
Grady Williams – Possession of Methamphetamine
Carlos Guzman Bernal – Aggravated Assault
Diego Hernandez – Repeated Violation of Protective Order
Isaiah Araujo AKA Isaiah Renee Araujo – Possession of Methamphetamine, Evading Arrest Enhanced
Rachel Jones – Possession of Methamphetamine
James Moncibaiz – Indecency with a Child
Malachi Aaron Garcia – Assault Family Violence
Augustine Jesus Villalovas – Burglary of Building
Zachary Greenberg – Evading Arrest
Jimmie Kay Pace – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin
Kasey Allen Rogers – Evading Arrest, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
Damian Johnson – Possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol
Jeffrey Ernest Wood – Possession of Methamphetamine
Edwin Charles Smith – Theft Enhanced
Donnell Dunk McDavid – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Nicholas Skaats – Failure to Register as Sex Offender
Alvino Juan Plasencio – Evading Arrest, Theft, Criminal Mischief
Joshua James Keith – Theft, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle
Jimmie Kay Pace – Burglary of Habitation, Theft of Firearm
Casey Felts – Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Methamphetamine
Michael Wayne Jackson – Evading Arrest, Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon, Harassment of a Pbublic Servant
Joshua Clayton Bean – Assault Family Violence Enhanced
Brandon King – Burglary of Building
Simon Dominguez Secundino – Aggravated Assault, Intoxicated Assault, Evading Arrest
Gavino Silva – Intoxication Assault
Jennifer Kaye Butman – Driving While Intoxicated Enhanced
Janna Rogers – Possession of Methamphetamine
John Wayne Rougier – Possession of Methamphetamine
Bradley Barrett Bishop – Possession of Fentanyl
Michael St. Paul Becker – Possession of Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine
Wanda Sparks – Possession of Methamphetamine
Richard Torrez – Possession of Methamphetamine

