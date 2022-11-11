OHP: 22-year-old woman killed in Pottawatomie Co. crash
KONAWA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a 22-year-old woman has died following an early morning crash in Pottawatomie County.
Around 5:15 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to an accident on Hwy 39 at Propane Rd. in Konawa.Police: Suspect arrested for crash that killed OKC officer had drugs in system
Investigators say a 2018 Chevy Silverado was westbound on Hwy 39 as a 2013 Chevy Camaro, driven by 22-year-old Shelby Gentry, was eastbound.
The accident report states that the Camaro crossed the center line into the westbound lanes and hit the Silverado head-on.
Gentry was pronounced dead at the scene.
